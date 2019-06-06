Note: As of v2.0.0, this library is simply implementing identity-obj-proxy. The Jest documentation provides more details on using identity-obj-proxy to solve this problem directly, and I recommend that you use that library instead of this one.

Jest CSS Modules

A Jest script processor that prevents CSS module parse errors.

Installation

npm install -D jest-css-modules

Update your package.json file's jest configuration:

{ "jest" : { "moduleNameMapper" : { "\\.(css|less|scss|sss|styl)$" : "<rootDir>/node_modules/jest-css-modules" } } }

Now, imports such as import styles from './MyModule.css'; will pass through Jest without causing any pain.

Supports .css , .less , .scss , .sss , and .styl extensions.