jest-junit

by jest-community
13.0.0 (see all)

A Jest reporter that creates compatible junit xml files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Actions Status

jest-junit

A Jest reporter that creates compatible junit xml files

Note: as of jest-junit 11.0.0 NodeJS >= 10.12.0 is required.

Installation

yarn add --dev jest-junit

Usage

In your jest config add the following entry:

{
  "reporters": [ "default", "jest-junit" ]
}

Then simply run:

jest

For your Continuous Integration you can simply do:

jest --ci --reporters=default --reporters=jest-junit

Usage as testResultsProcessor (deprecated)

The support for testResultsProcessor is only kept for legacy reasons and might be removed in the future. You should therefore prefer to configure jest-junit as a reporter.

Should you still want to, add the following entry to your jest config:

{
  "testResultsProcessor": "jest-junit"
}

Then simply run:

jest

For your Continuous Integration you can simply do:

jest --ci --testResultsProcessor="jest-junit"

Configuration

jest-junit offers several configurations based on environment variables or a jest-junit key defined in package.json or a reporter option. Environment variable and package.json configuration should be strings. Reporter options should also be strings exception for suiteNameTemplate, classNameTemplate, titleNameTemplate that can also accept a function returning a string.

Environment Variable NameReporter Config NameDescriptionDefaultPossible Injection Values
JEST_SUITE_NAMEsuiteNamename attribute of <testsuites>"jest tests"N/A
JEST_JUNIT_OUTPUT_DIRoutputDirectoryDirectory to save the output.process.cwd()N/A
JEST_JUNIT_OUTPUT_NAMEoutputNameFile name for the output."junit.xml"N/A
JEST_JUNIT_OUTPUT_FILEoutputFileFullpath for the output. If defined, outputDirectory and outputName will be overriddenundefinedN/A
JEST_JUNIT_UNIQUE_OUTPUT_NAMEuniqueOutputNameCreate unique file name for the output junit-${uuid}.xml, overrides outputNamefalseN/A
JEST_JUNIT_SUITE_NAMEsuiteNameTemplateTemplate string for name attribute of the <testsuite>."{title}"{title}, {filepath}, {filename}, {displayName}
JEST_JUNIT_CLASSNAMEclassNameTemplateTemplate string for the classname attribute of <testcase>."{classname} {title}"{classname}, {title}, {suitename}, {filepath}, {filename}, {displayName}
JEST_JUNIT_TITLEtitleTemplateTemplate string for the name attribute of <testcase>."{classname} {title}"{classname}, {title}, {filepath}, {filename}, {displayName}
JEST_JUNIT_ANCESTOR_SEPARATORancestorSeparatorCharacter(s) used to join the describe blocks." "N/A
JEST_JUNIT_ADD_FILE_ATTRIBUTEaddFileAttributeAdd file attribute to the output (validated on CIRCLE CI and GitLab CI). Must be a string."false"N/A
JEST_JUNIT_INCLUDE_CONSOLE_OUTPUTincludeConsoleOutputAdds console output to any testSuite that generates stdout during a test run.falseN/A
JEST_JUNIT_INCLUDE_SHORT_CONSOLE_OUTPUTincludeShortConsoleOutputAdds short console output (only message value) to any testSuite that generates stdout during a test run.falseN/A
JEST_JUNIT_REPORT_TEST_SUITE_ERRORSreportTestSuiteErrorsReports test suites that failed to execute altogether as error. Note: since the suite name cannot be determined from files that fail to load, it will default to file path.falseN/A
JEST_JUNIT_NO_STACK_TRACEnoStackTraceOmit stack traces from test failure reports, similar to jest --noStackTracefalseN/A
JEST_USE_PATH_FOR_SUITE_NAMEusePathForSuiteNameDEPRECATED. Use suiteNameTemplate instead. Use file path as the name attribute of <testsuite>"false"N/A

You can configure these options via the command line as seen below:

JEST_SUITE_NAME="Jest JUnit Unit Tests" JEST_JUNIT_OUTPUT_DIR="./artifacts" jest

Or you can also define a jest-junit key in your package.json. All are string values.

