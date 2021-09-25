Make sure your function really throws what you expect
Workaround for https://github.com/facebook/jest/issues/8140
With npm:
npm install --save-dev jest-matcher-specific-error
With yarn:
yarn add -D jest-matcher-specific-error
Same as Other jest matchers
await expect(yourPromise).rejects.toMatchError(expectedError);
await expect(yourFunction).rejects.toMatchError(expectedError);
expect(yourError).toMatchError(expectedError);
Errors threated as equal if ALL conditions satisfied:
=== comparison by reference)
jest helper comparison)
Error stack traces are ignored.