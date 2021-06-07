openbase logo
jest-allure

by Denis Artyuhovich
0.1.3 (see all)

Generate Allure Report for jest. Allure Report, a flexible lightweight multi-language test report tool with the possibility to add steps, attachments, parameters and so on.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.5K

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Jest-Allure reporting plugin

Add more power to your tests using Jest-Allure. Easily generate nice reports at the end of the execution.

Examples

Allure Report

Allure Framework is a flexible lightweight multi-language test report tool that not only shows a very concise representation of what have been tested in a neat web report form, but allows everyone participating in the development process to extract maximum of useful information from everyday execution of tests.

Installation

yarn add -D jest-allure

or

npm install --save-dev jest-allure

jest -v >24 ?

Then add jest-allure/dist/setup to setupFilesAfterEnv section of your config.

setupFilesAfterEnv: ["jest-allure/dist/setup"]

jest -v < 24 ?

add reporter to jest.config.js

reporters: ["default", "jest-allure"],

Run your tests and enjoy 🥤🚀

How to get a report

You need to install the CLI in order to obtain a report.

To see a report in browser, run in console

allure serve

If you want to generate html version, run in console

allure generate

Advanced features

You can add description, screenshots, steps, severity and lots of other fancy stuff to your reports.

Global variable reporter available in your tests with such methods:

    description(description: string): this;
    severity(severity: Severity): this;
    epic(epic: string): this;
    feature(feature: string): this;
    story(story: string): this;
    startStep(name: string): this;
    endStep(status?: Status): this;
    addArgument(name: string): this;
    addEnvironment(name: string, value: string): this;
    addAttachment(name: string, buffer: any, type: string): this;
    addLabel(name: string, value: string): this;
    addParameter(paramName: string, name: string, value: string): this;

Example

import { Severity } from "jest-allure/dist/Reporter";
import { Feature } from "somwhere in your project";

describe("Fancy test", () => {
        ...
        
        it("Test your amazing feature", async () => {
            reporter
                .description("Feature should work cool")
                .severity(Severity.Critical)
                .feature(Feature.Betting)
                .story("BOND-007");

            reporter.startStep("Check it's fancy");
            // expect that it's fancy
            reporter.endStep();
            
            reporter.startStep("Check it's cool");
            // expect that it's cool
            reporter.endStep();

            const screenshotBuffer = await page.screenshot();
            reporter.addAttachment("Screenshot", screenshotBuffer, "image/png");
        });
        
        ...
    }
);

What's next

  • Generate report from Jest results
  • Add steps support
  • Add labels support
  • Add attachments support
  • Add more examples

Additional projects

visual-unit-tests

jest-allure-image-snapshot

Warning

jest-allure reporter dynamically configure "setupTestFrameworkScriptFile" option in Jest configuration. If you have your own setupTestFrameworkScriptFile file, you need to manually register allure reporter, for it you need to import jest-allure/dist/setup.

import "jest-allure/dist/setup";

In case if you have jest version > 24 just add jest-allure/dist/setup to setupFilesAfterEnv section of your config.

