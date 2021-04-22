openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jej

jest-environment-jsdom-sixteen

by Simen Bekkhus
2.0.0 (see all)

> Jest v26 ships with JSDOM@16, so no reason to use this package

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

206K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
jest@26 ships with jsdom@16, so there is no reason to use this module

Readme

jest-environment-jsdom-sixteen

Jest v26 ships with JSDOM@16, so no reason to use this package

Jest v25 by default uses JSDOM 15 to support Node 8. This package should also be compatible with Jest 24 and earlier.

This package comes with JSDOM v16, which also enables support for V8 code coverage.

If you need a newer JSDOM than the one that ships with Jest, install this package using npm install --save-dev jest-environment-jsdom-sixteen or yarn add jest-environment-jsdom-sixteen --dev, and edit your Jest config like so:

{
  "testEnvironment": "jest-environment-jsdom-sixteen"
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial