jest-fixtures

by Thinkmill
0.6.0 (see all)

Use file system fixtures in Jest

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jest-fixtures

[WIP]

Installation

yarn add --dev jest-fixtures

API

getFixturePath(cwd, ...fileParts)
import {getFixturePath} from 'jest-fixtures';

test('example', async () => {
  let fixturePath = await getFixturePath(__dirname, 'fixture-name');
  let fixtureFilePath = await getFixturePath(__dirname, 'fixture-name', 'file.txt');
  // ...
});
getFixturePathSync(cwd, ...fileParts)
import {getFixturePathSync} from 'jest-fixtures';

test('example', () => {
  let fixturePath = getFixturePathSync(__dirname, 'fixture-name');
  let fixtureFilePath = getFixturePathSync(__dirname, 'fixture-name', 'file.txt');
  // ...
});
createTempDir()
import {createTempDir} from 'jest-fixtures';

test('example', async () => {
  let tempDirPath = await createTempDir();
  // ...
});
createTempDirSync()
import {createTempDirSync} from 'jest-fixtures';

test('example', () => {
  let tempDirPath = createTempDirSync();
  // ...
});
copyDir()
import {copyDir} from 'jest-fixtures';

test('example', async () => {
  await copyDir('/path/to/source/dir', '/path/to/dest/dir');
  // ...
});
copyDirIntoTempDir()
import {copyDirIntoTempDir} from 'jest-fixtures';

test('example', async () => {
  let tempDir = await copyDirIntoTempDir('/path/to/source/dir');
  // ...
});
copyFixtureIntoTempDir()
import {copyFixtureIntoTempDir} from 'jest-fixtures';

test('example', async () => {
  let tempDir = await copyFixtureIntoTempDir(__dirname, 'fixture-name');
  // ...
});
cleanupTempDirs()

Deletes every temporary directory created by jest-fixtures. This is called automatically when the Jest process exits.

import {createTempDir, cleanupTempDirs} from 'jest-fixtures';

test('example', async () => {
  await createTempDir();
  await createTempDir();
  cleanupTempDirs();
});

