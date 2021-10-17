Enchaned unit testing, with a mock DynamoDB instance
jest-dynalite is a fork of @shelf/jest-dynamodb that allows unit tests to execute real
queries against a local DynamoDB instance. It was created in an attempt to address some of the most important missing
features of
@shelf/jest-dynamodb, such as requiring all your tests to use a single shared database. See this issue for more motivation.
Using this
jest-dynalite makes writing queries with DynamoDB very easy, your tests can really
check if your data is manipulated in the way you expect it to be. This means that queries and mutations
can be developed without ever having to deploy or run your application, and significantly speeds up
writing code which interacts with DynamoDB.
This in turn makes your tests much more robust, because a change to a data structure or db query in your application will be reflected by failing tests, instead of using mocks to check if calls were made correctly.
This library could almost be seen as an integration test, but without the overhead of typical integration tests.
java requirement
@aws-sdk/client-dynamodb and
aws-sdk
From
v2.0.0
jest-dynalite now uses a JavaScript file for table configuration. This change makes it possible to set the dynalite config programatically (enabling things such as reading the parameters from a cloudformation template) while also improving compatibility with jest-dynamodb. Thanks to @corollari for this change.
From
v3.0.0 you can now use the preset in a monorepo. The
jest-dynalite-config.js will be picked up from your jest
<rootDir>, which should be the same directory as your jest config.
@aws-sdk/client-dynamodb
With the release of
v3.3.0 it is now possible to use
@aws-sdk/client-dynamodb instead of
aws-sdk.
However, it seems that with this new version the dynamodb client connection stays active for a few seconds after your tests have finished and thus stops
dynalite from being able to teardown after each test suite (test file).
Make sure you run
client.destroy() on your client after every test suite to mitigate this issue. See an example here
$ yarn add jest-dynalite -D
(Make sure you have
@aws-sdk/client-dynamodb or
aws-sdk also installed)
Please follow the below config to setup your tests to use
jest-dynalite. However, if you are looking for
some example project structures, please see the examples.
Because jest has a default timeout of 5000ms per test,
jest-dynalite can sometimes cause failures due to the timeout
being exceeded. This can happen when there are many tests or lots of tables to create between tests.
If this happens, try increasing your test timeouts
jest.setTimeout(10000). Another option is to selectively
run the database only for suites which use it. Please see advanced config.
In your jest project root (next to your
jest.config.js), create a
jest-dynalite-config.js (or
.ts) with the tables schemas,
and an optional
basePort to run dynalite on:
// use export default for ts based configs
module.exports = {
tables: [
{
TableName: "table",
KeySchema: [{ AttributeName: "id", KeyType: "HASH" }],
AttributeDefinitions: [{ AttributeName: "id", AttributeType: "S" }],
ProvisionedThroughput: {
ReadCapacityUnits: 1,
WriteCapacityUnits: 1,
},
},
],
basePort: 8000,
};
Some data can be given to exist in the table before each test:
module.exports = {
tables: [
{
TableName: "table",
KeySchema: [{ AttributeName: "id", KeyType: "HASH" }],
AttributeDefinitions: [{ AttributeName: "id", AttributeType: "S" }],
ProvisionedThroughput: {
ReadCapacityUnits: 1,
WriteCapacityUnits: 1,
},
data: [
{
id: "a",
someattribute: "hello world",
},
],
},
],
basePort: 8000,
};
Your tables can also be resolved from an optionally async function:
module.exports = {
// Please note, this function is resolved
// once per test file
tables: async () => {
const myTables = await someFunction();
if (myTables.find((table) => ...)) {
return someOtherFunction();
}
return myTables;
},
basePort: 8000
};
const client = new DynamoDB({
...yourConfig,
...(process.env.MOCK_DYNAMODB_ENDPOINT && {
endpoint: process.env.MOCK_DYNAMODB_ENDPOINT,
sslEnabled: false,
region: "local",
}),
});
process.env.MOCK_DYNAMODB_ENDPOINT is unqiue to each test runner.
After all your tests, make sure you destroy your client.
You can even do this by adding an
afterAll in a
setupFilesAfterEnv file.
afterAll(() => {
client.destroy();
});
jest.config.js
module.exports = {
...
preset: "jest-dynalite"
}
The simple preset config will use the config and clear tables between tests.
Important: Only use this option if you don't have a custom
testEnvironment set in your
jest.config.js file.
If you are using your own
testEnvironment in your Jest configuration, then you must setup
jest-dynalite manually. You should also use this manual configuration if you don't want a DynamoDB mock to run
for all your tests (faster).
setupBeforeEnv.js
import { setup } from "jest-dynalite";
// You must give it a config directory
setup(__dirname);
In every test suite where you are using DynamoDB, apply
import "jest-dynalite/withDb" to the top of
that test suite to run the db for all the tests in the suite.
If you want the tables to exist for all your suites, create a
setupAfterEnv.js file with the content:
import "jest-dynalite/withDb";
You then must add the setup files to your jest config
jest.config.js
module.exports = {
...
setupFiles: ["./setupBeforeEnv.js"],
setupFilesAfterEnv: ["./setupAfterEnv.js"]
}
If you want to be even more granular, you can start the db yourself at any point.
import { startDb, stopDb, createTables, deleteTables } from "jest-dynalite";
beforeAll(startDb);
// Create tables but don't delete them after tests
beforeAll(createTables);
// or
beforeEach(createTables);
afterEach(deleteTables);
afterAll(stopDb);
jest.config.js
module.exports = {
...
testEnvironment: "jest-dynalite/environment",
setupFilesAfterEnv: [
"jest-dynalite/setupTables",
// Optional (but recommended)
"jest-dynalite/clearAfterEach"
]
}
This setup should be used if you want to override the default config of
clearAfterEach, but still want to use the most simple configuration.
Clone the repo and install dependencies
yarn
Run tests
yarn test
Tests are designed as a mix of unit, integration tests, and e2e tests.
yarn test will run all unit and integration tests
Integration tests are configured under the
tests directory, with
jest projects used to managed
testing different configurations for jest-dynalite.
yarn e2e will run e2e tests
MIT