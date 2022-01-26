This preprocessor converts css files in modules like Webpack. If we have css files
.class1, .class2, .class3 {
display: block;
}
Webpack will transfrom it to object.
{
class1: 'class1', //value may be different. It depends of localIndentName property
class2: 'class2',
class3: 'class3',
}
In testing you need to mock all css modules to aviod exception. But use pure object
{} for mocking is bad idea, because it makes wrong classNames in components. This preprocessor makes correct modules as if Webpack did.
In Jest config add option
"transform": {
".+\\.(css|styl|less|sass|scss)$": "jest-css-modules-transform"
},
or
"transform": {
".+\\.(css|styl|less|sass|scss)$": "<rootDir>/node_modules/jest-css-modules-transform"
},
It supports
pure CSS,
SCSS,
SASS,
STYLUS and
LESS.
For
.css,
.pcss,
.postcss files used
postcss.config.js from root folder(if file exist of course).
For tests you can rewrite your existed
postcss.config.js. See options.
You can save preproccessor options in file
jest-css-modules-transform-config.js in root of your project(Where is the file
package.json).
You can pass options for your preprocessors.
const path = require('path');
const additionalResolvePath = path.resolve(__dirname, 'src', 'additional_modules');
module.exports = {
sassConfig: {
includePaths: [additionalResolvePath],
precision: 5,
},
lessConfig: {
paths: [additionalResolvePath],
},
stylusConfig: {
paths: [additionalResolvePath],
},
postcssConfig: {
plugins: [
require('autoprefixer')({
browsers: ['Chrome 68', 'Firefox 62', 'Safari 12']
})
]
},
};
For all preprocessor options see offical documentations for Sass, Less, Stylus.
Webpack's cssLoader has option exportLocalsStyle.
// file jest-css-modules-transform-config.js
module.exports = {
cssLoaderConfig: {
exportLocalsStyle: 'camelCase'
}
};
then this css code
.foo__bar{color: red;}
.foo__bar2{color: red;}
converted to
{
foo__bar: 'foo__bar',
fooBar: 'foo__bar',
foo__bar2: 'foo__bar2',
fooBar: 'foo__bar2',
}
Available values
camelCase,
camelCaseOnly,
dashes,
dashesOnly,
asIs(by default)
Type:
string,
Function,
Array<string | Function>
Default:
null
Pass urls for prepend(before file content) to transformed files.
Useful in a situation where the module uses variables or mixins without explicit import.
For example you have vars in file, but without implicit import. You can prepend file with
sass variables before convert module.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Inject the generated CSS into the head of the document.
This option could be useful for visual regression testing, where the output dom has the styles applied to it.
Type:
string
Default:
null
The default nodejs module for
sass/scss files is
sass. If not found in node_modules, then
node-sass. You can define any another module.
// file jest-css-modules-transform-config.js
module.exports = {
prepend: [
'some/url/vars.scss',
'some/url/theme.scss',
],
};
// file jest-css-modules-transform-config.js
module.exports = {
prepend: 'some/url/vars.scss',
};
// file jest-css-modules-transform-config.js
module.exports = {
prepend: (filepath) => {
if (filepath.includes('components')) {
return [
'components/vars.scss',
'components2/vars.scss',
];
}
return [
'common/vars.scss',
'common/vars2.scss',
];
},
};
It works with any preprocessors(Sass, Less, Styles, PostCSS, pure CSS)
By default option plugin's config file is
jest-css-modules-transform-config.js from root. For specify custom path just add env
JEST_CSS_MODULES_TRANSFORM_CONFIG. For example:
JEST_CSS_MODULES_TRANSFORM_CONFIG=custom-config-path npm test
or
JEST_CSS_MODULES_TRANSFORM_CONFIG=custom-config-path yarn test
npm i jest-css-modules-transform