A JUnit test reporter for Jest.

Installation

npm i -D jest-junit-reporter

Usage

In your package.json file include a "jest" config section and specify the "testResultsProcessor" :

{ "jest" : { "testResultsProcessor" : "./node_modules/jest-junit-reporter" } }

For your Continuous Integration you can simply do:

jest --ci --testResultsProcessor="./node_modules/jest-junit-reporter"

The reporter will generate a test-report.xml file in the project root. If you need to specify a different location(e.g., for a CI server) then set the environment variable TEST_REPORT_PATH to the desired location. If you need to specify a different file name other than test-report.xml , you can set the environment variable TEST_REPORT_FILENAME to the desired file name.

LICENSE

MIT