Easiest way to run jest unit test cases in electron.

When we run unit test in Jest, it is actually running in the node environment, or virtual browser environment(e.g. JSDOM ) mocked by NodeJS. Sometimes we need a lot of Jest mocks for running code with no throw, such as: jest-canvas-mock, jest-storage-mock, @jest/fake-timers and so on. This is solved by Jest-Electron .

Technological ecology of Jest . Complete and real browser environment . Multi-renderer for running performance. Running and debug is better then mock.

Installation

Add into devDependencies

$ npm i --save-dev jest-electron

Update Jest config

{ "jest": { + "runner": "jest-electron/runner", + "testEnvironment": "jest-electron/environment" } }

Notice: update the runner configure, not testRunner .

CI

Run test cases with jest-electron for continuous integration.

GitHub action

Running on macOS will be ok.

- runs-on: ubuntu-latest + runs-on: macOS-latest

travis

Update .travis.yml with electron supported.

language: node_js node_js: - "8" - "9" - "10" - "11" - "12" + addons: + apt: + packages: + - xvfb + install: + - export DISPLAY=':99.0' + - Xvfb :99 -screen 0 1024x768x24 > /dev/null 2>&1 & + - npm install script: - npm run test

Depending on your executor, you might need to disable sandbox and shared memory usage:

export JEST_ELECTRON_STARTUP_ARGS= '--disable-dev-shm-usage --no-sandbox' npm run test

Env

debug mode

Keep the electron browser window for debugging, set process env DEBUG_MODE=1 .

DEBUG_MODE=1 jest

additional startup arguments

Run electron with arbitrary arguments.

JEST_ELECTRON_STARTUP_ARGS= '--disable-dev-shm-usage'

Run electron with --no-sandbox , set process env JEST_ELECTRON_STARTUP_ARGS='--no-sandbox' .

JEST_ELECTRON_STARTUP_ARGS= '--no-sandbox' jest

