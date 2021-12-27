Ensure incremental coverage gains are not lost, and positively reinforce good testing habits. Automatically bump up global Jest thresholds whenever coverage goes above them.

Requirements

Node.js 12+

Conventional jest.config.js ( package.json config unsupported)

( config unsupported) json-summary coverage report (see usage)

Installation

npm install --save-dev jest-it-up

Usage

jest-it-up exposes a standalone CLI tool (see options), but you most likelly want to use it in a post-test script.

Within package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "jest --coverage" , "posttest" : "jest-it-up" } }

within jest.config.js :

module .exports = { coverageReporters : [ 'json-summary' ], coverageThreshold : { global : { branches : 0 , functions : 0 , lines : 0 , statements : 0 } } }

Once tests finish running, jest-it-up will update configured thresholds to match higher coverage numbers, if any.

Options