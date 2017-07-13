A Jest reporter that creates compatible junit xml files
Note: as of jest-junit 11.0.0 NodeJS >= 10.12.0 is required.
yarn add --dev jest-junit
In your jest config add the following entry:
{
"reporters": [ "default", "jest-junit" ]
}
Then simply run:
jest
For your Continuous Integration you can simply do:
jest --ci --reporters=default --reporters=jest-junit
The support for
testResultsProcessor is only kept for legacy reasons and might be removed in the future.
You should therefore prefer to configure
jest-junit as a reporter.
Should you still want to, add the following entry to your jest config:
{
"testResultsProcessor": "jest-junit"
}
Then simply run:
jest
For your Continuous Integration you can simply do:
jest --ci --testResultsProcessor="jest-junit"
jest-junit offers several configurations based on environment variables or a
jest-junit key defined in
package.json or a reporter option.
Environment variable and package.json configuration should be strings.
Reporter options should also be strings exception for suiteNameTemplate, classNameTemplate, titleNameTemplate that can also accept a function returning a string.
|Environment Variable Name
|Reporter Config Name
|Description
|Default
|Possible Injection Values
JEST_SUITE_NAME
suiteName
name attribute of
<testsuites>
"jest tests"
|N/A
JEST_JUNIT_OUTPUT_DIR
outputDirectory
|Directory to save the output.
process.cwd()
|N/A
JEST_JUNIT_OUTPUT_NAME
outputName
|File name for the output.
"junit.xml"
|N/A
JEST_JUNIT_OUTPUT_FILE
outputFile
|Fullpath for the output. If defined,
outputDirectory and
outputName will be overridden
undefined
|N/A
JEST_JUNIT_UNIQUE_OUTPUT_NAME
uniqueOutputName
|Create unique file name for the output
junit-${uuid}.xml, overrides
outputName
false
|N/A
JEST_JUNIT_SUITE_NAME
suiteNameTemplate
|Template string for
name attribute of the
<testsuite>.
"{title}"
{title},
{filepath},
{filename},
{displayName}
JEST_JUNIT_CLASSNAME
classNameTemplate
|Template string for the
classname attribute of
<testcase>.
"{classname} {title}"
{classname},
{title},
{suitename},
{filepath},
{filename},
{displayName}
JEST_JUNIT_TITLE
titleTemplate
|Template string for the
name attribute of
<testcase>.
"{classname} {title}"
{classname},
{title},
{filepath},
{filename},
{displayName}
JEST_JUNIT_ANCESTOR_SEPARATOR
ancestorSeparator
|Character(s) used to join the
describe blocks.
" "
|N/A
JEST_JUNIT_ADD_FILE_ATTRIBUTE
addFileAttribute
|Add file attribute to the output (validated on CIRCLE CI and GitLab CI). Must be a string.
"false"
|N/A
JEST_JUNIT_INCLUDE_CONSOLE_OUTPUT
includeConsoleOutput
|Adds console output to any testSuite that generates stdout during a test run.
false
|N/A
JEST_JUNIT_INCLUDE_SHORT_CONSOLE_OUTPUT
includeShortConsoleOutput
|Adds short console output (only message value) to any testSuite that generates stdout during a test run.
false
|N/A
JEST_JUNIT_REPORT_TEST_SUITE_ERRORS
reportTestSuiteErrors
|Reports test suites that failed to execute altogether as
error. Note: since the suite name cannot be determined from files that fail to load, it will default to file path.
false
|N/A
JEST_JUNIT_NO_STACK_TRACE
noStackTrace
|Omit stack traces from test failure reports, similar to
jest --noStackTrace
false
|N/A
JEST_USE_PATH_FOR_SUITE_NAME
usePathForSuiteName
|DEPRECATED. Use
suiteNameTemplate instead. Use file path as the
name attribute of
<testsuite>
"false"
|N/A
You can configure these options via the command line as seen below:
JEST_SUITE_NAME="Jest JUnit Unit Tests" JEST_JUNIT_OUTPUT_DIR="./artifacts" jest
Or you can also define a
jest-junit key in your
package.json. All are string values.
