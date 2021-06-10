Cute matchers for Jest to test Vue components with Vue Test Utils.

You can write tests for Vue component/store intuitively ⚡️

it( "Emits 'select' event by clicking PrimaryButton" , () => { const wrapper = shallowMount(Component); expect(wrapper.emitted().select).toBeUndefined(); wrapper.find(PrimaryButton).vm.$emit( "click" ); expect(wrapper.emitted().select[ 0 ]).toBeTruthy(); });

becomes

it( "Emits 'select' event by clicking PrimaryButton" , () => { const wrapper = shallowMount(Component); expect( () => { wrapper.find(PrimaryButton).vm.$emit( "click" ); }).toEmit(wrapper, "select" ); });

And all matchers have type definition and doc 💇‍♂️

Installation

Get from npm:

$ npm install -D jest-matcher-vue-test-utils

Then, register matchers on your jest process:

import vueTestUtilMatchers from "jest-matcher-vue-test-utils" ; expect.extend({ ...vueTestUtilMatchers });

Provided Matchers

Existence on Wrapper

toShow

Assert the function shows a content on Wrapper of vue-test-utils <template> < div > < p v-if = "isError" class = "error" > message </ p > </ div > </ template > ... data: function ( ) { return { isError : false } }, methods : { showError () { this .isError = true ; } } import Component from "./error-message.vue" ; it( "show error by showError" , async () => { return expect( async () => { wrapper.vm.showError(); await wrapper.vm.$nextTick(); }).toShow(wrapper, "p.error" ); });

toHide

Assert the function hides a content on Wrapper of vue-test-utils <template> < div > < p v-if = "isError" class = "error" > message </ p > </ div > </ template > ... data: function ( ) { return { isError : true } }, methods : { hideError () { this .isError = false ; } } import Component from "./error-message.vue" ; it( "show error by showError" , async () => { return expect( async () => { wrapper.vm.hideError(); await wrapper.vm.$nextTick(); }).toHide(wrapper, "p.error" ); });

Events on Wrapper

toEmit / toEmitOnRoot

Assert the action emits the event (with the payload optionally) on Wrapper of vue-test-utils <template> < div @ click = "emitEvent('clicked')" > Click Me </ div > </ template > < script > module .exports = { methods : { emitEvent (e) { this .$emit( "special" , e); } } } </ script > import Component from "./event.vue" ; it( "emits special event by click" , () => { const wrapper = shallowMount(Component); expect( () => wrapper.trigger( "click" )).toEmit(wrapper, "special" ); expect( () => wrapper.trigger( "click" )).toEmit(wrapper, "special" , "clicked" ); }); Async function is supported as well. it( "emits special event by click" , async () => { const wrapper = shallowMount(Component); return expect( async () => triggersEventAsynchronously()).toEmit(wrapper, "special" , "clicked" ); }); toEmitOnRoot inspects whether the event is emitted on $root of Vue instance.

toHaveEmitted / toHaveEmittedOnRoot

Assert the event is emitted (with the payload optionally) on Wrapper of vue-test-utils <template> < div @ click = "emitEvent('clicked')" > Click Me </ div > </ template > < script > module .exports = { methods : { emitEvent (e) { this .$emit( "special" , e); } } } </ script > import Component from "./event.vue" ; it( "emits special event by click" , () => { const wrapper = shallowMount(Component); wrapper.trigger( "click" ); expect(wrapper).toHaveEmitted( "special" ); expect(wrapper).toHaveEmitted( "special" , "clicked" ); }); toHaveEmittedOnRoot inspects whether the event is emitted on $root of Vue instance.

Vuex actions/mutations

toDispatch

Assert the function dispatches Vuex action on the component <template> < div @ click = "dispatchStore('click')" > Click Me </ div > </ template > < script > module .exports = { methods : { dispatchStore (e) { this .$store.dispatch( 'awesomeAction' , e); } } } </ script > import Component from "./click-store.vue" ; it( "Dispatches the action on store by click" , () => { const wrapper = shallowMount(Component); expect( () => { wrapper.trigger( "click" ); }).toDispatch(wrapper, "awesomeAction" ); expect( () => { wrapper.trigger( "click" ); }).toDispatch(wrapper, "awesomeAction" , 'click' ); }); Async function is supported as well. it( "dispatches the action on store by click" , async () => { return expect( async () => { dispatchEventAsynchronosly(); }).toDispatch(wrapper, "awesomeAction" , 'click' ); });

toCommit (TBD)

