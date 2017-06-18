Raises
jest's minimum coverage thresholds (per category) if current coverage is higher.
Lets say you have some jest coverage thresholds set in the
package.json for your project at the following values:
{
"branches": 30,
"functions": 30,
"lines": 30,
"statements": 50,
}
then you get inspired one day and write lots of tests. Now your actual coverage summary might look like this:
{
"branches": 50,
"functions": 60,
"lines": 77,
"statements": 50,
}
Great 🌸‼ Except you'd really like your accomplishment to set the new standard for test coverage in this project.
jest-coverage-ratchet just does that automatically by looking at your current coverage summary, comparing it to your specified coverage thresholds, and updating the minimum for any threshold that is higher in the summary.
So given the previous values, running this script will update your coverage thresholds specified in the
jest key of
package.json to the following values:
{
"branches": 50,
"functions": 60,
"lines": 77,
"statements": 50,
}
Just add as a dev dependency to your project like
npm install --save-dev jest-coverage-ratchet
or
yarn add --dev jest-coverage-ratchet
I recommend then using the binary
jest-coverage-ratchet as part of a
prepush hook.
I know what happens when you assume, but
jest-coverage-ratchet makes the following assumptions about your project.
jest has been run for project at least once with
--coverage so that there is a valid file at the path
./coverage/coverage-summary.json (alternatively pass a path with
--coverageSummaryPath of
./your/path/to/coverage-summary.json)
jest configuration object is present in the
package.json that specifies at least:
--configPath of
./your/path/to/jest.config.json)
'json-summary' in your jest config's reporters list like so:
{
// ...
"jest": {
"coverageReporters": [
"json-summary"
],
"coverageThreshold": {
"global": {
"branches": Number,
"functions": Number,
"lines": Number,
"statements": Number,
}
}
},
// ...
}
Should this tool support things like piping the coverage data in as an argument? Of course it should. If you want to build that and send a PR I will be all smiles 😀✨. If not then you probably see me do it eventually.
Just submit an issue or a PR, I'm no elitist.