{
...
"jest-junit": {
"suiteName": "jest tests",
"outputDirectory": ".",
"outputName": "junit.xml",
"uniqueOutputName": "false",
"classNameTemplate": "{classname}-{title}",
"titleTemplate": "{classname}-{title}",
"ancestorSeparator": " › ",
"usePathForSuiteName": "true"
}
}
Or you can define your options in your reporter configuration.
// jest.config.js
{
reporters: [
"default",
[ "jest-junit", { suiteName: "jest tests" } ]
]
}
If using the
usePathForSuiteName and
suiteNameTemplate, the
usePathForSuiteName value will take precedence. ie: if
usePathForSuiteName=true and
suiteNameTemplate="{filename}", the filepath will be used as the
name attribute of the
<testsuite> in the rendered
jest-junit.xml).
Below are some example configuration values and the rendered
.xml to created by
jest-junit.
The following test defined in the file
/__tests__/addition.test.js will be used for all examples:
describe('addition', () => {
describe('positive numbers', () => {
it('should add up', () => {
expect(1 + 2).toBe(3);
});
});
});
The default output:
<testsuites name="jest tests">
<testsuite name="addition" tests="1" errors="0" failures="0" skipped="0" timestamp="2017-07-13T09:42:28" time="0.161">
<testcase classname="addition positive numbers should add up" name="addition positive numbers should add up" time="0.004">
</testcase>
</testsuite>
</testsuites>
Using the
classNameTemplate and
titleTemplate:
JEST_JUNIT_CLASSNAME="{classname}" JEST_JUNIT_TITLE="{title}" jest
renders
<testsuites name="jest tests">
<testsuite name="addition" tests="1" errors="0" failures="0" skipped="0" timestamp="2017-07-13T09:45:42" time="0.154">
<testcase classname="addition positive numbers" name="should add up" time="0.005">
</testcase>
</testsuite>
</testsuites>
Using the
ancestorSeparator:
JEST_JUNIT_ANCESTOR_SEPARATOR=" › " jest
renders
<testsuites name="jest tests">
<testsuite name="addition" tests="1" errors="0" failures="0" skipped="0" timestamp="2017-07-13T09:47:12" time="0.162">
<testcase classname="addition › positive numbers should add up" name="addition › positive numbers should add up" time="0.004">
</testcase>
</testsuite>
</testsuites>
Using the
suiteNameTemplate:
JEST_JUNIT_SUITE_NAME ="{filename}" jest
<testsuites name="jest tests">
<testsuite name="addition.test.js" tests="1" errors="0" failures="0" skipped="0" timestamp="2017-07-13T09:42:28" time="0.161">
<testcase classname="addition positive numbers should add up" name="addition positive numbers should add up" time="0.004">
</testcase>
</testsuite>
</testsuites>
Using
classNameTemplate as a function in reporter options
// jest.config.js
{
reporters: [
"default",
[
"jest-junit",
{
classNameTemplate: (vars) => {
return vars.classname.toUpperCase();
}
}
]
]
}
renders
<testsuites name="jest tests">
<testsuite name="addition" tests="1" errors="0" failures="0" skipped="0" timestamp="2017-07-13T09:42:28" time="0.161">
<testcase classname="ADDITION POSITIVE NUMBERS" name="addition positive numbers should add up" time="0.004">
</testcase>
</testsuite>
</testsuites>
New feature as of jest-junit 11.0.0!
Create a file in your project root directory named junitProperties.js:
module.exports = () => {
return {
key: "value"
}
});
Will render
<testsuites name="jest tests">
<testsuite name="addition" tests="1" errors="0" failures="0" skipped="0" timestamp="2017-07-13T09:42:28" time="0.161">
<properties>
<property name="key" value="value" />
</properties>
<testcase classname="addition positive numbers should add up" name="addition positive numbers should add up" time="0.004">
</testcase>
</testsuite>
</testsuites>