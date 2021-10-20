openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jcm

jest-canvas-mock

by hustcc
2.3.1 (see all)

🌗 A module used to mock canvas in Jest.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1M

GitHub Stars

219

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
mgs95

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

jest-canvas-mock

Mock canvas when run unit test cases with jest. For more browser environment, you can use jest-electron for real browser runtime.

Build Status Coverage Status npm npm Mentioned in Awesome Jest

Install

This should only be installed as a development dependency (devDependencies) as it is only designed for testing.

npm i --save-dev jest-canvas-mock

Setup

In your package.json under the jest, create a setupFiles array and add jest-canvas-mock to the array.

{
  "jest": {
    "setupFiles": ["jest-canvas-mock"]
  }
}

If you already have a setupFiles attribute you can also append jest-canvas-mock to the array.

{
  "jest": {
    "setupFiles": ["./__setups__/other.js", "jest-canvas-mock"]
  }
}

More about in configuration section.

Setup file

Alternatively you can create a new setup file which then requires this module or add the require statement to an existing setup file.

__setups__/canvas.js

import 'jest-canvas-mock';
// or
require('jest-canvas-mock');

Add that file to your setupFiles array:

"jest": {
  "setupFiles": [
    "./__setups__/canvas.js"
  ]
}

Mock Strategy

This mock strategy implements all the canvas functions and actually verifies the parameters. If a known condition would cause the browser to throw a TypeError or a DOMException, it emulates the error. For instance, the CanvasRenderingContext2D#arc function will throw a TypeError if the radius is negative, or if it was not provided with enough parameters.

// arc throws a TypeError when the argument length is less than 5
expect(() => ctx.arc(1, 2, 3, 4)).toThrow(TypeError);

// when radius is negative, arc throws a dom exception when all parameters are finite
expect(() => ctx.arc(0, 0, -10, 0, Math.PI * 2)).toThrow(DOMException);

The function will do Number type coercion and verify the inputs exactly like the browser does. So this is valid input.

expect(() => ctx.arc('10', '10', '20', '0', '6.14')).not.toThrow();

Another part of the strategy is to validate input types. When using the CanvasRenderingContext2D#fill function, if you pass it an invalid fillRule it will throw a TypeError just like the browser does.

expect(() => ctx.fill('invalid!')).toThrow(TypeError);
expect(() => ctx.fill(new Path2D(), 'invalid!')).toThrow(TypeError);

We try to follow the ECMAScript specification as closely as possible.

Snapshots

There are multiple ways to validate canvas state using snapshots. There are currently three methods attached to the CanvasRenderingContext2D class. The first way to use this feature is by using the __getEvents method.

/**
 * In order to see which functions and properties were used for the test, you can use `__getEvents`
 * to gather this information.
 */
const events = ctx.__getEvents();

expect(events).toMatchSnapshot(); // jest will assert the events match the snapshot

The second way is to inspect the current path associated with the context.

ctx.beginPath();
ctx.arc(1, 2, 3, 4, 5);
ctx.moveTo(6, 7);
ctx.rect(6, 7, 8, 9);
ctx.closePath();

/**
 * Any method that modifies the current path (and subpath) will be pushed to an event array. When
 * using the `__getPath` method, that array will sliced and usable for snapshots.
 */
const path = ctx.__getPath();
expect(path).toMatchSnapshot();

The third way is to inspect all of the successful draw calls submitted to the context.

ctx.drawImage(img, 0, 0);

/**
 * Every drawImage, fill, stroke, fillText, or strokeText function call will be logged in an event
 * array. This method will return those events here for inspection.
 */
const calls = ctx.__getDrawCalls();
expect(calls).toMatchSnapshot();

In some cases it may be useful to clear the events or draw calls that have already been logged.

// Clear events
ctx.__clearEvents();

// Clear draw calls
ctx.__clearDrawCalls();

Finally, it's possible to inspect the clipping region calls by using the __getClippingRegion function.

const clippingRegion = ctx.__getClippingRegion();
expect(clippingRegion).toMatchSnapshot();

The clipping region cannot be cleared because it's based on the stack values and when the .clip() function is called.

Override default mock return value

You can override the default mock return value in your test to suit your need. For example, to override return value of toDataURL:

canvas.toDataURL.mockReturnValueOnce(
  'data:image/png;base64, iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAUAAAAFCAYAAACNbyblAAAAHElEQVQI12P4//8/w38GIAXDIBKE0DHxgljNBAAO9TXL0Y4OHwAAAABJRU5ErkJggg=='
);

Contributors

License

MIT@hustcc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mariano Gonzalez SalazarMadrid, Spain80 Ratings95 Reviews
December 15, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Jest is a fantastic tool for making tests but it does not work well when adding vectorial dom elements programmatically, this happens for instance when using d3. With this library, you can mock a virtual canvas and test this kind of component. It also fixes the problem that you may encounter by testing a component that includes svg canvas elements.

0
Jihoo Kim9 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer
November 9, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial