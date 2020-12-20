Math.random() as deterministic Jest mock function.

Install

~ npm install --save-dev jest-mock-random // or ~ yarn add --dev jest-mock-random

Usage

jest-mock-random can be used as an additional beforeEach for your sequence of test.

import { mockRandomForEach } from 'jest-mock-random' ; describe( 'Test with random usage' , () => { mockRandomForEach([ 0.1 , 0.2 , 0.3 , 0.6 ]); it( 'assigns random the values that we want to mock in order' , () => { const actual = [ Math .random(), Math .random(), Math .random(), Math .random()]; expect(actual).toEqual([ 0.1 , 0.2 , 0.3 , 0.6 ]); }); });

mockRandomWith accept a single value that it will give back every time Math.random is called or an array of values that the mock will use as a circular array.

The values could be or a decimal number or a string that represents a decimal.

In the same way the mock can be use for individual test:

import { mockRandom, resetMockRandom } from 'jest-mock-random' ; describe( 'Test with random usage' , () => { it( 'assigns random the values that we want to mock in order' , () => { mockRandom([ 0.1 , 0.2 ]); const actual = [ Math .random(), Math .random(), Math .random(), Math .random()]; expect(actual).toEqual([ 0.1 , 0.2 , 0.1 , 0.2 ]); resetMockRandom(); }); });

WARNING: if a no decimal value is passed it will print some warnings during the test.