Readme

jest-junit-reporter

A JUnit test reporter for Jest.

Installation

$ npm i -D jest-junit-reporter

Usage

In your package.json file include a "jest" config section and specify the "testResultsProcessor":

{
  "jest": {
    "testResultsProcessor": "./node_modules/jest-junit-reporter"
  }
}

For your Continuous Integration you can simply do:

jest --ci --testResultsProcessor="./node_modules/jest-junit-reporter"

The reporter will generate a test-report.xml file in the project root. If you need to specify a different location(e.g., for a CI server) then set the environment variable TEST_REPORT_PATH to the desired location. If you need to specify a different file name other than test-report.xml, you can set the environment variable TEST_REPORT_FILENAME to the desired file name.

LICENSE

MIT

