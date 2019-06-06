Note: As of v2.0.0, this library is simply implementing identity-obj-proxy. The Jest documentation provides more details on using identity-obj-proxy to solve this problem directly, and I recommend that you use that library instead of this one.
A Jest script processor that prevents CSS module parse errors.
npm install -D jest-css-modules
Update your package.json file's
jest configuration:
{
"jest": {
"moduleNameMapper": {
"\\.(css|less|scss|sss|styl)$": "<rootDir>/node_modules/jest-css-modules"
}
}
}
Now, imports such as
import styles from './MyModule.css'; will pass through Jest without causing any pain.
Supports
.css,
.less,
.scss,
.sss, and
.styl extensions.
Note: If you continue to experience CSS module parsing errors after installing and configuring this library, try running jest with the
--no-cacheflag. Read the Jest documentation on caching for more details.