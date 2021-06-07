Jest-Allure reporting plugin

Add more power to your tests using Jest-Allure. Easily generate nice reports at the end of the execution.

Examples

Allure Framework is a flexible lightweight multi-language test report tool that not only shows a very concise representation of what have been tested in a neat web report form, but allows everyone participating in the development process to extract maximum of useful information from everyday execution of tests.

Installation

yarn add -D jest-allure

or

npm install --save-dev jest-allure

jest -v >24 ?

Then add jest-allure/dist/setup to setupFilesAfterEnv section of your config.

setupFilesAfterEnv : [ "jest-allure/dist/setup" ]

jest -v < 24 ?

add reporter to jest.config.js

reporters : [ "default" , "jest-allure" ],

Run your tests and enjoy 🥤🚀

How to get a report

You need to install the CLI in order to obtain a report.

To see a report in browser, run in console

allure serve

If you want to generate html version, run in console

allure generate

Advanced features

You can add description, screenshots, steps, severity and lots of other fancy stuff to your reports.

Global variable reporter available in your tests with such methods:

description ( description : string): this ; severity ( severity : Severity): this ; epic ( epic : string): this ; feature ( feature : string): this ; story ( story : string): this ; startStep ( name : string): this ; endStep (status?: Status): this ; addArgument ( name : string): this ; addEnvironment ( name : string, value : string): this ; addAttachment ( name : string, buffer : any, type : string): this ; addLabel ( name : string, value : string): this ; addParameter ( paramName : string, name : string, value : string): this ;

Example

import { Severity } from "jest-allure/dist/Reporter" ; import { Feature } from "somwhere in your project" ; describe( "Fancy test" , () => { ... it( "Test your amazing feature" , async () => { reporter .description( "Feature should work cool" ) .severity(Severity.Critical) .feature(Feature.Betting) .story( "BOND-007" ); reporter.startStep( "Check it's fancy" ); reporter.endStep(); reporter.startStep( "Check it's cool" ); reporter.endStep(); const screenshotBuffer = await page.screenshot(); reporter.addAttachment( "Screenshot" , screenshotBuffer, "image/png" ); }); ... } );

What's next

Generate report from Jest results

Generate report from Jest results Add steps support

Add steps support Add labels support

Add labels support Add attachments support

Add attachments support Add more examples

Additional projects

visual-unit-tests

jest-allure-image-snapshot

Warning

jest-allure reporter dynamically configure "setupTestFrameworkScriptFile" option in Jest configuration. If you have your own setupTestFrameworkScriptFile file, you need to manually register allure reporter, for it you need to import jest-allure/dist/setup.

import "jest-allure/dist/setup" ;

In case if you have jest version > 24 just add jest-allure/dist/setup to setupFilesAfterEnv section of your config.

Contributors