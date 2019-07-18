Run Jest in the browser.

Why create this?

Codesandbox allows you to write Jest and execute the tests right in their environment. Getting this to work took a bit of research as Jest is typically meant to be ran in a Node environment. The Codesandbox team however didn't open-source their solution so I decided to write my own, for two reasons:

Create a way to use Jest in any code sandboxing environment. Show me how

Give code sandbox maintainers a bare-bone example that shows how you can implement Jest testing into your own code sandboxing solution.

Modules

This library consists of three seperate modules which extend eachother's functionality:

core

All core testing utilities. (source) ( 79kb gzipped)

NPM: import * as core from 'jest-lite';

CDN: http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/core.js

enzyme

Testing utilities for testing with Enzyme. (source) ( 180kb gzipped)

To be able to use this module you will need to include your preferred version of React and ReactDOM.

NPM: import * as enzyme from 'jest-lite/dist/enzyme';

CDN: http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/enzyme.js

prettify

The core module spits out the test results in JSON format. This module gives you an easy way to prettify that output for use on a HTML page. (source)

prettify.js ( 37kb gzipped) NPM: import * as prettify from 'jest-lite/dist/prettify'; CDN: http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/prettify.js

( gzipped) prettify.css ( 376b gzipped) NPM: node_modules/jest-lite/dist/prettify.css CDN: http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/prettify.css

( gzipped)

Examples

Basic Usage (NPM)

Check out this example on RunKit.

import {describe, it, expect, run} from 'jest-lite' ; function sum ( x: number , y: number ) { return x + y; } describe( 'sum' , () => { it( 'adds the two given numbers' , () => { expect(sum( 2 , 2 )).toBe( 4 ); }); }); const result = await run(); console .log(result);

Testing React and Prettifying Output (CDN)

Check out this example on Codepen.

< style > html , body { margin : 0 ; height : 100% ; } </ style > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/prettify.css" /> < script crossorigin src = "https://unpkg.com/react@16/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script crossorigin src = "https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.production.min.js" > </ script > < script crossorigin src = "http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/core.js" > </ script > < script crossorigin src = "http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/enzyme.js" > </ script > < script crossorigin src = "http://unpkg.com/jest-lite@1.0.0-alpha.4/dist/prettify.js" > </ script > < script > const { core : {describe, it, expect, run}, enzyme : {mount}, prettify, } = window .jestLite; function Button ( {children} ) { return React.createElement( 'button' , null , children); } describe( '<Button />' , () => { it( 'renders children' , () => { const text = 'Click me!' ; const button = mount(React.createElement(Button, {}, text)); expect(button.text()).toBe(text); }); it( 'renders as a link' , () => { const button = mount(React.createElement(Button, {}, null )); expect(button.find( 'a' ).exists()).toBe( true ); }); it( 'renders as a button' , () => { const button = mount(React.createElement(Button, {}, null )); expect(button.find( 'button' ).exists()).toBe( true ); }); }); prettify.toHTML(run(), document .body); </ script >

🏗 Contributing