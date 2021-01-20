openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jmm

jest-matchmedia-mock

by Kirill Dyakov
1.1.0 (see all)

🃏 Mock for fully testing any media queries with Jest

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62.3K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🃏 MatchMedia Mock for Jest

Travis (.org) Coveralls github npm GitHub top language npm type definitions node npm peer dependency version

This implementation of the window.matchMedia method allows you to control your media queries and their listening functions. You can update the media query that is currently applied to the document by simply calling one function.

Installation

NPM

npm i --save-dev jest-matchmedia-mock

Yarn

yarn add --dev jest-matchmedia-mock

Usage

import MatchMediaMock from 'jest-matchmedia-mock';

let matchMedia;

describe('Your testing module' => {
  beforeAll(() => {
    matchMedia = new MatchMediaMock();
  });

  afterEach(() => {
    matchMedia.clear();
  });

  test('Your test case', () => {
    const mediaQuery = '(prefers-color-scheme: light)';
    const firstListener = jest.fn();
    const secondListener = jest.fn();
    const mql = window.matchMedia(mediaQuery);

    mql.addEventListener("change", ev => ev.matches && firstListener());
    mql.addEventListener("change", ev => ev.matches && secondListener());

    matchMedia.useMediaQuery(mediaQuery);

    expect(firstListener).toBeCalledTimes(1);
    expect(secondListener).toBeCalledTimes(1);
  })
})

This works if window.matchMedia() is used in a function (or method) which is invoked in the test. If window.matchMedia() is executed directly in the tested file, Jest returns TypeError: window.matchMedia is not a function and doesn't properly execute the test.

In this case, the solution is to move the instantiation of the mock into a separate file and include this one in the test before the tested file:

import matchMedia from './matchMedia.mock.ts'; // Must be imported before the tested file
import { myMethod } from './file-to-test';

describe('myMethod()', () => {
  // Test the method here...
});

API

new MatchMediaMock()

Implements window.matchMedia and returns an instance with methods listed below

matchMedia.useMediaQuery()

Updates the currently used media query, and calls previously added listener functions registered for the passed media query

  • Arguments:

    • mediaQuery: string;

  • Returns: never | void

matchMedia.getMediaQueries()

Returns an array listing the media queries for which the matchMedia has registered listeners

  • Returns: string[]

matchMedia.getListeners()

Returns a copy of the array of listeners for the passed media query

  • Arguments:

    • mediaQuery: string;

  • Returns: MediaQueryListener[]

matchMedia.clear()

Clears all registered media queries and their listeners

matchMedia.destroy()

Clears all registered media queries and their listeners, and destroys the implementation of window.matchMedia

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2020-present, Kirill Dyakov

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial