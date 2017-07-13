A Jest reporter that creates compatible junit xml files

Note: as of jest-junit 11.0.0 NodeJS >= 10.12.0 is required.

Installation

yarn add --dev jest-junit

Usage

In your jest config add the following entry:

{ "reporters" : [ "default" , "jest-junit" ] }

Then simply run:

jest

For your Continuous Integration you can simply do:

jest --ci --reporters=default --reporters=jest-junit

Usage as testResultsProcessor (deprecated)

The support for testResultsProcessor is only kept for legacy reasons and might be removed in the future. You should therefore prefer to configure jest-junit as a reporter.

Should you still want to, add the following entry to your jest config:

{ "testResultsProcessor" : "jest-junit" }

Then simply run:

jest

For your Continuous Integration you can simply do:

jest --ci --testResultsProcessor="jest-junit"

Configuration

jest-junit offers several configurations based on environment variables or a jest-junit key defined in package.json or a reporter option. Environment variable and package.json configuration should be strings. Reporter options should also be strings exception for suiteNameTemplate, classNameTemplate, titleNameTemplate that can also accept a function returning a string.

Environment Variable Name Reporter Config Name Description Default Possible Injection Values JEST_SUITE_NAME suiteName name attribute of <testsuites> "jest tests" N/A JEST_JUNIT_OUTPUT_DIR outputDirectory Directory to save the output. process.cwd() N/A JEST_JUNIT_OUTPUT_NAME outputName File name for the output. "junit.xml" N/A JEST_JUNIT_OUTPUT_FILE outputFile Fullpath for the output. If defined, outputDirectory and outputName will be overridden undefined N/A JEST_JUNIT_UNIQUE_OUTPUT_NAME uniqueOutputName Create unique file name for the output junit-${uuid}.xml , overrides outputName false N/A JEST_JUNIT_SUITE_NAME suiteNameTemplate Template string for name attribute of the <testsuite> . "{title}" {title} , {filepath} , {filename} , {displayName} JEST_JUNIT_CLASSNAME classNameTemplate Template string for the classname attribute of <testcase> . "{classname} {title}" {classname} , {title} , {suitename} , {filepath} , {filename} , {displayName} JEST_JUNIT_TITLE titleTemplate Template string for the name attribute of <testcase> . "{classname} {title}" {classname} , {title} , {filepath} , {filename} , {displayName} JEST_JUNIT_ANCESTOR_SEPARATOR ancestorSeparator Character(s) used to join the describe blocks. " " N/A JEST_JUNIT_ADD_FILE_ATTRIBUTE addFileAttribute Add file attribute to the output (validated on CIRCLE CI and GitLab CI). Must be a string. "false" N/A JEST_JUNIT_INCLUDE_CONSOLE_OUTPUT includeConsoleOutput Adds console output to any testSuite that generates stdout during a test run. false N/A JEST_JUNIT_INCLUDE_SHORT_CONSOLE_OUTPUT includeShortConsoleOutput Adds short console output (only message value) to any testSuite that generates stdout during a test run. false N/A JEST_JUNIT_REPORT_TEST_SUITE_ERRORS reportTestSuiteErrors Reports test suites that failed to execute altogether as error . Note: since the suite name cannot be determined from files that fail to load, it will default to file path. false N/A JEST_JUNIT_NO_STACK_TRACE noStackTrace Omit stack traces from test failure reports, similar to jest --noStackTrace false N/A JEST_USE_PATH_FOR_SUITE_NAME usePathForSuiteName DEPRECATED. Use suiteNameTemplate instead. Use file path as the name attribute of <testsuite> "false" N/A

You can configure these options via the command line as seen below:

JEST_SUITE_NAME="Jest JUnit Unit Tests" JEST_JUNIT_OUTPUT_DIR="./artifacts" jest

Or you can also define a jest-junit key in your package.json . All are string values.

{ ... "jest-junit" : { "suiteName" : "jest tests" , "outputDirectory" : "." , "outputName" : "junit.xml" , "uniqueOutputName" : "false" , "classNameTemplate" : "{classname}-{title}" , "titleTemplate" : "{classname}-{title}" , "ancestorSeparator" : " › " , "usePathForSuiteName" : "true" } }

Or you can define your options in your reporter configuration.

{ reporters : [ "default" , [ "jest-junit" , { suiteName : "jest tests" } ] ] }

Configuration Precedence

If using the usePathForSuiteName and suiteNameTemplate , the usePathForSuiteName value will take precedence. ie: if usePathForSuiteName=true and suiteNameTemplate="{filename}" , the filepath will be used as the name attribute of the <testsuite> in the rendered jest-junit.xml ).

Examples

Below are some example configuration values and the rendered .xml to created by jest-junit .

The following test defined in the file /__tests__/addition.test.js will be used for all examples:

describe( 'addition' , () => { describe( 'positive numbers' , () => { it( 'should add up' , () => { expect( 1 + 2 ).toBe( 3 ); }); }); });

Example 1

The default output:

< testsuites name = "jest tests" > < testsuite name = "addition" tests = "1" errors = "0" failures = "0" skipped = "0" timestamp = "2017-07-13T09:42:28" time = "0.161" > < testcase classname = "addition positive numbers should add up" name = "addition positive numbers should add up" time = "0.004" > </ testcase > </ testsuite > </ testsuites >

Example 2

Using the classNameTemplate and titleTemplate :

JEST_JUNIT_CLASSNAME="{classname}" JEST_JUNIT_TITLE="{title}" jest

renders

< testsuites name = "jest tests" > < testsuite name = "addition" tests = "1" errors = "0" failures = "0" skipped = "0" timestamp = "2017-07-13T09:45:42" time = "0.154" > < testcase classname = "addition positive numbers" name = "should add up" time = "0.005" > </ testcase > </ testsuite > </ testsuites >

Example 3

Using the ancestorSeparator :

JEST_JUNIT_ANCESTOR_SEPARATOR=" › " jest

renders

< testsuites name = "jest tests" > < testsuite name = "addition" tests = "1" errors = "0" failures = "0" skipped = "0" timestamp = "2017-07-13T09:47:12" time = "0.162" > < testcase classname = "addition › positive numbers should add up" name = "addition › positive numbers should add up" time = "0.004" > </ testcase > </ testsuite > </ testsuites >

Example 4

Using the suiteNameTemplate :

JEST_JUNIT_SUITE_NAME ="{filename}" jest

< testsuites name = "jest tests" > < testsuite name = "addition.test.js" tests = "1" errors = "0" failures = "0" skipped = "0" timestamp = "2017-07-13T09:42:28" time = "0.161" > < testcase classname = "addition positive numbers should add up" name = "addition positive numbers should add up" time = "0.004" > </ testcase > </ testsuite > </ testsuites >

Example 5

Using classNameTemplate as a function in reporter options

{ reporters : [ "default" , [ "jest-junit" , { classNameTemplate : ( vars ) => { return vars.classname.toUpperCase(); } } ] ] }

renders

< testsuites name = "jest tests" > < testsuite name = "addition" tests = "1" errors = "0" failures = "0" skipped = "0" timestamp = "2017-07-13T09:42:28" time = "0.161" > < testcase classname = "ADDITION POSITIVE NUMBERS" name = "addition positive numbers should add up" time = "0.004" > </ testcase > </ testsuite > </ testsuites >

Adding custom testsuite properties

New feature as of jest-junit 11.0.0!

Create a file in your project root directory named junitProperties.js:

module .exports = () => { return { key : "value" } });

Will render