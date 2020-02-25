Date.now() as deterministic Jest mock function.
➜ ~ npm install --save-dev jest-mock-now
It is possible to use the following configurations at every setup level; in a
setupJest.js file as well as in a
beforeEach or a
test function as shown here.
const timestamp = require('jest-mock-now')();
console.log(Date.now()); // 1479427200000
or
const now = new Date('2017-06-22');
console.log(Date.now()); // 149808960000
The
jest-mock-now function returns the timestamp used to mock the
Date.now method:
const timestamp = require('jest-mock-now')(new Date('2017-06-22'));
console.log(timestamp); // 1498089600000
console.log(Date.now()); // 149808960000
If you need to restore the original
Date.now() method, you can call
mockRestore().
Date.now.mockRestore();