[WIP]

Installation

yarn add --dev jest-fixtures

API

import {getFixturePath} from 'jest-fixtures' ; test( 'example' , async () => { let fixturePath = await getFixturePath(__dirname, 'fixture-name' ); let fixtureFilePath = await getFixturePath(__dirname, 'fixture-name' , 'file.txt' ); });

import {getFixturePathSync} from 'jest-fixtures' ; test( 'example' , () => { let fixturePath = getFixturePathSync(__dirname, 'fixture-name' ); let fixtureFilePath = getFixturePathSync(__dirname, 'fixture-name' , 'file.txt' ); });

import {createTempDir} from 'jest-fixtures' ; test( 'example' , async () => { let tempDirPath = await createTempDir(); });

import {createTempDirSync} from 'jest-fixtures' ; test( 'example' , () => { let tempDirPath = createTempDirSync(); });

import {copyDir} from 'jest-fixtures' ; test( 'example' , async () => { await copyDir( '/path/to/source/dir' , '/path/to/dest/dir' ); });

import {copyDirIntoTempDir} from 'jest-fixtures' ; test( 'example' , async () => { let tempDir = await copyDirIntoTempDir( '/path/to/source/dir' ); });

import {copyFixtureIntoTempDir} from 'jest-fixtures' ; test( 'example' , async () => { let tempDir = await copyFixtureIntoTempDir(__dirname, 'fixture-name' ); });

Deletes every temporary directory created by jest-fixtures . This is called automatically when the Jest process exits.