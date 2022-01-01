yarn -D jest-launchdarkly-mock
or
npm install jest-launchdarkly-mock --save-dev
Then in
jest.config.js add jest-launchdarkly-mock to setupFiles:
// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
setupFiles: ['jest-launchdarkly-mock'],
}
Use the only 3 apis for test cases:
mockFlags(flags: LDFlagSet): mock flags at the start of each test case.
ldClientMock: a jest mock of the ldClient. All
methods of this object are jest mocks.
resetLDMocks : resets both mockFlags and ldClientMock.
import { mockFlags, ldClientMock, resetLDMocks } from 'jest-launchdarkly-mock'
describe('button', () => {
beforeEach(() => {
// reset before each test case
resetLDMocks()
})
test('flag on', () => {
// arrange: You can use kebab-case or camelCase keys
mockFlags({ devTestFlag: true })
// act
const { getByTestId } = render(<Button />)
// assert
expect(getByTestId('test-button')).toBeTruthy()
})
test('identify', () => {
// arrange
mockFlags({ 'dev-test-flag': true })
// act
const { getByTestId } = render(<Button />)
fireEvent.click(getByTestId('test-button'))
// assert: identify gets called
expect(ldClientMock.identify).toBeCalledWith({ key: 'aa0ceb' })
})
})