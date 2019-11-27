jest-extended 🃏💪 Additional Jest matchers

Problem

Jest is an amazing test runner and has some awesome assertion APIs built in by default. However, there are times when having more specific matchers (assertions) would be far more convenient.

Solution

jest-extended aims to add additional matchers to Jest's default ones making it easy to test everything 🙌

Contributing

If you've come here to help contribute - Thanks! Take a look at the contributing docs as a way of getting started.

Installation

With npm:

npm install --save-dev jest-extended

With yarn:

yarn add -D jest-extended

Setup

Note that jest-extended only supports Jest version 27.2.5 and newer. If you're using an older version of Jest, use 1.2.1 .

import * as matchers from 'jest-extended' ; expect.extend(matchers); import { toBeArray, toBeSealed } from 'jest-extended' ; expect.extend({ toBeArray, toBeSealed });

Add your setup script to your Jest setupFilesAfterEnv configuration. See for help

"jest" : { "setupFilesAfterEnv" : [ "./testSetup.js" ] }

To automatically extend expect with all matchers, you can use

"jest" : { "setupFilesAfterEnv" : [ "jest-extended/all" ] }

Typescript

If your editor does not recognise the custom jest-extended matchers, add a global.d.ts file to your project with:

import 'jest-extended' ;

Note: When using ts-jest >= 25.5.0

Since the breaking changes in 25.5.0 you may also need to update your tsconfig.json to include the new global.d.ts file in the files property like so:

{ "compilerOptions" : { ... }, ... "files" : [ "global.d.ts" ] }

Also note that when adding this for the first time this affects which files are compiled by the TypeScript compiler and you might need to add the include property as well. See the TypeScript docs for more details.

If the above import syntax does not work, replace it with the following:

Asymmetric matchers

All matchers described in the API are also asymmetrical since jest version 23:

test( 'passes when using an asymmetrical matcher' , () => { expect([]).toEqual(expect.toBeArray()); });

API

Passing assertion.

expect().pass( 'should pass' );

Failing assertion.

expect().fail( 'test should fail' );

Use .toBeEmpty when checking if a String '' , Array [] , Object {} , or Iterable is empty. Because toBeEmpty supports checking for emptiness of Iterables, you can use it to check whether a Map , or Set is empty, as well as checking that a generator yields no values.

test( 'passes when given an empty string' , () => { expect( '' ).toBeEmpty(); expect( 'hello' ).not.toBeEmpty(); }); test( 'passes when given an empty array' , () => { expect([]).toBeEmpty(); expect([ 'hello' ]).not.toBeEmpty(); }); test( 'passes when given an empty object' , () => { expect({}).toBeEmpty(); expect({ hello : 'world' }).not.toBeEmpty(); });

Use .toBeOneOf when checking if a value is a member of a given Array .

test( 'passes when value is in given array' , () => { expect( 1 ).toBeOneOf([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); expect( 4 ).not.toBeOneOf([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); });

Use .toBeNil when checking a value is null or undefined .

test( 'passes when value is null or undefined' , () => { expect( null ).toBeNil(); expect( undefined ).toBeNil(); expect( true ).not.toBeNil(); });

Use .toSatisfy when you want to use a custom matcher by supplying a predicate function that returns a Boolean .

test( 'passes when value passes given predicate' , () => { const greaterThanOneButNotThree = n => n > 1 && n !== 3 ; expect( 100 ).toSatisfy(greaterThanOneButNotThree); expect( 0 ).not.toSatisfy(greaterThanOneButNotThree); expect( 3 ).not.toSatisfy(greaterThanOneButNotThree); });

Array

Use .toBeArray when checking if a value is an Array .

test( 'passes when value is an array' , () => { expect([]).toBeArray(); expect([ 1 ]).toBeArray(); expect( true ).not.toBeArray(); });

Use .toBeArrayOfSize when checking if a value is an Array of size x.

test( 'passes when value is an array' , () => { expect([]).toBeArrayOfSize( 0 ); expect([ 1 ]).toBeArrayOfSize( 1 ); expect( true ).not.toBeArrayOfSize( 1 ); });

