Date.now() as deterministic Jest mock function.

Install

➜ ~ npm install --save-dev jest-mock-now

Usage

It is possible to use the following configurations at every setup level; in a setupJest.js file as well as in a beforeEach or a test function as shown here.

const timestamp = require ( 'jest-mock-now' )(); console .log( Date .now());

or

const now = new Date ( '2017-06-22' ); console .log( Date .now());

The jest-mock-now function returns the timestamp used to mock the Date.now method:

const timestamp = require ( 'jest-mock-now' )( new Date ( '2017-06-22' )); console .log(timestamp); console .log( Date .now());

If you need to restore the original Date.now() method, you can call mockRestore() .