See jest test errors directly in pull requests
npm install --save-dev jest-github-reporter
# or
yarn add -D jest-github-reporter
You will need to install the github app to your repo.
Then just run jest and it will test errors PRs!
{
"reporters": ["default", "jest-github-reporter"]
}
jest --testLocationInResults file.js
(The
--testLocationInResults flag is needed to get the in-file checks/annotations, otherwise only the summary comment is shown.)
You might not want to use our github app for the formatter.
Reasons:
In these situations all you need to do is create a GitHub app and set a few environment variables.
Go to this page to create a new GitHub app. You need to set the following fields:
name - The name that shows for your app in the checks reports
Homepage URL - You can set this to anything. Ours is set to
https://github.com
Webhook URL - You can set this to anything. Ours is set to
https://github.com
Then hit
Save Changes and you're all done setting up your GitHub app.
JEST_APP_ID environment variable
Your GitHub application's ID. This can be found at the top of your GitHub app's edit page.
JEST_PRIVATE_KEY environment variable
The private RSA key for your application. The prompt to generate the RSA key is at the bottom of your GitHub app's edit page.
Once you have generated a key, open the file that is downloaded and copy to text into the
PRIVATE_KEY environment variable.
GH_API (enterprise only)
To get this package to work on github enterprise instances you will need to set the
GH_API environment variable to a url pointing towards your enterprise GitHub's API.
If you need specific preview apis for your enterprise server, you can set the
GH_PREVIEWS environment variable.
Example:
GH_PREVIEWS=eye-scream-preview,machine-man-preview