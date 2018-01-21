A command line dashboard for jest

Purpose

When you run tests in jest, you probably see this sort of output:

While that is helpful, it can get quite hard to parse through the noise. The jest-dashboard simplifies this.

Install

npm install -D jest-dashboard

Usage

You can use jest-dashboard in two ways:

1). Specify the jest-dashboard reporter as a command line parameter

jest --reporters jest-dashboard

OR

2). Modify your jest configuration file with the following:

"reporters" : [ "jest-dashboard" ]

and run:

jest --config < jest .config .json >

Press Escape to quit

Hot Keys

<TAB> - Switch focus between Table View and Log View <ESC> - Quit Dashboard t - Toggle table view to display Test Files or Test Cases q - Quit Dashboard

Contribution

This is a work-in-progress and we would like your help. Please consider contributing to this project on one of the following:

Dashboard Improvements

Integration with Mocha

Test Cases

Examples

License

MIT License