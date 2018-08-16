A reporter for jest which produces a report compatible with Atlassian Bamboo Mocha Test Parser. Forked from eslint-bamboo-formatter
npm install jest-bamboo-formatter
In the jest config file add the path to the module. For example.
{
"testResultsProcessor": "./node_modules/jest-bamboo-formatter"
}
then run jest (or a
npm run command) with the path to the config file
jest --config=./config/jest.config.json
By default, the reporter writes to
jest.json. The file name can be changed by setting the
JEST_FILE environment variable.