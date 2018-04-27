A JUnit test reporter for Jest.
$ npm i -D jest-junit-reporter
In your
package.json file include a
"jest" config section and specify the
"testResultsProcessor":
{
"jest": {
"testResultsProcessor": "./node_modules/jest-junit-reporter"
}
}
For your Continuous Integration you can simply do:
jest --ci --testResultsProcessor="./node_modules/jest-junit-reporter"
The reporter will generate a
test-report.xml file in the project root. If you need to specify a different location(e.g., for a CI server) then set the environment variable
TEST_REPORT_PATH to the desired location. If you need to specify a different file name other than
test-report.xml, you can set the environment variable
TEST_REPORT_FILENAME to the desired file name.