jhr

jest-html-reporters

by Harry Hou
2.1.6

🌈 Reporter for jest test framework. 🌈

Readme

Jest reporter

npm NPM downloads license

Jest test results processor for generating a summary in HTML

example picture

Installation

  npm install jest-html-reporters --save-dev

Usage

Configure Jest to process the test results by adding the following entry to the Jest config (jest.config.json):

"jest": {
  ...,
  "reporters": [
    "default",
    "jest-html-reporters"
  ],
  ...
}

As you run Jest from within the terminal, a file called jest_html_reporters.html will be created within your root folder containing information about your tests.

Available Options

The options below are specific to the reporter.

Option Nameenv variables nameTypeDefaultDescription
publicPathJEST_HTML_REPORTERS_PUBLIC_PATHstring''specify the base path
filenameJEST_HTML_REPORTERS_FILE_NAMEstringjest_html_reporters.htmlFilename of saved report
Applies to the generated html
expandJEST_HTML_REPORTERS_EXPANDBooleanfalsespecify whether default expand all data
pageTitleJEST_HTML_REPORTERS_PAGE_TITLEstringReportspecify header and page title
logoImgPathJEST_HTML_REPORTERS_LOGO_IMG_PATHstringundefinedspecify path of the image that will be displayed to the right of page title
hideIconJEST_HTML_REPORTERS_HIDE_ICONbooleanfalsehide default icon
customInfosJEST_HTML_REPORTERS_CUSTOM_INFOSarrayundefinedshow some custom data info in the report, example value [ {title: 'test1', value: 'test1'}, {title: 'test2', value: 'test2'}], you can also set value to a environment variable JEST_HTML_REPORTERS_CUSTOM_INFOS, see detail in #32
testCommandJEST_HTML_REPORTERS_TEST_COMMANDstring"npx jest"copy command content to quickly run test file
openReportJEST_HTML_REPORTERS_OPEN_REPORTjsonin dev=true, rest=falseoptions for npm package open
multipleReportsUnitePathJEST_HTML_REPORTERS_MULTIPLE_REPORTS_UNITE_PATHstring""the unite folder path for single page(show multiple test result). see detail in Single Page for multiple reports
env variable support onlyJEST_HTML_REPORTERS_TEMP_DIR_PATHstringsystem default temporary directorypath to a temporary folder with attachments
failureMessageOnlyJEST_HTML_REPORTERS_FAILURE_MESSAGE_ONLYbooleanfalseshow failure test suites messages only in HTML report
enableMergeDataJEST_HTML_REPORTERS_ENABLE_MERGE_DATAbooleanfalsefor default enable merge test data feature
dataMergeLevelJEST_HTML_REPORTERS_DATA_MERGE_LEVELnumber1default merge test data level

example add config options

...,
"reporters": [
  "default",
  ["jest-html-reporters", {
    "publicPath": "./html-report",
    "filename": "report.html",
    "expand": true,
    "openReport": true
  }]
]

2.x updates

  • Collapsable Test Groups

This feature regrading to #37, if a test file has many test cases, here will show a Merge Data checkbox on the expanded table. You can check it to merge data and set the merge level to control how to combine those data.

For Example merge data example

  • Attach screenshot to report

This feature regrading to #36, this package will a new method named addAttach.

/**
 *
 * @param {Buffer | string} attach
 * @param {string} description of the picture
 * @param {object} custom context (optional)
 */
const addAttach = async (attach, description, context) => { ... }

There are three params of this method, description is easy to understand. The param attach referring to the image, you can pass a buffer or string, if it was a buffer the package will help you create a dir named jest-html-reporters-attach and save that buffer as a jpg image in it under the publicPath. if you have already saved the image, just pass the image's path as the attach param. context is an optional parameter. Here can be specified context (default is this.global).

Here is an Example with puppeteer.

// Example attach with **buffer**
const { addAttach } = require("jest-html-reporters/helper");
const puppeteer = require("puppeteer");

describe("just examples", () => {
  test("test buffer", async () => {
    const browser = await puppeteer.launch();
    const page = await browser.newPage();
    await page.goto("https://www.google.com");
    const data = await page.screenshot();
    await browser.close();
    await addAttach(data, "test google 1", this.global);

    expect(1).toBe(1);
  });
});

// Example attach with **string**
const { addAttach } = require("jest-html-reporters/helper");
const puppeteer = require("puppeteer");
const path = require("path");

describe("just examples", () => {
  test("case string", async () => {
    const browser = await puppeteer.launch();
    const page = await browser.newPage();
    const filePath = path.resolve(__dirname, "./test.jpg");
    await page.goto("https://www.google.com");
    const data = await page.screenshot({ path: filePath });
    await browser.close();
    await addAttach(filePath, "test google 2");

    expect(1).toBe(2);
  });
});

it will show like this example

  • Attach a message to the report

This feature is in regards to #63 & #64. It allows you to add a message or log something to the html report with addMsg()

/**
 *
 * @param {string} message
 * @param {object} custom context (optional)
 */
const addMsg = async (message, context) => { ... }

Only one parameter is required. If you stringify an object like this JSON.stringify(object, null, 2), the object will be prettified. context is an optional parameter. Here can be specified context (default is this.global).

Here is an Example with Nightmare.

const { addAttach, addMsg } = require("jest-html-reporters/helper");
const Nightmare = require("nightmare");

describe("Yet another example", () => {
  test("Both addAttach & addMsg with failure", async () => {
    const nightmare = Nightmare({ show: true });
    await addMsg(JSON.stringify({ won: 1, too: 2 }, null, 2));
    await nightmare.goto("https://duckduckgo.com");
    const s1 = await nightmare.screenshot();
    await addAttach(s1, "test duckduckgo 1");
    await nightmare.end();
    await addMsg(JSON.stringify(process, null, 2));
    expect(2).toEqual(1);
  }, 20000);
  test("addMsg with success", async () => {
    await addMsg(JSON.stringify({ free: 3, for: 4 }, null, 2));
    expect(2).toEqual(2);
  });
});

example

Message still displays without screenshots and with a successful test example

Alternatives

mrg
mochawesome-report-generatorStandalone mochawesome report generator. Just add test data.
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
746K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Hard to Use
mjr
mocha-junit-reporterA JUnit XML reporter for mocha.
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
876K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
kjh
karma-jasmine-html-reporterA Karma plugin. Dynamically displays tests results at debug.html page
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mocha-allure-reporterAllure reporter for Mocha
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
25K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jhr
jest-html-reporterJest test results processor for generating a summary in HTML
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
129K
See 11 Alternatives

