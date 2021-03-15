Jest Express

Mock Express for testing with Jest

Other

How to setup Application to use in Jest:

jest.mock( 'express' , () => { return require ( 'jest-express' ); });

Ways to use this API:

expect(express.json).toHaveBeenCalledWith([options]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(express.static).toHaveBeenCalledWith(root, [options]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(express.Router).toHaveBeenCalledWith([options]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(express.urlencoded).toHaveBeenCalledWith([options]);

Application

How to setup Application to use in Jest:

import { Express } from 'jest-express/lib/express' ; import { server } from '../src/server.js' ; let app; describe( 'Server' , () => { beforeEach( () => { app = new Express(); }); afterEach( () => { app.resetMocked(); }); test( 'should setup server' , () => { const options = { port : 3000 , }; server(app, options); expect(app.set).toBeCalledWith( 'port' , options.port); }); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { app = new Express(); app.setLocals( 'title' , 'My App' ); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { app = new Express(); app.setMountPath( '/admin' ); });

Ways to use this API:

expect(app.all).toBeCalledWith(path, callback [, callback ...]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(app.get).toBeCalledWith(path, callback [, callback ...]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(app.head).toBeCalledWith(path, callback [, callback ...]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(app.post).toBeCalledWith(path, callback [, callback ...]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(app.put).toBeCalledWith(path, callback [, callback ...]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(app.delete).toBeCalledWith(path, callback [, callback ...]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(app.connect).toBeCalledWith(path, callback [, callback ...]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(app.options).toBeCalledWith(path, callback [, callback ...]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(app.trace).toBeCalledWith(path, callback [, callback ...]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(app.patch).toBeCalledWith(path, callback [, callback ...]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(app.param).toBeCalledWith([name], callback);

Ways to use this API:

expect(app.param).toBeCalledWith(view, [locals], callback);

Ways to use this API:

expect(app.use).toBeCalledWith([path,] callback [, callback...]);

Request

How to setup Request to use in Jest:

import { Request } from 'jest-express/lib/request' ; import { endpoint } from '../src/endpoint.js' ; let request; describe( 'Endpoint' , () => { beforeEach( () => { request = new Request( '/users?sort=desc' , { headers : { Accept : 'text/html' } }); }); afterEach( () => { request.resetMocked(); }); test( 'should setup endpoint' , () => { endpoint(request); expect(request).toBeCalled(); }); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setBaseUrl(baseUrl); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setBody(body); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setCookies(cookies); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setFresh(boolean); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setHostname(string); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setHeaders( "X-Custom-Header" , "foo" ); }); beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setHeaders({ "X-Custom-Header" , "foo" , "X-Custom-Header-2" , "bar" }); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setIp(ip); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setIps(ips); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setMethod(method); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setOriginalUrl(originalUrl); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setParams(params); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setPath(path); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setProtocol(protocol); });

You can use it by passing key value pair:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setQuery( 'Accept' , 'text/html' ); });

Or by passing an object:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setQuery({ 'Accept' : 'text/html' , 'Accept-Language' : 'en' }); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setRoute(route); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setSecure(secure); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setSignedCookies(signedCookies); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setStale(boolean); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setSubdomains(subdomains); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { request = new Request(); request.setXhr(boolean); });

Ways to use this API:

expect(request.accepts).toBeCalledWith(types);

Ways to use this API:

expect(request.acceptsCharsets).toBeCalledWith(charset [, ...]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(request.acceptsEncodings).toBeCalledWith(encoding [, ...]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(request.acceptsLanguages).toBeCalledWith(lang [, ...]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(request.get).toBeCalledWith(field);

Ways to use this API:

expect(request.is).toBeCalledWith(type);

Ways to use this API:

expect(request.param).toBeCalledWith(name [, defaultValue]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(request.range).toBeCalledWith(size[, options]);

Response

How to setup Response to use in Jest:

import { Response } from 'jest-express/lib/response' ; import { endpoint } from '../src/endpoint.js' ; let response; describe( 'Endpoint' , () => { beforeEach( () => { response = new Response(); }); afterEach( () => { response.resetMocked(); }); test( 'should setup endpoint' , () => { endpoint(response); expect(response).toBeCalled(); }); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { response = new Response(); response.setHeader(key, value); expect(response.setHeader).toBeCalledWith(key, value); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { response = new Response(); response.removeHeader(key); expect(response.removeHeader).toBeCalledWith(key); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { response = new Response(); response.setHeadersSent(boolean); });

Ways to use this API:

Setup:

beforeEach( () => { response = new Response(); response.setLocals( 'title' , 'My App' ); });

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.append).toBeCalledWith(field [, value]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.attachment).toBeCalledWith([filename]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.body).toEqual(value);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.cookie).toBeCalledWith(name, value [, options]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.clearCookie).toBeCalledWith(name [, options]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.download).toBeCalledWith(path [, filename] [, options] [, fn]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.end).toBeCalledWith([data] [, encoding]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.format).toBeCalledWith(object);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.get).toBeCalledWith(field);

Ways to use this API:

response.setHeader( 'Accept' , 'text/html' ) expect(response.getHeader( 'Accept' )).toEqual( 'text/html' );

An alias for response.set()

expect(response.header).toBeCalledWith(field, [value]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.json).toBeCalledWith([body]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.jsonp).toBeCalledWith([body]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.links).toBeCalledWith(links);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.location).toBeCalledWith(path);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.redirect).toBeCalledWith([status,] path);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.render).toBeCalledWith(view [, locals] [, callback]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.send).toBeCalledWith([body]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.sendFile).toBeCalledWith(path [, options] [, fn]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.sendStatus).toBeCalledWith(statusCode);

Sets headers. It is calling response.setHeader() internally.

expect(response.set).toBeCalledWith(field [, value]);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.status).toBeCalledWith(code);

ways to use this API:

expect(response.statusCode).toEqual(code);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.type).toBeCalledWith(type);

Ways to use this API:

expect(response.vary).toBeCalledWith(field);

Router

How to setup Response to use in Jest:

import { Router } from 'jest-express/lib/router' ; import { endpoint } from '../src/endpoint.js' ; let router; describe( 'Endpoint' , () => { beforeEach( () => { router = new Router(); }); afterEach( () => { router.resetMocked(); }); test( 'should setup endpoint' , () => { endpoint(router); expect(router).toBeCalled(); }); });

Ways to use this API:

expect(router.all).toBeCalledWith(path, [callback, ...] callback);

Ways to use this API:

expect(router.get).toBeCalledWith(path, [callback, ...] callback);

Ways to use this API:

expect(router.param).toBeCalledWith(name, callback);

Ways to use this API:

expect(router.route).toBeCalledWith(path);

Ways to use this API:

expect(router.use).toBeCalledWith([path], [ function , ...] function );

Resets all information stored in the mock, including any initial implementation and mock name given.

This is useful when you want to completely restore a mock back to its initial state.

Development

Setup

git clone git@github.com:jameswlane/jest-express.git cd jest-express npm install

Tests

Linters:

npm run tslint

Tests:

npm test

Contributing

License

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!