Use .toIncludeAllMembers when checking if an Array contains all of the same members of a given set.

test( 'passes when given array values match the members of the set' , () => { expect([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).toIncludeAllMembers([ 2 , 1 , 3 ]); expect([ 1 , 2 , 2 ]).toIncludeAllMembers([ 2 , 1 ]); });

Use .toIncludeAllPartialMembers when checking if an Array contains all of the same partial members of a given set.

test( 'passes when given array values match the partial members of the set' , () => { expect([{ foo : 'bar' , baz : 'qux' }]).toIncludeAllPartialMembers([{ foo : 'bar' }]); });

Use .toIncludeAnyMembers when checking if an Array contains any of the members of a given set.

test( 'passes when given array values match any of the members in the set' , () => { expect([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).toIncludeAnyMembers([ 2 , 1 , 3 ]); expect([ 1 , 2 , 2 ]).toIncludeAnyMembers([ 2 ]); expect([ 1 , 2 , 2 ]).not.toIncludeAnyMembers([ 3 ]); });

Use .toIncludeSameMembers when checking if two arrays contain equal values, in any order.

test( 'passes when arrays match in a different order' , () => { expect([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).toIncludeSameMembers([ 3 , 1 , 2 ]); expect([{ foo : 'bar' }, { baz : 'qux' }]).toIncludeSameMembers([{ baz : 'qux' }, { foo : 'bar' }]); });

Use .toPartiallyContain when checking if any array value matches the partial member.

test( 'passes when a string has a given substring' , () => { expect([{ foo : 'bar' , baz : 'qux' , bax : 'zax' }]).toPartiallyContain({ foo : 'bar' }); expect([{ foo : 'bar' , baz : 'qux' , bax : 'zax' }]).toPartiallyContain({ baz : 'qux' }); expect([{ foo : 'bar' , baz : 'qux' , bax : 'zax' }]).not.toPartiallyContain({ foo : 'qux' }); });

Use .toSatisfyAll when you want to use a custom matcher by supplying a predicate function that returns a Boolean for all values in an array.

test( 'passes when all values in array pass given predicate' , () => { const isOdd = el => el % 2 === 1 ; expect([ 1 , 3 , 5 , 7 ]).toSatisfyAll(isOdd); expect([ 1 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 7 ]).not.toSatisfyAll(isOdd); });

Use .toSatisfyAny when you want to use a custom matcher by supplying a predicate function that returns true for any matching value in an array.

test( 'passes when any value in array pass given predicate' , () => { const isOdd = el => el % 2 === 1 ; expect([ 2 , 3 , 6 , 8 ]).toSatisfyAny(isOdd); expect([ 2 , 4 , 8 , 12 ]).not.toSatisfyAny(isOdd); });

Boolean

Use .toBeBoolean when checking if a value is a Boolean .

test( 'passes when value is a boolean' , () => { expect( false ).toBeBoolean(); expect( true ).toBeBoolean(); expect( 1 === 1 ).toBeBoolean(); expect( 1 ).not.toBeBoolean(); });

Use .toBeTrue when checking a value is equal (===) to true .

test( 'is jest cool' , () => { expect(isJestCool()).toBeTrue(); expect( false ).not.toBeTrue(); });

Use .toBeFalse when checking a value is equal (===) to false .

test( 'returns false' , () => { expect(areWeThereYet()).toBeFalse(); expect( true ).not.toBeFalse(); });

Proposal in #117 (under development)

Use .toBeDate when checking if a value is a Date .

test( 'passes when value is a date' , () => { expect( new Date ()).toBeDate(); expect( '01/01/2018' ).not.toBeDate(); expect( new Date ( '01/01/2018' )).toBeDate(); expect( undefined ).not.toBeDate(); });

Use .toBeValidDate when checking if a given Date object is valid.

test( 'passes when Date is valid' , () => { expect( new Date ()).toBeValidDate(); expect( '01/01/2018' ).not.toBeValidDate(); expect( new Date ( '01/01/2018' )).toBeValidDate(); expect( new Date ( '01/90/2018' )).not.toBeValidDate(); expect( undefined ).not.toBeValidDate(); });

