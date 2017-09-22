[WIP]
yarn add --dev jest-fixtures
getFixturePath(cwd, ...fileParts)
import {getFixturePath} from 'jest-fixtures';
test('example', async () => {
let fixturePath = await getFixturePath(__dirname, 'fixture-name');
let fixtureFilePath = await getFixturePath(__dirname, 'fixture-name', 'file.txt');
// ...
});
getFixturePathSync(cwd, ...fileParts)
import {getFixturePathSync} from 'jest-fixtures';
test('example', () => {
let fixturePath = getFixturePathSync(__dirname, 'fixture-name');
let fixtureFilePath = getFixturePathSync(__dirname, 'fixture-name', 'file.txt');
// ...
});
createTempDir()
import {createTempDir} from 'jest-fixtures';
test('example', async () => {
let tempDirPath = await createTempDir();
// ...
});
createTempDirSync()
import {createTempDirSync} from 'jest-fixtures';
test('example', () => {
let tempDirPath = createTempDirSync();
// ...
});
copyDir()
import {copyDir} from 'jest-fixtures';
test('example', async () => {
await copyDir('/path/to/source/dir', '/path/to/dest/dir');
// ...
});
copyDirIntoTempDir()
import {copyDirIntoTempDir} from 'jest-fixtures';
test('example', async () => {
let tempDir = await copyDirIntoTempDir('/path/to/source/dir');
// ...
});
copyFixtureIntoTempDir()
import {copyFixtureIntoTempDir} from 'jest-fixtures';
test('example', async () => {
let tempDir = await copyFixtureIntoTempDir(__dirname, 'fixture-name');
// ...
});
cleanupTempDirs()
Deletes every temporary directory created by
jest-fixtures. This is called
automatically when the Jest process exits.
import {createTempDir, cleanupTempDirs} from 'jest-fixtures';
test('example', async () => {
await createTempDir();
await createTempDir();
cleanupTempDirs();
});