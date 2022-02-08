Easiest way to run jest unit test cases in electron.
When we run unit test in Jest, it is actually running in the node environment, or virtual browser environment(e.g.
JSDOM) mocked by NodeJS. Sometimes we need a lot of Jest mocks for running code with no throw, such as: jest-canvas-mock, jest-storage-mock, @jest/fake-timers and so on. This is solved by
Jest-Electron.
Jest.
browser environment.
Multi-renderer for running performance.
Running and debug is better then mock.
$ npm i --save-dev jest-electron
{
"jest": {
+ "runner": "jest-electron/runner",
+ "testEnvironment": "jest-electron/environment"
}
}
Notice: update the
runner configure, not
testRunner.
Those will be helpful when run test case with
jest-electron.
less,
css code.
svg,
png,
jpg or other url file..
Run test cases with
jest-electronfor continuous integration.
Running on
macOS will be ok.
- runs-on: ubuntu-latest
+ runs-on: macOS-latest
Update
.travis.yml with electron supported.
language: node_js
node_js:
- "8"
- "9"
- "10"
- "11"
- "12"
+ addons:
+ apt:
+ packages:
+ - xvfb
+ install:
+ - export DISPLAY=':99.0'
+ - Xvfb :99 -screen 0 1024x768x24 > /dev/null 2>&1 &
+ - npm install
script:
- npm run test
Depending on your executor, you might need to disable sandbox and shared memory usage:
export JEST_ELECTRON_STARTUP_ARGS='--disable-dev-shm-usage --no-sandbox'
npm run test
Keep the electron browser window for debugging, set process env
DEBUG_MODE=1.
DEBUG_MODE=1 jest
Run electron with arbitrary arguments.
JEST_ELECTRON_STARTUP_ARGS='--disable-dev-shm-usage'
Run electron with
--no-sandbox, set process env
JEST_ELECTRON_STARTUP_ARGS='--no-sandbox'.
JEST_ELECTRON_STARTUP_ARGS='--no-sandbox' jest
