Use this module with Jest to run web tests
that rely on
localstorage and / or
sessionStorage where you want a working
localStorage API with mocked functions.
This module has no runtime dependencies so your project won't pull in additional module dependencies by using this.
Note that with
jest@24 and above this project potentially duplicating functionality.
This should only be installed as a development dependency (
devDependencies) as
it is only designed for testing. The module is transpiled via
babel to support the current active Node LTS
version (6.11.3).
yarn:
yarn add --dev jest-localstorage-mock
npm:
npm i --save-dev jest-localstorage-mock
The simplest setup is to use the module system, you may also choose to create a setup file if needed.
In your
package.json under the
jest
configuration section
create a
setupFiles array and add
jest-localstorage-mock to the array. Also, ensure you have not enabled
resetMocks.
{
"jest": {
"resetMocks": false,
"setupFiles": ["jest-localstorage-mock"]
}
}
If you already have a
setupFiles attribute you can also append
jest-localstorage-mock to the array.
{
"jest": {
"resetMocks": false,
"setupFiles": ["./__setups__/other.js", "jest-localstorage-mock"]
}
}
Alternatively you can create a new setup file which then requires this module or
add the
require statement to an existing setup file.
__setups__/localstorage.js
import 'jest-localstorage-mock';
// or
require('jest-localstorage-mock');
Add that file to your
setupFiles array:
"jest": {
"setupFiles": [
"./__setups__/localstorage.js"
]
}
For a create-react-app
project you can replace the
suggested mock
with this at the beginning of the existing
src/setupTests.js file:
require('jest-localstorage-mock');
You must also override some of create-react-app's default jest configuration. You can do so in your
package.json:
{
"jest": {
"resetMocks": false
}
}
For more information, see #125.
By including this in your Jest setup you'll allow tests that expect a
localStorage and
sessionStorage object to continue to run. The module can
also allow you to use the mocks provided to check that your localStorage is
being used as expected.
The
__STORE__ attribute of
localStorage.__STORE__ or
sessionStorage.__STORE__ is made available for you to directly access the
storage object if needed.
Check that your
localStorage calls were made when they were supposed to.
test('should save to localStorage', () => {
const KEY = 'foo',
VALUE = 'bar';
dispatch(action.update(KEY, VALUE));
expect(localStorage.setItem).toHaveBeenLastCalledWith(KEY, VALUE);
expect(localStorage.__STORE__[KEY]).toBe(VALUE);
expect(Object.keys(localStorage.__STORE__).length).toBe(1);
});
Check that your
sessionStorage is empty, examples work with either
localStorage or
sessionStorage.
test('should have cleared the sessionStorage', () => {
dispatch(action.reset());
expect(sessionStorage.clear).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(1);
expect(sessionStorage.__STORE__).toEqual({}); // check store values
expect(sessionStorage.length).toBe(0); // or check length
});
Check that
localStorage calls were not made when they shouldn't have been.
test('should not have saved to localStorage', () => {
const KEY = 'foo',
VALUE = 'bar';
dispatch(action.notIdempotent(KEY, VALUE));
expect(localStorage.setItem).not.toHaveBeenLastCalledWith(KEY, VALUE);
expect(Object.keys(localStorage.__STORE__).length).toBe(0);
});
Reset your
localStorage data and mocks before each test to prevent leaking.
beforeEach(() => {
// to fully reset the state between tests, clear the storage
localStorage.clear();
// and reset all mocks
jest.clearAllMocks();
// clearAllMocks will impact your other mocks too, so you can optionally reset individual mocks instead:
localStorage.setItem.mockClear();
});
test('should not impact the next test', () => {
const KEY = 'foo',
VALUE = 'bar';
dispatch(action.update(KEY, VALUE));
expect(localStorage.setItem).toHaveBeenLastCalledWith(KEY, VALUE);
expect(localStorage.__STORE__[KEY]).toBe(VALUE);
expect(Object.keys(localStorage.__STORE__).length).toBe(1);
});
test('should not be impacted by the previous test', () => {
const KEY = 'baz',
VALUE = 'zab';
dispatch(action.update(KEY, VALUE));
expect(localStorage.setItem).toHaveBeenLastCalledWith(KEY, VALUE);
expect(localStorage.__STORE__[KEY]).toBe(VALUE);
expect(Object.keys(localStorage.__STORE__).length).toBe(1);
});
See the contributing guide for details on how you can contribute.