Use .toBeAfter when checking if a date occurs after date .

test( 'passes when input is after date' , () => { expect( new Date ( '01/01/2019' )).toBeAfter( new Date ( '01/01/2018' )); expect( '01/01/2018' ).not.toBeAfter( new Date ( '01/01/2019' )); });

Use .toBeBefore when checking if a date occurs before date .

test( 'passes when input is before date' , () => { expect( new Date ( '01/01/2018' )).toBeBefore( new Date ( '01/01/2019' )); expect( '01/01/2019' ).not.toBeBefore( new Date ( '01/01/2018' )); });

Use .toBeAfterOrEqualTo when checking if a date equals to or occurs after date .

test( 'passes when input is equal to or after date' , () => { expect( new Date ( '01/01/2019' )).toBeAfterOrEqualTo( new Date ( '01/01/2018' )); expect( new Date ( '01/01/2019' )).toBeAfterOrEqualTo( new Date ( '01/01/2019' )); expect( '01/01/2018' ).not.toBeAfterOrEqualTo( new Date ( '01/01/2019' )); });

Use .toBeBeforeOrEqualTo when checking if a date equals to or occurs before date .

test( 'passes when input is equal to or before date' , () => { expect( new Date ( '01/01/2018' )).toBeBeforeOrEqualTo( new Date ( '01/01/2019' )); expect( new Date ( '01/01/2018' )).toBeBeforeOrEqualTo( new Date ( '01/01/2018' )); expect( '01/01/2019' ).not.toBeBeforeOrEqualTo( new Date ( '01/01/2018' )); });

Use .toBeBetween when checking if a date equals or occurs after startDate and equals or occurs before endDate .

test( 'passes when input is in given date range' , () => { expect( new Date ( '05/01/2019' )).toBeBetween( new Date ( '01/01/2019' ), new Date ( '10/01/2019' ); expect( new Date ( '05/01/2019' )).toBeBetween( new Date ( '05/01/2019' ), new Date ( '10/01/2019' ); expect( new Date ( '01/01/2019' )).not.toBeBetween( new Date ( '05/01/2019' ), new Date ( '10/01/2019' )); });

Function

Use .toBeFunction when checking if a value is a Function .

test( 'passes when value is a function' , () => { function noop ( ) {} expect( () => {}).toBeFunction(); expect( function ( ) {}).not.toBeFunction(); expect(noop).toBeFunction(); expect( true ).not.toBeFunction(); });

Use .toThrowWithMessage when checking if a callback function throws an error with a given error type and given error message. Message can either be a String or a RegExp .

test( 'throws an error of type TypeError with message "hello world"' , () => { expect( () => { throw TypeError ( 'hello world' ); }).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , 'hello world' ); expect( () => { throw TypeError ( 'hello world' ); }).toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , /hello world/); expect( () => { throw TypeError ( 'hello world 2' ); }).not.toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , 'hello world' ); expect( () => { throw TypeError ( 'hello world 2' ); }).not.toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , /hello world/); });

This works for promise rejections too.

test( 'throws an error of type TypeError with message "hello world"' , async () => { await expect( Promise .reject( new TypeError ( "hello world async" )).rejects.toThrowWithMessage( TypeError , /hello world/); });

Mock

Use .toHaveBeenCalledBefore when checking if a Mock was called before another Mock .

it( 'calls mock1 before mock2' , () => { const mock1 = jest.fn(); const mock2 = jest.fn(); mock1(); mock2(); mock1(); expect(mock1).toHaveBeenCalledBefore(mock2); });

Use .toHaveBeenCalledAfter when checking if a Mock was called after another Mock .

it( 'calls mock1 after mock2' , () => { const mock1 = jest.fn(); const mock2 = jest.fn(); mock2(); mock1(); mock2(); expect(mock1).toHaveBeenCalledAfter(mock2); });

Use .toHaveBeenCalledOnce to check if a Mock was called exactly one time.

it( 'passes only if mock was called exactly once' , () => { const mock = jest.fn(); expect(mock).not.toHaveBeenCalled(); mock(); expect(mock).toHaveBeenCalledOnce(); });

