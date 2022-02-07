Codemods that simplify migrating JavaScript and TypeScript test files from AVA, Chai, Expect.js (by Automattic), Expect@1.x (by mjackson), Jasmine, Mocha, proxyquire, Should.js, Tape and Node-Tap to Jest.
Codemods are small programs that help you automate changes to your codebase. Think of them as search and replace on steroids.
We made jest-codemods so you can try out Jest on your existing codebase. We strive to make the migration as smooth as possible, but some manual intervention and tweaks to your tests are to be expected.
To use the interactive CLI run
$ npx jest-codemods
If you do not have
npx installed, you can install the
jest-codemods command globally by running
npm install -g jest-codemods.
For more options
$ npx jest-codemods --help
Usage: npx jest-codemods <path> [options]
Examples: npx jest-codemods src
npx jest-codemods src/**/*.test.js
Options:
-f, --force Bypass Git safety checks and force codemods to run
-d, --dry Dry run (no changes are made to files)
To transform all test files in a directory run
jest-codemods . in your terminal.
Notice the console output for errors, manual intervention and tweaks might be required.
To make the process as simple as possible, we recommend the
jest-codemods CLI
that wraps the jscodeshift executable.
But you can also run the transformations directly using
jscodeshift.
$ npm install -g jscodeshift
$ npm install jest-codemods
$ jscodeshift -t node_modules/jest-codemods/dist/transformers/ava.js test-folder
$ jscodeshift -t node_modules/jest-codemods/dist/transformers/chai-assert.js test-folder
$ jscodeshift -t node_modules/jest-codemods/dist/transformers/chai-should.js test-folder
$ jscodeshift -t node_modules/jest-codemods/dist/transformers/expect-js.js test-folder
$ jscodeshift -t node_modules/jest-codemods/dist/transformers/expect.js test-folder
$ jscodeshift -t node_modules/jest-codemods/dist/transformers/jasmine-globals.js test-folder
$ jscodeshift -t node_modules/jest-codemods/dist/transformers/jasmine-this.js test-folder
$ jscodeshift -t node_modules/jest-codemods/dist/transformers/mocha.js test-folder
$ jscodeshift -t node_modules/jest-codemods/dist/transformers/should.js test-folder
$ jscodeshift -t node_modules/jest-codemods/dist/transformers/tape.js test-folder
If you're using Jest as your test runner and executing tests on Node.js, you'll want to use
the default option when prompted. In this case,
jest-codemods assumes that global values
such as
expect and
jest are provided and will not
require() them explicitly.
If, however, you are using a different test runner or executing Jest tests in a browser,
you may need to choose the option with explicit
require() calls.
In the second case, after running
jest-codemods, you might need to install a few dependencies:
yarn add --dev expect jest-mock
npm install --save-dev expect jest-mock
If possible
import /
require statements determine if any transformation are carried out.
The original code quoting style is preserved.
Warnings are made if packages are used that are incompatible with Jest.
Thanks to avajs/ava-codemods for inspiration and original CLI setup.
The Mocha and Chai assert support began its life at paularmstrong/mocha-to-jest-codemod.
Chai Should/Expect came from AlexJuarez/chai-to-jasmine.
To get started, run:
yarn
When developing:
yarn verify # (build/lint/test)
yarn build
yarn lint
yarn test
yarn test:cov
yarn test:watch
MIT