Assert the store mutation is committed <template> < div @ click = "commitStore('click')" > Click Me </ div > </ template > < script > module .exports = { methods : { commitStore (e) { this .$store.commit( 'importantMutation' , e); } } } </ script > import Component from "./click-store.vue" ; it( "Commits the mutation on store by click" , () => { const wrapper = shallowMount(Component); expect( () => { wrapper.trigger( "click" ); }).toCommit(wrapper, "importantMutation" ); expect( () => { wrapper.trigger( "click" ); }).toCommit(wrapper, "importantMutation" , 'click' ); });

toHaveDispatched

Assert a component has dispatched Vuex action <template> < div @ click = "dispatchStore('click')" > Click Me </ div > </ template > < script > module .exports = { methods : { dispatchStore (e) { this .$store.dispatch( 'awesomeAction' , e); } } } </ script > import Component from "./click-store.vue" ; import { vuexPlugin } from "jest-matcher-vue-test-utils" ; it( "Dispatches the action on store by click" , () => { const store = new Vuex.Store({ actions : dispatchStore() {}, plugins : [vuexPlugin()] }); const wrapper = shallowMount(Component, { store }) wrapper.trigger( "click" ); expect(wrapper).toHaveDispatched( "awesomeAction" ); expect(wrapper).toHaveDispatched( "awesomeAction" , "click" ); });

Prop Validations

toBeValidProps

Assert that a prop set is valid for a component props : { name : { type : String , required : true } fullname : { validator : function ( val ) { return !!val && val.match( /.+\s.+/ ); } } } import Component from "./name-require-and-fullname-is-validated-component.vue" ; it( "component validates props" , () => { expect(Component).toBeValidProps({ name : "required name" , fullName : "Kengo Hamasaki" }); expect(Component).toBeValidProps({ fullName : "Kengo Hamasaki" }); expect(Component).toBeValidProps({ name : "required name" , fullName : "Kengo" }); });

toBeValidProp

Assert that a single prop is valid for a component props : { name : { type : String , required : true } } import Component from "./name-require-component.vue" ; it( "component validates props" , () => { expect(Component).toBeValidProp( "name" , "Required Name" ); expect(Component).toBeValidProp( "name" , null ); expect(Component).toBeValidProp( "name" , 123 }); });

toRequireProp

Assert that a component requires a prop props : { name : { type : String , required : true } } import Component from "./name-require-component.vue" ; it( "component requires name prop" , () => { expect(Component).toRequireProp( "name" ); expect(Component).toRequireProp( "birthday" ); });

toHaveDefaultProp

Assert that a component gives default to a prop props : { address : { type : String , default : "Kitakyushu, Japan" } } import Component from "./default-address-component.vue" ; it( "component gives default value for address prop" , () => { expect(Component).toHaveDefaultProp( "address" , "Kitakyushu, Japan" ); expect(Component).toHaveDefaultProp( "address" , "San Francisco, US" ); });

toBeValidPropWithTypeCheck

Assert that a component validates a prop with type props : { zipcode : { type : String } } import Component from "./takes-zipcode-component.vue" ; it( "component validates zipcode prop" , () => { expect(Component).toBeValidPropWithTypeCheck( "zipcode" , "94103" ); expect(Component).toBeValidPropWithTypeCheck( "zipcode" , 94103 ); });

toBeValidPropWithCustomValidator

Assert that a component validates a prop with custom validator props : { fullname : { validator : function ( val ) { return !!val && val.match( /.+\s.+/ ); } } } import Component from "./fullname-is-validated-component.vue" ; it( "component validates fullname prop" , () => { expect(Component).toBeValidPropWithCustomValidator( "fullname" , "Kengo Hamasaki" ); expect(Component).toBeValidPropWithCustomValidator( "fullname" , "Kengo" ); });

Config

We can configure the matchers. Currently accepting mountOptions property to give options for shallowMount which is running in inside of matchers.

import vueTestUtilMatchers, { config } from "jest-matcher-vue-test-utils" ; import { createLocalVue } from "@vue/test-utils" ; config({ mountOptions : { localVue : createLocalVue() } });

License

MIT, Copyright (c) 2018- Kengo Hamasaki