Number

Use .toBeNumber when checking if a value is a Number .

test( 'passes when value is a number' , () => { expect( 1 ).toBeNumber(); expect( NaN ).toBeNumber(); expect( Infinity ).toBeNumber(); expect( true ).not.toBeNumber(); });

Use .toBeNaN when checking a value is NaN .

test( 'passes when value is NaN' , () => { expect( NaN ).toBeNaN(); expect( 1 ).not.toBeNaN(); });

Use .toBeFinite when checking if a value is a Number , not NaN or Infinity .

test( 'passes when value is a finite number' , () => { expect( 1 ).toBeFinite(); expect( Infinity ).not.toBeFinite(); expect( NaN ).not.toBeFinite(); });

Use .toBePositive when checking if a value is a positive Number .

test( 'passes when value is a positive number' , () => { expect( 1 ).toBePositive(); expect( Infinity ).not.toBePositive(); expect( -1 ).not.toBePositive(); expect( NaN ).not.toBePositive(); });

Use .toBeNegative when checking if a value is a negative Number .

test( 'passes when value is a negative number' , () => { expect( -1 ).toBeNegative(); expect(- Infinity ).not.toBeNegative(); expect( 1 ).not.toBeNegative(); expect( NaN ).not.toBeNegative(); });

Use .toBeEven when checking if a value is an even Number .

test( 'passes when value is an even number' , () => { expect( 2 ).toBeEven(); expect( 1 ).not.toBeEven(); expect( NaN ).not.toBeEven(); });

Use .toBeOdd when checking if a value is an odd Number .

test( 'passes when value is an odd number' , () => { expect( 1 ).toBeOdd(); expect( 2 ).not.toBeOdd(); expect( NaN ).not.toBeOdd(); });

Use .toBeWithin when checking if a number is in between the given bounds of: start (inclusive) and end (exclusive).

test( 'passes when number is within given bounds' , () => { expect( 1 ).toBeWithin( 1 , 3 ); expect( 2 ).toBeWithin( 1 , 3 ); expect( 3 ).not.toBeWithin( 1 , 3 ); });

Use .toBeInteger when checking if a number is an integer.

test( 'passes when value is an integer' , () => { expect( 1 ).toBeInteger(); expect( 1.0 ).toBeInteger(); expect( 1.1 ).not.toBeInteger(); });

Object

Use .toBeEmptyObject when checking if a value is an empty Object .

test( 'passes when value is an empty object' , () => { expect({}).toBeEmptyObject(); expect({ a : 'hello' }).not.toBeEmptyObject(); });

Use .toBeObject when checking if a value is an Object .

test( 'passes when value is an object' , () => { expect({}).toBeObject(); expect({ a : 'hello' }).toBeObject(); expect( true ).not.toBeObject(); });

Use .toContainKey when checking if an object contains the provided key.

test( 'passes when object contains the given key' , () => { const o = { a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' }; expect(o).toContainKey( 'a' ); expect(o).toContainKey( 'b' ); expect(o).toContainKey( 'c' ); expect(o).not.toContainKey( 'd' ); });

Use .toContainKeys when checking if an object has all of the provided keys.

test( 'passes when object contains all keys' , () => { const o = { a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' }; expect(o).toContainKeys([ 'a' , 'b' ]); expect(o).toContainKeys([ 'b' , 'c' ]); expect(o).not.toContainKeys([ 'd' ]); });

Use .toContainAllKeys when checking if an object only contains all of the provided keys.

test( 'passes when object only contains all keys' , () => { const o = { a : 'hello' , b : 'world' }; expect(o).toContainAllKeys([ 'a' , 'b' ]); expect(o).toContainAllKeys([ 'b' , 'a' ]); expect(o).not.toContainAllKeys([ 'b' ]); });

Use .toContainAnyKeys when checking if an object contains at least one of the provided keys.

