Make sure your function really throws what you expect

Workaround for https://github.com/facebook/jest/issues/8140

Installation

With npm:

npm install --save-dev jest-matcher-specific-error

With yarn:

yarn add -D jest-matcher-specific-error

Setup

Same as Other jest matchers

Usage

await expect(yourPromise).rejects.toMatchError(expectedError); await expect(yourFunction).rejects.toMatchError(expectedError); expect(yourError).toMatchError(expectedError);

Match logic

Errors threated as equal if ALL conditions satisfied:

Errors are instances of same class (strict === comparison by reference)

comparison by reference) Error messages are equal

All error public fields are deeply equal (default jest helper comparison)

Error stack traces are ignored.