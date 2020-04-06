Deprecated - use jest-environment-jsdom@25 instead.

Jest by default uses JSDOM 11 to support Node 6. This package uses JSDOM 15, which supports Node >= 8, and does not support Node 6 (and will therefore not be used in Jest any time soon).

If you need a newer JSDOM than the one that ships with Jest, install this package using npm install --save-dev jest-environment-jsdom-fifteen or yarn add jest-environment-jsdom-fifteen --dev , and edit your Jest config like so:

{ "testEnvironment" : "jest-environment-jsdom-fifteen" }

If you would like to use JSDOM 14, see https://github.com/ianschmitz/jest-environment-jsdom-fourteen.