Installation

yarn -D jest-launchdarkly-mock

or

npm install jest-launchdarkly-mock --save-dev

Then in jest.config.js add jest-launchdarkly-mock to setupFiles:

module .exports = { setupFiles : [ 'jest-launchdarkly-mock' ], }

Usage

Use the only 3 apis for test cases:

mockFlags(flags: LDFlagSet) : mock flags at the start of each test case.

ldClientMock : a jest mock of the ldClient. All methods of this object are jest mocks.

resetLDMocks : resets both mockFlags and ldClientMock.

Example