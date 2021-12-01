A set of helper functions and Jest matchers for RxJs marble testing. This library will help you to test your reactive code in easy and clear way.

Features

Typescript

Marblized error messages

Prerequisites

Jest

RxJs

Familiarity with marbles syntax

Not supported (but planning to)

Time progression syntax

Usage

For RxJs 7:

npm i jest-marbles@latest -D

For RxJs 6:

npm i jest-marbles@2 -D

For RxJs 5:

npm i jest-marbles@1 -D

In the test file:

import {cold, hot, time} from 'jest-marbles' ;

Inside the test:

expect(stream).toBeObservable(expected); expect(stream).toBeMarble(marbleString); expect(stream).toHaveSubscriptions(marbleString); expect(stream).toHaveSubscriptions(marbleStringsArray); expect(stream).toHaveNoSubscriptions(); expect(stream).toSatisfyOnFlush( () => { expect(someMock).toHaveBeenCalled(); })

Examples

toBeObservable

Verifies that the resulting stream emits certain values at certain time frames

it( 'Should merge two hot observables and start emitting from the subscription point' , () => { const e1 = hot( '----a--^--b-------c--|' , { a : 0 }); const e2 = hot( ' ---d-^--e---------f-----|' , { a : 0 }); const expected = cold( '---(be)----c-f-----|' , { a : 0 }); expect(e1.pipe(merge(e2))).toBeObservable(expected); });

Sample output when the test fails (if change the expected result to '-d--(be)----c-f-----|' ):

Expected notifications to be: "-d--(be)----c-f-----|" But got: "---(be)----c-f-----|"

toBeMarble

Same as toBeObservable but receives marble string instead

it( 'Should concatenate two cold observables into single cold observable' , () => { const a = cold( '-a-|' ); const b = cold( '-b-|' ); const expected = '-a--b-|' ; expect(a.pipe(concat(b))).toBeMarble(expected); });

toHaveSubscriptions

Verifies that the observable was subscribed in the provided time frames. Useful, for example, when you want to verify that particular switchMap worked as expected:

it( 'Should figure out single subscription points' , () => { const x = cold( ' --a---b---c--|' ); const xsubs = ' ------^-------!' ; const y = cold( ' ---d--e---f---|' ); const ysubs = ' --------------^-------------!' ; const e1 = hot( ' ------x-------y------|' , { x, y }); const expected = cold( '--------a---b----d--e---f---|' ); expect(e1.pipe(switchAll())).toBeObservable(expected); expect(x).toHaveSubscriptions(xsubs); expect(y).toHaveSubscriptions(ysubs); });

The matcher can also accept multiple subscription marbles:

it( 'Should figure out multiple subscription points' , () => { const x = cold( ' --a---b---c--|' ); const y = cold( ' ----x---x|' , {x}); const ySubscription1 = ' ----^---!' ; const ySubscription2 = ' --------^------------!' ; const expectedY = cold( ' ------a---a---b---c--|' ); const z = cold( ' -x|' , {x}); const zSubscription = ' -^------------!' ; const expectedZ = cold( ' ---a---b---c--|' ); expect(y.pipe(switchAll())).toBeObservable(expectedY); expect(z.pipe(switchAll())).toBeObservable(expectedZ); expect(x).toHaveSubscriptions([ySubscription1, ySubscription2, zSubscription]); });

Sample output when the test fails (if change ySubscription1 to '-----------------^---!' ):

Expected observable to have the following subscription points: [ "-----------------^---!" , "--------^------------!" , "-^------------!" ] But got: [ "-^------------!" , "----^---!" , "--------^------------!" ]

toHaveNoSubscriptions

Verifies that the observable was not subscribed during the test. Especially useful when you want to verify that certain chain was not called due to an error:

it( 'Should verify that switchMap was not performed due to an error' , () => { const x = cold( '--a---b---c--|' ); const y = cold( '---#-x--' , {x}); const result = y.pipe(switchAll()); expect(result).toBeMarble( '---#' ); expect(x).toHaveNoSubscriptions(); });

Sample output when the test fails (if remove error and change the expected marble to '------a---b---c--|' ):

Expected observable to have no subscription points But got: [ "----^------------!" ]

toSatisfyOnFlush

Allows you to assert on certain side effects/conditions that should be satisfied when the observable has been flushed (finished)