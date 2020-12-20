openbase logo
jmr

jest-mock-random

by Ángel Paredes
1.1.1 (see all)

Math.random() as deterministic jest mock function

Readme

jest-mock-random

Math.random() as deterministic Jest mock function.

Install

~ npm install --save-dev jest-mock-random
// or
~ yarn add --dev jest-mock-random

Usage

jest-mock-random can be used as an additional beforeEach for your sequence of test.

import { mockRandomForEach } from 'jest-mock-random';

describe('Test with random usage', () => {
  mockRandomForEach([0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.6]);
  it('assigns random the values that we want to mock in order', () => {
    const actual = [Math.random(), Math.random(), Math.random(), Math.random()]; // [0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.6]

    expect(actual).toEqual([0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.6]);
  });
});

mockRandomWith accept a single value that it will give back every time Math.random is called or an array of values that the mock will use as a circular array.

The values could be or a decimal number or a string that represents a decimal.

In the same way the mock can be use for individual test:

import { mockRandom, resetMockRandom } from 'jest-mock-random';

describe('Test with random usage', () => {
  it('assigns random the values that we want to mock in order', () => {
    mockRandom([0.1, 0.2]);
    const actual = [Math.random(), Math.random(), Math.random(), Math.random()]; // [0.1, 0.2, 0.1, 0.2]

    expect(actual).toEqual([0.1, 0.2, 0.1, 0.2]);

    resetMockRandom();
  });
});

WARNING: if a no decimal value is passed it will print some warnings during the test.

  mockRandomForEach([0.1, 0.2]); // OK
  mockRandomForEach([0.1, '0.2']); // OK
  mockRandomForEach(['0.2', '0.2']); // OK
  mockRandomForEach(0.2); // OK
  mockRandomForEach('0.2'); // OK

  mockRandomForEach('a'); // WARNING
  mockRandomForEach(13); // WARNING
  mockRandomForEach({}); // WARNING
  mockRandomForEach([]); // WARNING
  mockRandomForEach(['a', 1]); // WARNING

Martin TechyBrussels, Belgium5 Ratings0 Reviews
August 19, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers

Easy to use, do the job as expected. Maintainer was responsive when asked to add the typescript types and it was done in the day

0

