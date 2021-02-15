jest-github-reporter See jest test errors directly in pull requests

Highlights

Report your jest results as annotations using the GitHub Checks API

Only runs in CI environment

Install

npm install --save-dev jest-github-reporter yarn add -D jest-github-reporter

Usage

You will need to install the github app to your repo.

Then just run jest and it will test errors PRs!

{ "reporters" : [ "default" , "jest-github-reporter" ] }

jest --testLocationInResults file.js

(The --testLocationInResults flag is needed to get the in-file checks/annotations, otherwise only the summary comment is shown.)

Using your own GitHub App

You might not want to use our github app for the formatter.

Reasons:

You think they way we exposed the keys is bad You are on Github Enterprise and cannot use the public app

In these situations all you need to do is create a GitHub app and set a few environment variables.

1. Create a GitHub app

Go to this page to create a new GitHub app. You need to set the following fields:

name - The name that shows for your app in the checks reports

- The name that shows for your app in the checks reports Homepage URL - You can set this to anything. Ours is set to https://github.com

- You can set this to anything. Ours is set to Webhook URL - You can set this to anything. Ours is set to https://github.com

Then hit Save Changes and you're all done setting up your GitHub app.

2. Set JEST_APP_ID environment variable

Your GitHub application's ID. This can be found at the top of your GitHub app's edit page.

3. Set JEST_PRIVATE_KEY environment variable

The private RSA key for your application. The prompt to generate the RSA key is at the bottom of your GitHub app's edit page.

Once you have generated a key, open the file that is downloaded and copy to text into the PRIVATE_KEY environment variable.

4. Set GH_API (enterprise only)

To get this package to work on github enterprise instances you will need to set the GH_API environment variable to a url pointing towards your enterprise GitHub's API.

If you need specific preview apis for your enterprise server, you can set the GH_PREVIEWS environment variable.

Example: