🃏⛓
Chain Jest matchers together to create one powerful assertion
Often in Jest when you are writing tests you may want to perform multiple assertions on the
same variable. Currently to achieve this you have to write an individual
expect for each
assertion.
For example:
it('add 1 and 1', () => {
const actual = 1 + 1;
expect(actual).toBe(2);
expect(actual).toBeGreaterThan(1);
expect(actual).toBeLessThan(3);
});
With
jest-chain this can instead be written by chaining the matchers together:
it('add 1 and 1', () => {
expect(1 + 1)
.toBe(2)
.toBeGreaterThan(1)
.toBeLessThan(3);
});
With npm:
npm install --save-dev jest-chain
With yarn:
yarn add -D jest-chain
Add
jest-chain to your Jest
setupFilesAfterEnv configuration. See for help
"jest": {
"setupFilesAfterEnv": ["jest-chain"]
}
"jest": {
"setupTestFrameworkScriptFile": "jest-chain"
}
If you are already using another test framework, like jest-extended, then you should create a test setup file and
require each of the frameworks you are using (including
jest-chain 😉)
For example:
// ./testSetup.js
require('jest-chain');
require('any other test framework libraries you are using');
Then in your Jest config:
"jest": {
"setupTestFrameworkScriptFile": "./testSetup.js"
}
If your editor does not recognise the chained jest matchers, add a
global.d.ts file to your project with:
import 'jest-chain';
Note: if you are using any other custom matcher libraries then make sure that the
jest-chain type import is at the bottom so that the types can chain core matchers with your customer matcher library.
Use Jest's
expect function the same way you would normally but with the ability to chain any
matcher to another, including nested matchers such as:
.not,
.resolves and
.rejects.
jest-chain supports custom Jest matchers, like jest-extended, in the usual way with
expect.extend(matcher).
Each of these custom matchers are also chainable.
Some examples:
expect([1, 2, 3])
.toHaveLength(3)
.toEqual([1, 2, 3]);
// with jest-extended
expect([1, 2, 3])
.toBeArray()
.toBeArrayOfSize(3)
.toEqual([1, 2, 3])
.toIncludeAnyMembers([1, 2]);
expect(100)
.toBePositive()
.toBeGreaterThan(99)
.toBeLessThan(101)
.toBeNumber()
.not.toBeNaN()
.toBe(100);
expect('hello world')
.toBeString()
.toEqualCaseInsensitive('HELLO WORLD')
.toStartWith('hello')
.toEndWith('world')
.not.toInclude('!')
.toBe('hello world');
Matcher failures will fail fast from left to right, they have no impact on each other. 🎉
Note:
jest-chain does not currently support asymmetric matcher chaining, if you want this please send a PR 😊