{
  ...
  "jest-junit": {
    "suiteName": "jest tests",
    "outputDirectory": ".",
    "outputName": "junit.xml",
    "uniqueOutputName": "false",
    "classNameTemplate": "{classname}-{title}",
    "titleTemplate": "{classname}-{title}",
    "ancestorSeparator": " › ",
    "usePathForSuiteName": "true"
  }
}

Or you can define your options in your reporter configuration.

// jest.config.js
{
    reporters: [
      "default",
        [ "jest-junit", { suiteName: "jest tests" } ]
  ]
}

Configuration Precedence

If using the usePathForSuiteName and suiteNameTemplate, the usePathForSuiteName value will take precedence. ie: if usePathForSuiteName=true and suiteNameTemplate="{filename}", the filepath will be used as the name attribute of the <testsuite> in the rendered jest-junit.xml).

Examples

Below are some example configuration values and the rendered .xml to created by jest-junit.

The following test defined in the file /__tests__/addition.test.js will be used for all examples:

describe('addition', () => {
  describe('positive numbers', () => {
    it('should add up', () => {
      expect(1 + 2).toBe(3);
    });
  });
});

Example 1

The default output:

<testsuites name="jest tests">
  <testsuite name="addition" tests="1" errors="0" failures="0" skipped="0" timestamp="2017-07-13T09:42:28" time="0.161">
    <testcase classname="addition positive numbers should add up" name="addition positive numbers should add up" time="0.004">
    </testcase>
  </testsuite>
</testsuites>

Example 2

Using the classNameTemplate and titleTemplate:

JEST_JUNIT_CLASSNAME="{classname}" JEST_JUNIT_TITLE="{title}" jest

renders

<testsuites name="jest tests">
  <testsuite name="addition" tests="1" errors="0" failures="0" skipped="0" timestamp="2017-07-13T09:45:42" time="0.154">
    <testcase classname="addition positive numbers" name="should add up" time="0.005">
    </testcase>
  </testsuite>
</testsuites>

Example 3

Using the ancestorSeparator:

JEST_JUNIT_ANCESTOR_SEPARATOR=" › " jest

renders

<testsuites name="jest tests">
  <testsuite name="addition" tests="1" errors="0" failures="0" skipped="0" timestamp="2017-07-13T09:47:12" time="0.162">
    <testcase classname="addition › positive numbers should add up" name="addition › positive numbers should add up" time="0.004">
    </testcase>
  </testsuite>
</testsuites>

Example 4

Using the suiteNameTemplate:

JEST_JUNIT_SUITE_NAME ="{filename}" jest

<testsuites name="jest tests">
  <testsuite name="addition.test.js" tests="1" errors="0" failures="0" skipped="0" timestamp="2017-07-13T09:42:28" time="0.161">
    <testcase classname="addition positive numbers should add up" name="addition positive numbers should add up" time="0.004">
    </testcase>
  </testsuite>
</testsuites>

Example 5

Using classNameTemplate as a function in reporter options

// jest.config.js
{
  reporters: [
    "default",
      [
        "jest-junit",
        {
          classNameTemplate: (vars) => {
            return vars.classname.toUpperCase();
          }
        }
      ]
  ]
}

renders

<testsuites name="jest tests">
  <testsuite name="addition" tests="1" errors="0" failures="0" skipped="0" timestamp="2017-07-13T09:42:28" time="0.161">
    <testcase classname="ADDITION POSITIVE NUMBERS" name="addition positive numbers should add up" time="0.004">
    </testcase>
  </testsuite>
</testsuites>

Adding custom testsuite properties

New feature as of jest-junit 11.0.0!

Create a file in your project root directory named junitProperties.js:

module.exports = () => {
    return {
       key: "value"
    }
});

Will render

<testsuites name="jest tests">
  <testsuite name="addition" tests="1" errors="0" failures="0" skipped="0" timestamp="2017-07-13T09:42:28" time="0.161">
    <properties>
        <property name="key" value="value" />
    </properties>
    <testcase classname="addition positive numbers should add up" name="addition positive numbers should add up" time="0.004">
    </testcase>
  </testsuite>
</testsuites>