test( 'passes when object contains at least one matching key' , () => { const o = { a : 'hello' , b : 'world' }; expect(o).toContainAnyKeys([ 'a' ]); expect(o).toContainAnyKeys([ 'b' ]); expect(o).toContainAnyKeys([ 'b' , 'c' ]); expect(o).not.toContainAnyKeys([ 'c' ]); });

Use .toContainValue when checking if an object contains the provided value.

test( 'passes when object contains given value' , () => { const o = { a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' }; expect(o).toContainValue( 'foo' ); expect(o).toContainValue( 'bar' ); expect(o).not.toContainValue( 'qux' ); });

Use .toContainValues when checking if an object contains all of the provided values.

test( 'passes when object contains all of the given values' , () => { const o = { a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' }; expect(o).toContainValues([ 'foo' ]); expect(o).toContainValues([ 'baz' , 'bar' ]); expect(o).not.toContainValues([ 'qux' , 'foo' ]); });

Use .toContainAllValues when checking if an object only contains all of the provided values.

test( 'passes when object only contains all of the given values' , () => { const o = { a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' }; expect(o).toContainAllValues([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]); expect(o).toContainAllValues([ 'baz' , 'bar' , 'foo' ]); expect(o).not.toContainAllValues([ 'bar' , 'foo' ]); });

Use .toContainAnyValues when checking if an object contains at least one of the provided values.

test( 'passes when object contains at least one of the given values' , () => { const o = { a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' }; expect(o).toContainAnyValues([ 'qux' , 'foo' ]); expect(o).toContainAnyValues([ 'qux' , 'bar' ]); expect(o).toContainAnyValues([ 'qux' , 'baz' ]); expect(o).not.toContainAnyValues([ 'qux' ]); });

Use .toContainEntry when checking if an object contains the provided entry.

test( 'passes when object contains given entry' , () => { const o = { a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' }; expect(o).toContainEntry([ 'a' , 'foo' ]); expect(o).toContainEntry([ 'b' , 'bar' ]); expect(o).toContainEntry([ 'c' , 'baz' ]); expect(o).not.toContainEntry([ 'a' , 'qux' ]); });

Use .toContainEntries when checking if an object contains all of the provided entries.

test( 'passes when object contains all of the given entries' , () => { const o = { a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' }; expect(o).toContainEntries([[ 'a' , 'foo' ]]); expect(o).toContainEntries([ [ 'c' , 'baz' ], [ 'a' , 'foo' ], ]); expect(o).not.toContainEntries([ [ 'b' , 'qux' ], [ 'a' , 'foo' ], ]); });

Use .toContainAllEntries when checking if an object only contains all of the provided entries.

test( 'passes when object only contains all of the given entries' , () => { const o = { a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' }; expect(o).toContainAllEntries([ [ 'a' , 'foo' ], [ 'b' , 'bar' ], [ 'c' , 'baz' ], ]); expect(o).not.toContainAllEntries([ [ 'a' , 'foo' ], [ 'b' , 'bar' ], ]); });

Use .toContainAnyEntries when checking if an object contains at least one of the provided entries.

test( 'passes when object contains at least one of the given entries' , () => { const o = { a : 'foo' , b : 'bar' , c : 'baz' }; expect(o).toContainAnyEntries([ [ 'a' , 'qux' ], [ 'a' , 'foo' ], ]); expect(o).toContainAnyEntries([ [ 'a' , 'qux' ], [ 'b' , 'bar' ], ]); expect(o).toContainAnyEntries([ [ 'a' , 'qux' ], [ 'c' , 'baz' ], ]); expect(o).not.toContainAnyEntries([[ 'd' , 'qux' ]]); });

Use .toBeExtensible when checking if an object is extensible.

test( 'passes when value is extensible' , () => { expect({ a : 1 }).toBeExtensible(); expect( 1 ).not.toBeExtensible(); });

Use .toBeFrozen when checking if an object is frozen.

test( 'passes when value is frozen' , () => { expect( Object .frozen({})).toBeFrozen(); expect({}).not.toBeFrozen(); expect( 1 ).not.toBeFrozen(); });

Use .toBeSealed when checking if an object is sealed.

