jbf

jest-bamboo-formatter

by Adalberto Teixeira
1.0.1 (see all)

A reporter for jest which produces a report compatible with Atlassian Bamboo Mocha Test Parser.

Overview

4.8K

13

4yrs ago

8

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

jest bamboo formatter

A reporter for jest which produces a report compatible with Atlassian Bamboo Mocha Test Parser. Forked from eslint-bamboo-formatter

Installation

npm install jest-bamboo-formatter

Usage

In the jest config file add the path to the module. For example.

{
    "testResultsProcessor": "./node_modules/jest-bamboo-formatter"
}

then run jest (or a npm run command) with the path to the config file

    jest --config=./config/jest.config.json

Output

By default, the reporter writes to jest.json. The file name can be changed by setting the JEST_FILE environment variable.

License

MIT

