This is an assertion library for enzyme to simplify your tests, and make them more readable.
This library supports several testing frameworks including Jest and Jasmine.
Want to add support for another testing framework? Check out our contributing doc!
$ git clone <this repo>
$ cd enzyme-matchers
$ npm install
$ lerna bootstrap
Linters:
$ npm run lint
Tests:
$ npm test
We want to make this assertion library as robust and complete as possible. If you think that there are missing features/assertions, please open a GitHub issue or even better - a PR.
This project uses lerna
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.
