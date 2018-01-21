openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jd

jest-dashboard

by Nick Karnik
0.3.1 (see all)

Command Line Dashboard for Jest

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jest-dashboard

A command line dashboard for jest

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/theoutlander/jest-dashboard CircleCI npm version npm NSP Status PRs Welcome license

Purpose

When you run tests in jest, you probably see this sort of output:

image

While that is helpful, it can get quite hard to parse through the noise. The jest-dashboard simplifies this.

screenshot 2018-01-07 21 34 45

Install

npm install -D jest-dashboard

NPM

Usage

You can use jest-dashboard in two ways:

1). Specify the jest-dashboard reporter as a command line parameter

jest --reporters jest-dashboard

OR

2). Modify your jest configuration file with the following:

"reporters": ["jest-dashboard"]

and run:

jest --config <jest.config.json>

Press Escape to quit

Hot Keys

<TAB> - Switch focus between Table View and Log View

<ESC> - Quit Dashboard

    t - Toggle table view to display Test Files or Test Cases
    
    q - Quit Dashboard

Contribution

This is a work-in-progress and we would like your help. Please consider contributing to this project on one of the following:

  • Dashboard Improvements
  • Integration with Mocha
  • Test Cases
  • Examples

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial