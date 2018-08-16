jest bamboo formatter

A reporter for jest which produces a report compatible with Atlassian Bamboo Mocha Test Parser. Forked from eslint-bamboo-formatter

Installation

npm install jest-bamboo-formatter

Usage

In the jest config file add the path to the module. For example.

{ "testResultsProcessor" : "./node_modules/jest-bamboo-formatter" }

then run jest (or a npm run command) with the path to the config file

jest --config=./config/jest.config.json

Output

By default, the reporter writes to jest.json . The file name can be changed by setting the JEST_FILE environment variable.

License

MIT