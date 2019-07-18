Run Jest in the browser.
Codesandbox allows you to write Jest and execute the tests right in their environment. Getting this to work took a bit of research as Jest is typically meant to be ran in a Node environment. The Codesandbox team however didn't open-source their solution so I decided to write my own, for two reasons:
This library consists of three seperate modules which extend eachother's functionality:
core
All core testing utilities. (source) (
79kb gzipped)
import * as core from 'jest-lite';
http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/core.js
enzyme
Testing utilities for testing with Enzyme. (source) (
180kb gzipped)
To be able to use this module you will need to include your preferred version of React and ReactDOM.
import * as enzyme from 'jest-lite/dist/enzyme';
http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/enzyme.js
prettify
The
core module spits out the test results in JSON format. This module gives you an easy way to prettify that output for use on a HTML page. (source)
prettify.js (
37kb gzipped)
import * as prettify from 'jest-lite/dist/prettify';
http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/prettify.js
prettify.css (
376b gzipped)
node_modules/jest-lite/dist/prettify.css
http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/prettify.css
Check out this example on RunKit.
import {describe, it, expect, run} from 'jest-lite';
function sum(x: number, y: number) {
return x + y;
}
describe('sum', () => {
it('adds the two given numbers', () => {
expect(sum(2, 2)).toBe(4);
});
});
const result = await run();
console.log(result);
Check out this example on Codepen.
<style>
html,
body {
margin: 0;
height: 100%;
}
</style>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/prettify.css"
/>
<script
crossorigin
src="https://unpkg.com/react@16/umd/react.production.min.js"
></script>
<script
crossorigin
src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"
></script>
<script
crossorigin
src="http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/core.js"
></script>
<script
crossorigin
src="http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/enzyme.js"
></script>
<script
crossorigin
src="http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/prettify.js"
></script>
<script>
const {
core: {describe, it, expect, run},
enzyme: {mount},
prettify,
} = window.jestLite;
function Button({children}) {
return React.createElement('button', null, children);
}
describe('<Button />', () => {
it('renders children', () => {
const text = 'Click me!';
// If you're using a transpiler like Babel
// React.createElement would be replaced with your JSX:
// <Button>{text}</Button>
const button = mount(React.createElement(Button, {}, text));
expect(button.text()).toBe(text);
});
it('renders as a link', () => {
const button = mount(React.createElement(Button, {}, null));
expect(button.find('a').exists()).toBe(true);
});
it('renders as a button', () => {
const button = mount(React.createElement(Button, {}, null));
expect(button.find('button').exists()).toBe(true);
});
});
prettify.toHTML(run(), document.body);
</script>
