Jest Coverage Badges

Create a group of coverage badge

Creates a group of code coverage badges like the following:

Currently just reads from Istanbul's JSON summary reporter and downloads a badge from https://shields.io/ for each jest coverage type ( statement , branch , functions , lines ). Like this:

This package is an extension of make-coverage-badge, but this one creates all the types of coverage.

Usage

Install jest-coverage-badges in your project or global Project (in your project folder): npm install --save jest-coverage-badges Global: npm install --global jest-coverage-badges

Configure Jest (in package.json ): (optional: "text" and "lcov") "jest" : { "coverageReporters" : [ "json-summary" , "text" , "lcov" ] } If you installed in your project, you can create a script to run it, for example:

``` json "scripts": { "test:coverage": "npm test -- --coverage", "test:badges": "npm run test:coverage && jest-coverage-badges" } ```

Run npm test -- --coverage Run jest-coverage-badges (or just run: npm run test:badges ) Resulting in badges: ./coverage/badge-statements.svg

./coverage/badge-lines.svg

./coverage/badge-functions.svg

./coverage/badge-branches.svg

CLI Options

input [default: ./coverage/coverage-summary.json] - the file (and its path) of the summary json that contains the coverage data

[default: ./coverage/coverage-summary.json] - the file (and its path) of the summary json that contains the coverage data output [default: ./coverage] - the path to the directory where the svg files will be placed after download. If path doesn't exist it will be created.

Example:

$ jest-coverage-badges --input "./cov" --output "./badges"

After this you can add into Github readme (for example) 😃

Why use this package?

We have great companies like coveralls and codecov, but it's paid for private repositories. If this package we can add badges in our readme by creating the badges (this can be run at your build, upload to a store and consume in the readme or the website).

