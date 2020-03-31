openbase logo
jest-environment-enzyme

by enzymejs
7.1.2 (see all)

Jasmine/Jest assertions for enzyme

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

352K

GitHub Stars

896

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

68

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

enzyme-matchers

License Travis CI Maintenance Status

Overview

This is an assertion library for enzyme to simplify your tests, and make them more readable.

This library supports several testing frameworks including Jest and Jasmine.

Want to add support for another testing framework? Check out our contributing doc!

Readme's for each package:

Development

Setup

$ git clone <this repo>
$ cd enzyme-matchers
$ npm install
$ lerna bootstrap

Tests

Linters:

$ npm run lint

Tests:

$ npm test

Contributing

We want to make this assertion library as robust and complete as possible. If you think that there are missing features/assertions, please open a GitHub issue or even better - a PR.

This project uses lerna

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.

License

 _________________
< The MIT License >
 -----------------
        \   ^__^
         \  (oo)\_______
            (__)\       )\/\
                ||----w |
                ||     ||

Maintenance Status

Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.

Publishing Steps

  1. Create a branch with version name. e.g., Release7.1.1
  2. Edit CHANGELOG.md with entries (associating change to each github username to credit changes!)
  3. Commit change as "Changelog 7.1.1'
  4. Push branch to github
  5. Deploy by running lerna publish and follow prompts. Always publish all packages.
  6. Create PR in github for Release7.1.1 branch
  7. PR description should follow the template of :tada: Thanks @_users_who_contributed_, ... :tada:. Here is an example
  8. Squash and merge (otherwise we get 2 commits)