test( 'passes when value is sealed' , () => { expect( Object .seal({})).toBeSealed(); expect({}).not.toBeSealed(); expect( 1 ).not.toBeSealed(); });

Promise

Use .toResolve when checking if a promise is resolved.

test( 'passes when a promise resolves' , async () => { await expect( Promise .resolve()).toResolve(); });

Use .toReject when checking if a promise is rejected.

test( 'passes when a promise rejects' , async () => { await expect( Promise .reject()).toReject(); });

String

Use .toBeString when checking if a value is a String .

test( 'passes when value is a string' , () => { expect( '' ).toBeString(); expect( 'hello' ).toBeString(); expect( new String ( 'hello' )).toBeString(); expect( true ).not.toBeString(); });

Use .toBeHexadecimal when checking if a value is a valid HTML hexadecimal color.

test( 'passes when value is a valid hexadecimal' , () => { expect( '#abc123' ).toBeHexadecimal(); expect( '#FFF' ).toBeHexadecimal(); expect( '#000000' ).toBeHexadecimal(); expect( '#123ffg' ).not.toBeHexadecimal(); });

Use .toBeDateString when checking if a value is a valid date string.

test( 'passes when value is a valid toBeDateString' , () => { expect( '2019-11-27T14:05:07.520Z' ).toBeDateString(); expect( '11/12/21' ).toBeDateString(); expect( 'not a date' ).not.toBeDateString(); });

Use .toEqualCaseInsensitive when checking if a string is equal (===) to another ignoring the casing of both strings.

test( 'passes when strings are equal ignoring case' , () => { expect( 'hello world' ).toEqualCaseInsensitive( 'hello world' ); expect( 'hello WORLD' ).toEqualCaseInsensitive( 'HELLO world' ); expect( 'HELLO WORLD' ).toEqualCaseInsensitive( 'hello world' ); expect( 'hello world' ).toEqualCaseInsensitive( 'HELLO WORLD' ); expect( 'hello world' ).not.toEqualCaseInsensitive( 'hello' ); });

Use .toStartWith when checking if a String starts with a given String prefix.

test( 'passes when value is starts with given string' , () => { expect( 'hello world' ).toStartWith( 'hello' ); expect( 'hello world' ).not.toStartWith( 'world' ); });

Use .toEndWith when checking if a String ends with a given String suffix.

test( 'passes when value is ends with given string' , () => { expect( 'hello world' ).toEndWith( 'world' ); expect( 'hello world' ).not.toEndWith( 'hello' ); });

Use .toInclude when checking if a String includes the given String substring.

test( 'passes when value includes substring' , () => { expect( 'hello world' ).toInclude( 'ell' ); expect( 'hello world' ).not.toInclude( 'bob' ); });

Use .toIncludeRepeated when checking if a String includes the given String substring the correct number of times.

test( 'passes when value includes substring n times' , () => { expect( 'hello hello world' ).toIncludeRepeated( 'hello' , 2 ); expect( 'hello hello world' ).not.toIncludeRepeated( 'hello' , 1 ); });

Use .toIncludeMultiple when checking if a String includes all of the given substrings.

test( 'passes when value includes all substrings' , () => { expect( 'hello world' ).toIncludeMultiple([ 'world' , 'hello' ]); expect( 'hello world' ).not.toIncludeMultiple([ 'world' , 'hello' , 'bob' ]); });

Use .toEqualIgnoringWhitespace when checking if a String is equal to another String ignoring white-space.

test( 'passes if strings are equal ignoring white-space' , () => { expect( 'hello world' ).toEqualIgnoringWhitespace( ` hello world ` ); expect( 'SELECT * FROM TABLE WHERE CONDITION' ).toEqualIgnoringWhitespace( ` SELECT * FROM TABLE WHERE CONDITION ` ); expect( '.class { cssRule: value }' ).not.toEqualIgnoringWhitespace( ` #id { cssRule: value } ` ); });

Symbol

Use .toBeSymbol when checking if a value is a Symbol .

test( 'passes when value is a symbol' , () => { expect( Symbol ()).toBeSymbol(); expect( true ).not.toBeSymbol(); });

LICENSE

MIT