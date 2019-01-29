openbase logo
jest-coverage-badges

by Pamela Peixinho
1.1.2 (see all)

Create jest coverage badges (from all jest types)

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Jest Coverage Badges

Create a group of coverage badge

License npm

Creates a group of code coverage badges like the following:

Coverage badge gree Coverage badge gree Coverage badge gree

Currently just reads from Istanbul's JSON summary reporter and downloads a badge from https://shields.io/ for each jest coverage type (statement, branch, functions, lines). Like this:

Coverage lines Coverage functions Coverage branches Coverage statements

This package is an extension of make-coverage-badge, but this one creates all the types of coverage.

Usage

  1. Install jest-coverage-badges in your project or global

    Project (in your project folder):

    npm install --save jest-coverage-badges

    Global:

    npm install --global jest-coverage-badges

  1. Configure Jest (in package.json):

    (optional: "text" and "lcov")

    "jest": {
  "coverageReporters": [
    "json-summary", 
    "text",
    "lcov"
  ]
}

    If you installed in your project, you can create a script to run it, for example:

```json
"scripts": {
  "test:coverage": "npm test -- --coverage",
  "test:badges": "npm run test:coverage  && jest-coverage-badges"
}
```

  1. Run npm test -- --coverage

  2. Run jest-coverage-badges (or just run: npm run test:badges)

    Resulting in badges:

    • ./coverage/badge-statements.svg
    • ./coverage/badge-lines.svg
    • ./coverage/badge-functions.svg
    • ./coverage/badge-branches.svg

CLI Options

  • input [default: ./coverage/coverage-summary.json] - the file (and its path) of the summary json that contains the coverage data
  • output [default: ./coverage] - the path to the directory where the svg files will be placed after download. If path doesn't exist it will be created.

Example:
$ jest-coverage-badges --input "./cov" --output "./badges"

After this you can add into Github readme (for example) 😃

Why use this package?

We have great companies like coveralls and codecov, but it's paid for private repositories. If this package we can add badges in our readme by creating the badges (this can be run at your build, upload to a store and consume in the readme or the website).

Author of adaptation of (make-coverage-badge)

© 2018 [Main Author of Adaptations] Pamela Peixinho git@pamepeixinho.com (https://pamepeixinho.github.io)

