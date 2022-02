The engine that allows editors to build on top of Jest.

Usage

This is only useful if you are interested in building an editor integration for Jest.

API

parse( filePath: string , serializedData?: string , strictMode: boolean = false , )

Parse is a static Jest parser which uses Babel 7 and supports js,jsx,mjs,ts,tsx files.

Supported ECMAScript proposals

filePath = Path to the file you want to parse.

serializedData = Serialized data, will be used instead of the filePath if available (optional).

strictMode = If this option is activated the parser throws an exception if the filetype is not detected, defaults to false.

Note