Mock classes and objects with the power of proxies!

Creates a Proxy that will dynamically create spies when a property is accessed the first time. Every subsequent access will use the same spy. In combination with TypeScript this allows us to create a mock for any class/object without having to specify all its properties and methods.

tl;dr;

The Proxy makes any property and method available on the mock at runtime. TypeScript limits access to properties and methods to the specified generic.

Install

Requires node 8+.

$ yarn add -D jest-mock-proxy

or

npm install -D jest-mock-proxy

Usage

Mock objects and instances

export class Service { foo() { console .log( 'hello' ); } bar(s: string ) { return s; } } import { createMockProxy } from 'jest-mock-proxy' ; import { service } from './service' ; const mock = createMockProxy<Service>(); mock.foo(); mock.bar.mockReturnValue( 'some string' ); mock.bar( 'test' );

Example: Mock an elastic search client.

import { Client } from 'elasticsearch' ; import { createMockProxy } from 'jest-mock-proxy' ; import fixture from './__fixtures__/elastic-response.json' ; import createService from './createService' ; const client = createMockProxy<Client>(); cosnt service = createService(client); beforeEach( () => { client.mockClear(); client.search.mockResolvedValue(fixture); }); test( 'use service to query' , async () => { await service.query( 'https://example.com?q=hello' ); expect(client.search.mock.calls).toMatchSnapshot(); });

Mock a class and use jest's automock

When you need to mock a dependency via jest.mock , because you have no access to the module.