Run your Serverless tests using Jest, quickly and easily! This project exposes a Lambda Wrapper to your tests in order to make it effortless and easy to test your lambdas.

Installing is as easy as:

npm install serverless jest jest-environment-serverless

Usage

Update your Jest configuration to set the testEnvironment to jest-environment-serverless :

package.json

{ "name" : "my-project" , "scripts" : { "test" : "jest" }, "jest" : { "testEnvironment" : "jest-environment-serverless" } }

Use Serverless in your tests:

describe( 'Hello Lambda' , () => { let wrapper; beforeAll( async () => { wrapper = await LambdaWrapper.getWrapper( 'hello' ); }); it( 'says hello' , async () => { const event = { name : 'Bob' }; const response = await wrapper.run(event); expect(response).toHaveProperty( 'message' , 'Hi Bob!' ); }); });

Run your tests:

npm test

API

This global variable provides convenient access to the lambda-wrapper module in order to simulate lambda executions for the given events and contexts, fully initialized with your Serverless configuration, providing a more accurate and thorough testing scenario than attempting to invoke and test your lambdas directly.

When provided with a valid Serverless function name, getWrapper will return a configured, ready-to-run lambda wrapper.

With a simple serverless.yml

service: jest-test-suite provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs8.10 region: us-east-1 environment: STAGE: prod-stage-test functions: hello: handler: handler.hello environment: HELLO: "world ${self:provider.region}"

You can obtain a reference to the hello lambda in order to simulate various conditions and assert the expected behaviors:

describe( 'Hello Lambda' , () => { let wrapper; beforeAll( async () => { wrapper = await LambdaWrapper.getWrapper( 'hello' ); }); it( 'says hello' , async () => { const event = { name : 'Bob' }; const response = await wrapper.run(event); expect(response).toHaveProperty( 'message' , 'Hi Bob!' ); }); });

This global variable provides access to a number of properties that can be safely ignored in nearly all but the most challenging test scenarios. These are primarily used by the LambdaWrapper in order to discover the service and configuration for a given lambda during testing.

Serverless

This provides direct access to the Serverless class.

rootDir

Exposes the root directory used by Serverless to load the configuration and plugins from. By default, this value is set to the cwd .

serverless

This provides direct access to the initialized Serverless instance in case it is needed to help assert or verify anything during testing. With this, you can access:

processed configuration

loaded services

loaded plugins

variables

You can also dynamically modify the configuration or services to assist while testing, without needing to manage multiple test projects or copying files to temporary directories.

Exposes the environment variables for the function defined in your Serverless Configuration. For example:

With a simple serverless.yml

service: jest-test-suite provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs8.10 region: us-east-1 environment: STAGE: prod-stage-test functions: hello: handler: handler.hello environment: HELLO: "world ${self:provider.region}"

Calling getEnv would return:

const envVars = ServerlessWrapper.getEnv( 'hello' ); assert.deepEqual(envVars, { HELLO : 'world us-east-1' });

Updates process.env with the environment variables for the function defined in your Serverless Configuration. For example:

With a simple serverless.yml

service: jest-test-suite provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs8.10 region: us-east-1 environment: STAGE: prod-stage-test functions: hello: handler: handler.hello environment: HELLO: "world ${self:provider.region}" goodbye: handler: handler.goodbye environment: HELLO: "cruel world" GOODBYE: "world ${self:provider.region}"

Calling setEnv would return:

assert.deepEqual(process.env, { ... HELLO: 'cruel world' , GOODBYE : 'world us-east-1' , ... }); const envVars = ServerlessWrapper.setEnv( 'hello' ); assert.deepEqual(process.env, { ... HELLO: 'world us-east-1' , GOODBYE : 'world us-east-1' , ... });

