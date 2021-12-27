openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jiu

jest-it-up

by Rafael Bardini
2.0.0 (see all)

🌐📈 Automatically bump up global Jest thresholds whenever coverage goes above them

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jest-it-up

npm package version Build status Code coverage Dependencies status

Ensure incremental coverage gains are not lost, and positively reinforce good testing habits. Automatically bump up global Jest thresholds whenever coverage goes above them.

Demo

Requirements

  • Node.js 12+
  • Conventional jest.config.js (package.json config unsupported)
  • json-summary coverage report (see usage)

Installation

npm install --save-dev jest-it-up

Usage

jest-it-up exposes a standalone CLI tool (see options), but you most likelly want to use it in a post-test script.

Within package.json:

{
  "scripts": {
    "test": "jest --coverage", // or set `collectCoverage` to `true` in Jest config
    "posttest": "jest-it-up" // must run from the same directory as `jest.config.js`
  }
}

within jest.config.js:

module.exports = {
  coverageReporters: [
    'json-summary' // plus any other reporters, e.g. "lcov", "text", "text-summary"
  ],
  coverageThreshold: {
    global: {
      branches: 0, // or your current numbers
      functions: 0,
      lines: 0,
      statements: 0
    }
  }
}

Once tests finish running, jest-it-up will update configured thresholds to match higher coverage numbers, if any.

Options

$ jest-it-up --help
Usage: jest-it-up [options]

Options:
  -m, --margin <margin>  minimum threshold increase (default: 0)
  -i, --interactive      ask for confirmation before applying changes
  -s, --silent           do not output messages
  -d, --dry-run          process but do not change files
  -v, --version          output the version number
  -h, --help             display help for command

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial