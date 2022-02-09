Utility to make jest tests fail when console.error() or console.warn() are used

What problem is this solving?

Jest doesn't fail the tests when there is a console.error . In large codebase, we can end up with the test output overloaded by a lot of errors and warnings. To prevent this, we want to fail each test that is logging an error or a warning to the console. We also want to conserve a clear output of the original error.

This is what this utility is doing.

Install

yarn add -D jest-fail-on-console

or

npm install -D jest-fail-on-console

How to use

In a file used in the setupFilesAfterEnv option of Jest, add this code:

import failOnConsole from 'jest-fail-on-console' failOnConsole() failOnConsole({ shouldFailOnWarn: false , })

But I have some expected console errors/warning

If a console.error() is expected, then you should assert for it:

test( 'should log an error' , () => { jest.spyOn( console , 'error' ).mockImplementation() expect( console .error).toHaveBeenCalledWith( 'your error message' ) })

Options

You can pass an object with options to the function:

shouldFailOnWarn

Use this to make a test fail when a warning is logged.

Type: boolean

Default: true

shouldFailOnError

Use this to make a test fail when an error is logged.

Type: boolean

Default: true

shouldFailOnLog

Use this to make a test fail when a message is logged.

Type: boolean

Default: false

silenceMessage

Signature: (message: string, methodName: 'warn' | 'error') => boolean

This function is called for every console warn/error. If true is returned, the message will not show in the console and the test won't fail.

Example:

failOnConsole({ silenceMessage: ( errorMessage ) => { if ( /Not implemented: navigation/ .test(errorMessage)) { return true } return false }, })

errorMessage

Use this if you want to override the default error message of this library.

Signature: (methodName: string, bold: (string) => string) => string

Credits

Most of the logic is taken from React's setupTests file.