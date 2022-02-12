openbase logo
jest

by facebook
27.4.4 (see all)

Delightful JavaScript Testing.

Readme

npm version Jest is released under the MIT license. Follow on Twitter

 

🃏 Delightful JavaScript Testing

👩🏻‍💻 Developer Ready: A comprehensive JavaScript testing solution. Works out of the box for most JavaScript projects.

🏃🏽 Instant Feedback: Fast, interactive watch mode only runs test files related to changed files.

📸 Snapshot Testing: Capture snapshots of large objects to simplify testing and to analyze how they change over time.

See more on jestjs.io

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Install Jest using yarn:

yarn add --dev jest

Or npm:

npm install --save-dev jest

Note: Jest documentation uses yarn commands, but npm will also work. You can compare yarn and npm commands in the yarn docs, here.

Let's get started by writing a test for a hypothetical function that adds two numbers. First, create a sum.js file:

function sum(a, b) {
  return a + b;
}
module.exports = sum;

Then, create a file named sum.test.js. This will contain our actual test:

const sum = require('./sum');

test('adds 1 + 2 to equal 3', () => {
  expect(sum(1, 2)).toBe(3);
});

Add the following section to your package.json:

{
  "scripts": {
    "test": "jest"
  }
}

Finally, run yarn test or npm test and Jest will print this message:

PASS  ./sum.test.js
✓ adds 1 + 2 to equal 3 (5ms)

You just successfully wrote your first test using Jest!

This test used expect and toBe to test that two values were exactly identical. To learn about the other things that Jest can test, see Using Matchers.

Running from command line

You can run Jest directly from the CLI (if it's globally available in your PATH, e.g. by yarn global add jest or npm install jest --global) with a variety of useful options.

Here's how to run Jest on files matching my-test, using config.json as a configuration file and display a native OS notification after the run:

jest my-test --notify --config=config.json

If you'd like to learn more about running jest through the command line, take a look at the Jest CLI Options page.

Additional Configuration

Generate a basic configuration file

Based on your project, Jest will ask you a few questions and will create a basic configuration file with a short description for each option:

jest --init

Using Babel

To use Babel, install required dependencies via yarn:

yarn add --dev babel-jest @babel/core @babel/preset-env

Configure Babel to target your current version of Node by creating a babel.config.js file in the root of your project:

// babel.config.js
module.exports = {
  presets: [['@babel/preset-env', {targets: {node: 'current'}}]],
};

The ideal configuration for Babel will depend on your project. See Babel's docs for more details.

Making your Babel config jest-aware

Jest will set process.env.NODE_ENV to 'test' if it's not set to something else. You can use that in your configuration to conditionally setup only the compilation needed for Jest, e.g.

// babel.config.js
module.exports = api => {
  const isTest = api.env('test');
  // You can use isTest to determine what presets and plugins to use.

  return {
    // ...
  };
};

Note: babel-jest is automatically installed when installing Jest and will automatically transform files if a babel configuration exists in your project. To avoid this behavior, you can explicitly reset the transform configuration option:

// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
  transform: {},
};

Using webpack

Jest can be used in projects that use webpack to manage assets, styles, and compilation. webpack does offer some unique challenges over other tools. Refer to the webpack guide to get started.

Using parcel

Jest can be used in projects that use parcel-bundler to manage assets, styles, and compilation similar to webpack. Parcel requires zero configuration. Refer to the official docs to get started.

Using TypeScript

Jest supports TypeScript, via Babel. First, make sure you followed the instructions on using Babel above. Next, install the @babel/preset-typescript via yarn:

yarn add --dev @babel/preset-typescript

Then add @babel/preset-typescript to the list of presets in your babel.config.js.

// babel.config.js
module.exports = {
  presets: [
    ['@babel/preset-env', {targets: {node: 'current'}}],
+    '@babel/preset-typescript',
  ],
};

However, there are some caveats to using TypeScript with Babel. Because TypeScript support in Babel is purely transpilation, Jest will not type-check your tests as they are run. If you want that, you can use ts-jest instead, or just run the TypeScript compiler tsc separately (or as part of your build process).

Documentation

Learn more about using Jest on the official site!

Badge

Show the world you're using Jest tested with jest jest

[![tested with jest](https://img.shields.io/badge/tested_with-jest-99424f.svg)](https://github.com/facebook/jest)
[![jest](https://jestjs.io/img/jest-badge.svg)](https://github.com/facebook/jest)

Contributing

Development of Jest happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements. Read below to learn how you can take part in improving Jest.

Code of Conduct

Facebook has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Contributing Guide

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to Jest.

Good First Issues

To help you get your feet wet and get you familiar with our contribution process, we have a list of good first issues that contain bugs which have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started.

Credits

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

License

Jest is MIT licensed.

Vasily ShelkovDorset45 Ratings46 Reviews
February 1, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Give your unit tests super powers and really enhance your testing experience. This is as good as when hot reloading was first introduced to frameworks like react. It gives you everything that feels good in testing which you miss when using other test runners. It doesn't feel like a big thing, but having your tests run in watch mode continuously really helps those of you that like test driven development and it's interactive test runner allows you to easily focus on what matter during development, whether it be certain test files or just simply, your failing tests.

2
Smiter15davymacca
Ankit Raj32 Ratings32 Reviews
building for the world
13 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Jest now comes preconfigured with react using create-react-app. This also remains constant across my project for more then 2+ years now and counting. This package makes it really intutive to write unit tests across backend and frontend. It also have many plugins that help to simply the package further and add more funtionality. Documentation as well as the coummunity is great. Project is maintained quite actively. Have found any issues with this until now. I will rate it positive and recommend this too.

2
shubham-jangidAmarjeetkhasyap
Karolis ŠarapnickisVilnius, Lithuania86 Ratings79 Reviews
December 17, 2020
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Performant
Easy to Use

My GOTO testing library for all of my tests (except Cypress for e2e). Actively maintained and backed by Facebook, that's why it has a huge community with examples and such.

2
vishnuprasad-95aswanikv
Chase GibbonsLogan, Ut61 Ratings26 Reviews
5 months ago

Jest is a great javascript/typescript test runner. Based on my experiences, they do a really good job at like incremental compilation and allowing you or the ide to easily run only like the tests that have changed, one test at a time, etc, etc. I'm still getting used to jest, I'll admit, but I do still think you'd be better off with jest plus a separate dependency injection system like angular has. Yea you can mock imports in jest, but try mocking nested redux higher order components with jest using the module syntax--it's just not fun is all I'm saying and it's hard to get right. At the end of the day tho jest + angular is where it's at in my personal opinion! 🔥

1
Zac10ck
RohitPayyanur, Kannur, Kerala, India35 Ratings35 Reviews
I am a second year computer science student.
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

If you haven't already got in to test the break-fix cycle this is the best path to get started. Jest makes testing simple and intuitive. The syntax and features delivered are a pleasure to use. Its ability to play nicely with husky makes it a great addition to any CI/CD system. You can just set up git hooks and test your commits before they are pushed. I like to set up Jest in my GitHub actions as well to keep my repos bug-free ( when collaborating with others ). One thing I am not a huge fan of about Jest is the time it takes to run tests but other than that I would recommend you give it a try.

1
riginoommen

