Run your Serverless tests using Jest, quickly and easily! This project exposes a Lambda Wrapper to your tests in order to make it effortless and easy to test your lambdas.
Installing is as easy as:
npm install serverless jest jest-environment-serverless
Update your Jest configuration to set the testEnvironment to
jest-environment-serverless:
package.json
{
"name": "my-project",
"scripts": {
"test": "jest"
},
"jest": {
"testEnvironment": "jest-environment-serverless"
}
}
Use Serverless in your tests:
describe('Hello Lambda', () => {
let wrapper;
beforeAll(async () => {
wrapper = await LambdaWrapper.getWrapper('hello');
});
it('says hello', async () => {
const event = { name: 'Bob' };
const response = await wrapper.run(event);
expect(response).toHaveProperty('message', 'Hi Bob!');
});
});
Run your tests:
npm test
global.LambdaWrapper
This global variable provides convenient access to the lambda-wrapper module in order to simulate lambda executions for the given events and contexts, fully initialized with your
Serverless configuration, providing a more accurate and thorough testing scenario than attempting to invoke and test your lambdas directly.
getWrapper()
When provided with a valid
Serverless function name,
getWrapper will return a configured, ready-to-run lambda wrapper.
With a simple
serverless.yml
service: jest-test-suite
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs8.10
region: us-east-1
environment:
STAGE: prod-stage-test
functions:
hello:
handler: handler.hello
environment:
HELLO: "world ${self:provider.region}"
You can obtain a reference to the
hello lambda in order to simulate various conditions and assert the expected behaviors:
describe('Hello Lambda', () => {
let wrapper;
beforeAll(async () => {
wrapper = await LambdaWrapper.getWrapper('hello');
});
it('says hello', async () => {
const event = { name: 'Bob' };
const response = await wrapper.run(event);
expect(response).toHaveProperty('message', 'Hi Bob!');
});
});
global.ServerlessWrapper
This global variable provides access to a number of properties that can be safely ignored in nearly all but the most challenging test scenarios. These are primarily used by the LambdaWrapper in order to discover the service and configuration for a given lambda during testing.
Serverless
This provides direct access to the
Serverless class.
rootDir
Exposes the root directory used by
Serverless to load the configuration and plugins from. By default, this value is set to the
cwd.
serverless
This provides direct access to the initialized
Serverless instance in case it is needed to help assert or verify anything during testing. With this, you can access:
You can also dynamically modify the configuration or services to assist while testing, without needing to manage multiple test projects or copying files to temporary directories.
getEnv()
Exposes the environment variables for the function defined in your Serverless Configuration. For example:
With a simple
serverless.yml
service: jest-test-suite
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs8.10
region: us-east-1
environment:
STAGE: prod-stage-test
functions:
hello:
handler: handler.hello
environment:
HELLO: "world ${self:provider.region}"
Calling
getEnv would return:
// This is the name of the lambda declared in the "functions" block in the
// serverless.yml
const envVars = ServerlessWrapper.getEnv('hello');
assert.deepEqual(envVars, { HELLO: 'world us-east-1' });
setEnv()
Updates
process.env with the environment variables for the function defined in your Serverless Configuration. For example:
With a simple
serverless.yml
service: jest-test-suite
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs8.10
region: us-east-1
environment:
STAGE: prod-stage-test
functions:
hello:
handler: handler.hello
environment:
HELLO: "world ${self:provider.region}"
goodbye:
handler: handler.goodbye
environment:
HELLO: "cruel world"
GOODBYE: "world ${self:provider.region}"
Calling
setEnv would return:
// All serverless env vars are initially loaded, but lambda env vars are
// not prioritized and may override one another
assert.deepEqual(process.env, {
...
HELLO: 'cruel world',
GOODBYE: 'world us-east-1',
...
});
// This is the name of the lambda declared in the "functions" block in the
// serverless.yml
const envVars = ServerlessWrapper.setEnv('hello');
// The "hello" lambda env vars have been loaded and take priority over all
// others
assert.deepEqual(process.env, {
...
HELLO: 'world us-east-1',
GOODBYE: 'world us-east-1',
...
});
Copyright (C) 2019 FireEye, Inc. All Rights Reserved. See LICENSE file.