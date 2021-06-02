Jest Circus Allure Environment

A Jest Circus environment for Allure reporting.

❗️ Requirements

Resource Description Jest A delightful JavaScript testing framework. Allure 2 CLI "A Java jar command line tool that turns Allure result files into beautiful Allure reports."

🚀 Quick start

Add this package

yarn add --dev jest-circus-allure-environment

Update jest.config.js

See the testEnvironment docs for configuration details.

{ "testEnvironment" : "jest-circus-allure-environment" , "testRunner" : "jest-circus/runner" }

Run tests

yarn test

Open the Allure report

allure serve ./allure-results

:camera_flash: Allure reporting in your tests

To provide more information in your reports you can use Docblock pragmas within your tests. For types support you'll need some additional configuration.

test( '2 + 3 is 5' , () => { expect( 2 + 3 ).toBe( 5 ) })

🔧 Typescript & Intellisense setup

Support Typescript & intellisense by loading the module into your jest.setup.js file

import 'jest-circus-allure-environment' require ( 'jest-circus-allure-environment' )

Make sure your jest.setup.js file is properly configured.

See the setupFilesAfterEnv docs for configuration details.

{ "setupFilesAfterEnv" : [ "./jest.setup.js" ] }

⚙️ Options

Options that can be passed into the environmentOptions property of your jest.config.js

Parameter Description Default resultsDir Path where Allure result files will be written. "allure-results" jiraUrl URL to Jira instance. Any @issue docblock pragmas will link to this URL. undefined tmsUrl URL to TMS instance. Any @tms docblock pragmas will link to this URL. undefined environmentInfo Key value pairs that will appear under the environment section of the Allure report {} categories Array of custom categories you wish to see in the Allure report. See an example [] testPath Path to your test files. This path will be subtracted from the Allure report when organizing tests into suites. Jest.config.rootDir

📈 DocBlocks

You may set code comments inside your tests called DocBlocks, that can be parsed for specific allure report pragmas. These are the supported DocBlock pragmas you may add to a test.

🔍 Descriptions

Add descriptions that document the tested functionality.

test( 'does something important, when triggered by user' , () => { ... })

🏷 Tag

Tag a test with a custom label.

Set multiple tags using a , deliminator.

test( 'does something important, when triggered by user' , () => { ... })

👥 Owner

Set an owner for a test.

test( 'does something important, when triggered by user' , () => { .. })

〽️ Severity

Mark tests with a severity rating to indicate the importance of the tested functionality in respect to the overall application.

Level Description blocker Tests that if failing, will halt further development. critical Tests that must pass; or risk disrupting crucial application logic. normal (default) Tests that are of average importance to the overall application. minor Tests that if failing, should only effect a small subset of the application. trivial Tests that validate unreleased, disabled, or deprecated features.

Example of setting a test as "critical" severity

test( 'does something important, when triggered by user' , () => { ... })

📇 Behaviors (epics, features, stories)

Mark tests with a behavior label to organize tests in a feature based hierarchy.

Level Description epic Tests that if fail, will effect the expected functionality of an epic. feature Tests that if fail, will effect the expected functionality of a feature. story Tests that if fail, will effect the expected functionality of story.

Example:

test( 'validation message appears, when email field is skipped' , () => { ... })

Add Jira and TMS links to a test.

Level Description issue Adds a link to the test report that will open an existing issue in Jira. tms Adds a link to the test report that will open an existing test case in your test management system.

Example:

test( 'validation message appears, when email field is skipped' , () => { ... })

👩‍🎓 Advanced

🎛 Global Allure API

An instance of the allure runtime will be available on the Node global variable. You can utilize it's APIs to provide custom reporting functionality.