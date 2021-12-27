Ensure incremental coverage gains are not lost, and positively reinforce good testing habits. Automatically bump up global Jest thresholds whenever coverage goes above them.
npm install --save-dev jest-it-up
jest-it-up exposes a standalone CLI tool (see options), but you most likelly want to use it in a post-test script.
Within
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "jest --coverage", // or set `collectCoverage` to `true` in Jest config
"posttest": "jest-it-up" // must run from the same directory as `jest.config.js`
}
}
within
jest.config.js:
module.exports = {
coverageReporters: [
'json-summary' // plus any other reporters, e.g. "lcov", "text", "text-summary"
],
coverageThreshold: {
global: {
branches: 0, // or your current numbers
functions: 0,
lines: 0,
statements: 0
}
}
}
Once tests finish running, jest-it-up will update configured thresholds to match higher coverage numbers, if any.
$ jest-it-up --help
Usage: jest-it-up [options]
Options:
-m, --margin <margin> minimum threshold increase (default: 0)
-i, --interactive ask for confirmation before applying changes
-s, --silent do not output messages
-d, --dry-run process but do not change files
-v, --version output the version number
-h, --help display help for command