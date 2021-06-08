Custom Jest matcher for axe for testing accessibility
The GDS Accessibility team found that only ~30% of issues are found by automated testing.
Tools like axe are similar to code linters such as eslint or stylelint: they can find common issues but cannot guarantee what you build works for users.
You'll also need to:
npm install --save-dev jest-axe
TypeScript users can install the community maintained types package:
npm install --save-dev @types/jest-axe
const { axe, toHaveNoViolations } = require('jest-axe')
expect.extend(toHaveNoViolations)
it('should demonstrate this matcher`s usage', async () => {
const render = () => '<img src="#"/>'
// pass anything that outputs html to axe
const html = render()
expect(await axe(html)).toHaveNoViolations()
})
Note, you can also require
'jest-axe/extend-expect'which will call
expect.extendfor you. This is especially helpful when using the jest
setupFilesAfterEnvconfiguration.
const React = require('react')
const { render } = require('react-dom')
const App = require('./app')
const { axe, toHaveNoViolations } = require('jest-axe')
expect.extend(toHaveNoViolations)
it('should demonstrate this matcher`s usage with react', async () => {
render(<App/>, document.body)
const results = await axe(document.body)
expect(results).toHaveNoViolations()
})
const React = require('react')
const App = require('./app')
const { mount } = require('enzyme')
const { axe, toHaveNoViolations } = require('jest-axe')
expect.extend(toHaveNoViolations)
it('should demonstrate this matcher`s usage with enzyme', async () => {
const wrapper = mount(<App/>)
const results = await axe(wrapper.getDOMNode())
expect(results).toHaveNoViolations()
})
const React = require('react')
const App = require('./app')
const { render } = require('@testing-library/react')
const { axe, toHaveNoViolations } = require('jest-axe')
expect.extend(toHaveNoViolations)
it('should demonstrate this matcher`s usage with react testing library', async () => {
const { container } = render(<App/>)
const results = await axe(container)
expect(results).toHaveNoViolations()
})
Note: If you're using
react testing library<9.0.0 you should be using the
cleanupmethod. This method removes the rendered application from the DOM and ensures a clean HTML Document for further testing.
If you're using React Portals, use the
baseElement instead of
container:
it('should work with React Portals as well', async () => {
const { baseElement } = render(<App/>)
const results = await axe(baseElement)
expect(results).toHaveNoViolations()
})
const App = require('./App.vue')
const { mount } = require('@vue/test-utils')
const { axe, toHaveNoViolations } = require('jest-axe')
expect.extend(toHaveNoViolations)
it('should demonstrate this matcher`s usage with vue test utils', async () => {
const wrapper = mount(Image)
const results = await axe(wrapper.element)
expect(results).toHaveNoViolations()
})
const App = require('./app')
const { render } = require('@testing-library/vue')
const { axe, toHaveNoViolations } = require('jest-axe')
expect.extend(toHaveNoViolations)
it('should demonstrate this matcher`s usage with react testing library', async () => {
const { container } = render(<App/>)
const results = await axe(container)
expect(results).toHaveNoViolations()
})
Note: If you're using
vue testing library<3.0.0 you should be using the
cleanupmethod. This method removes the rendered application from the DOM and ensures a clean HTML Document for further testing.
import { ComponentFixture, TestBed } from "@angular/core/testing";
import { axe } from "jest-axe";
import { SomeComponent } from "./some.component";
describe("SomeComponent", () => {
let fixture: ComponentFixture<SomeComponent>;
beforeEach(() => {
TestBed.configureTestingModule({
declarations: [SomeComponent],
});
fixture = TestBed.createComponent(SomeComponent);
});
it("should create", async () => {
const results = await axe(fixture.nativeElement);
expect(results).toHaveNoViolations();
});
});
Note: You may need to extend jest by importing
jest-axe/extend-expectat
test-setup.ts
The
axe function allows options to be set with the same options as documented in axe-core:
const { axe, toHaveNoViolations } = require('jest-axe')
expect.extend(toHaveNoViolations)
it('should demonstrate this matcher`s usage with a custom config', async () => {
const render = () => `
<div>
<img src="#"/>
</div>
`
// pass anything that outputs html to axe
const html = render()
const results = await axe(html, {
rules: {
// for demonstration only, don't disable rules that need fixing.
'image-alt': { enabled: false }
}
})
expect(results).toHaveNoViolations()
})
If you find yourself repeating the same options multiple times, you can export a version of the
axe function with defaults set.
Note: You can still pass additional options to this new instance; they will be merged with the defaults.
This could be done in Jest's setup step
// Global helper file (axe-helper.js)
const { configureAxe } = require('jest-axe')
const axe = configureAxe({
rules: {
// for demonstration only, don't disable rules that need fixing.
'image-alt': { enabled: false }
}
})
module.exports = axe
// Individual test file (test.js)
const { toHaveNoViolations } = require('jest-axe')
const axe = require('./axe-helper.js')
expect.extend(toHaveNoViolations)
it('should demonstrate this matcher`s usage with a default config', async () => {
const render = () => `
<div>
<img src="#"/>
</div>
`
// pass anything that outputs html to axe
const html = render()
expect(await axe(html)).toHaveNoViolations()
})
The configuration object passed to
configureAxe, accepts a
globalOptions property to configure the format of the data used by axe and to add custom checks and rules. The property value is the same as the parameter passed to axe.configure.
// Global helper file (axe-helper.js)
const { configureAxe } = require('jest-axe')
const axe = configureAxe({
globalOptions: {
checks: [/* custom checks definitions */]
},
// ...
})
module.exports = axe
An array which defines which impact level should be considered. This ensures that only violations with a specific impact on the user are considered. The level of impact can be "minor", "moderate", "serious", or "critical".
// Global helper file (axe-helper.js)
const { configureAxe } = require('jest-axe')
const axe = configureAxe({
impactLevels: ['critical'],
// ...
})
module.exports = axe
Refer to Developing Axe-core Rules for instructions on how to develop custom rules and checks.