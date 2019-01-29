Create a group of coverage badge
Creates a group of code coverage badges like the following:
Currently just reads from Istanbul's JSON summary reporter and downloads a badge from https://shields.io/ for each jest coverage type (
statement,
branch,
functions,
lines). Like this:
This package is an extension of make-coverage-badge, but this one creates all the types of coverage.
Install jest-coverage-badges in your project or global
Project (in your project folder):
npm install --save jest-coverage-badges
Global:
npm install --global jest-coverage-badges
Configure Jest (in
package.json):
(optional: "text" and "lcov")
"jest": {
"coverageReporters": [
"json-summary",
"text",
"lcov"
]
}
If you installed in your project, you can create a script to run it, for example:
```json
"scripts": {
"test:coverage": "npm test -- --coverage",
"test:badges": "npm run test:coverage && jest-coverage-badges"
}
```
Run
npm test -- --coverage
Run
jest-coverage-badges (or just run:
npm run test:badges)
Resulting in badges:
./coverage/badge-statements.svg
./coverage/badge-lines.svg
./coverage/badge-functions.svg
./coverage/badge-branches.svg
Example:
$ jest-coverage-badges --input "./cov" --output "./badges"
After this you can add into Github readme (for example) 😃
We have great companies like coveralls and codecov, but it's paid for private repositories. If this package we can add badges in our readme by creating the badges (this can be run at your build, upload to a store and consume in the readme or the website).
© 2018 [Main Author of Adaptations] Pamela Peixinho git@pamepeixinho.com (https://pamepeixinho.github.io)