This implementation of the
window.matchMedia method allows you to control your media queries and their listening functions. You can update the media query that is currently applied to the document by simply calling one function.
NPM
npm i --save-dev jest-matchmedia-mock
Yarn
yarn add --dev jest-matchmedia-mock
import MatchMediaMock from 'jest-matchmedia-mock';
let matchMedia;
describe('Your testing module' => {
beforeAll(() => {
matchMedia = new MatchMediaMock();
});
afterEach(() => {
matchMedia.clear();
});
test('Your test case', () => {
const mediaQuery = '(prefers-color-scheme: light)';
const firstListener = jest.fn();
const secondListener = jest.fn();
const mql = window.matchMedia(mediaQuery);
mql.addEventListener("change", ev => ev.matches && firstListener());
mql.addEventListener("change", ev => ev.matches && secondListener());
matchMedia.useMediaQuery(mediaQuery);
expect(firstListener).toBeCalledTimes(1);
expect(secondListener).toBeCalledTimes(1);
})
})
This works if
window.matchMedia() is used in a function (or method) which is invoked in the test. If
window.matchMedia() is executed directly in the tested file, Jest returns
TypeError: window.matchMedia is not a function and doesn't properly execute the test.
In this case, the solution is to move the instantiation of the mock into a separate file and include this one in the test before the tested file:
import matchMedia from './matchMedia.mock.ts'; // Must be imported before the tested file
import { myMethod } from './file-to-test';
describe('myMethod()', () => {
// Test the method here...
});
new MatchMediaMock()
Implements
window.matchMedia and returns an instance with methods listed below
matchMedia.useMediaQuery()
Updates the currently used media query, and calls previously added listener functions registered for the passed media query
Arguments:
mediaQuery: string;
Returns:
never | void
matchMedia.getMediaQueries()
Returns an array listing the media queries for which the matchMedia has registered listeners
string[]
matchMedia.getListeners()
Returns a copy of the array of listeners for the passed media query
Arguments:
mediaQuery: string;
Returns:
MediaQueryListener[]
matchMedia.clear()
Clears all registered media queries and their listeners
matchMedia.destroy()
Clears all registered media queries and their listeners, and destroys the implementation of
window.matchMedia
Copyright (c) 2020-present, Kirill Dyakov