Mock Date when run unit test cases with jest. Make tests of Date easier.

Install

This should only be installed as a development dependency ( devDependencies ) as it is only designed for testing.

npm i --save-dev jest-date-mock

Setup

In your package.json under the jest , create a setupFiles array and add jest-date-mock to the array.

{ "jest" : { "setupFiles" : [ "jest-date-mock" ] } }

If you already have a setupFiles attribute you can also append jest-date-mock to the array.

{ "jest" : { "setupFiles" : [ "./__setups__/other.js" , "jest-date-mock" ] } }

More about in configuration section.

Setup file

Alternatively you can create a new setup file which then requires this module or add the require statement to an existing setup file.

__setups__/date.js

import 'jest-date-mock' ; require ( 'jest-date-mock' );

Add that file to your setupFiles array:

"jest" : { "setupFiles" : [ "./__setups__/date.js" ] }

Usage

Use the only 3 api for test cases.

advanceBy(ms) : advance date timestamp by ms .

: advance date timestamp by . advanceTo([timestamp]) : reset date to timestamp , default to 0 .

: reset date to , default to . clear() : shut down the mock system.

import { advanceBy, advanceTo, clear } from 'jest-date-mock' ; test( 'usage' , () => { advanceTo( new Date ( 2018 , 5 , 27 , 0 , 0 , 0 )); const now = Date .now(); advanceBy( 3000 ); expect(+ new Date () - now).toBe( 3000 ); advanceBy( -1000 ); expect(+ new Date () - now).toBe( 2000 ); clear(); Date .now(); });

Also, add an API Date.current() to get the actual current timestamp.

import { advanceBy, advanceTo, clear } from 'jest-date-mock' ; advanceTo( 0 ); Date .now(); Date .current();

License

MIT@hustcc.