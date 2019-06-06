openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jcm

jest-css-modules

by Justin Sisley
2.1.0 (see all)

A Jest script processor that prevents CSS module parse errors.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

115K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Note: As of v2.0.0, this library is simply implementing identity-obj-proxy. The Jest documentation provides more details on using identity-obj-proxy to solve this problem directly, and I recommend that you use that library instead of this one.

Jest CSS Modules

A Jest script processor that prevents CSS module parse errors.

Installation

npm install -D jest-css-modules

Update your package.json file's jest configuration:

{
  "jest": {
    "moduleNameMapper": {
      "\\.(css|less|scss|sss|styl)$": "<rootDir>/node_modules/jest-css-modules"
    }
  }
}

Now, imports such as import styles from './MyModule.css'; will pass through Jest without causing any pain.

Supports .css, .less, .scss, .sss, and .styl extensions.

Note: If you continue to experience CSS module parsing errors after installing and configuring this library, try running jest with the --no-cache flag. Read the Jest documentation on caching for more details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial