Jest v26 ships with JSDOM@16, so no reason to use this package

Jest v25 by default uses JSDOM 15 to support Node 8. This package should also be compatible with Jest 24 and earlier.

This package comes with JSDOM v16, which also enables support for V8 code coverage.

If you need a newer JSDOM than the one that ships with Jest, install this package using npm install --save-dev jest-environment-jsdom-sixteen or yarn add jest-environment-jsdom-sixteen --dev , and edit your Jest config like so: