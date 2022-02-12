👩🏻💻 Developer Ready: A comprehensive JavaScript testing solution. Works out of the box for most JavaScript projects.
🏃🏽 Instant Feedback: Fast, interactive watch mode only runs test files related to changed files.
📸 Snapshot Testing: Capture snapshots of large objects to simplify testing and to analyze how they change over time.
Install Jest using
yarn:
yarn add --dev jest
Or
npm:
npm install --save-dev jest
Note: Jest documentation uses
yarn commands, but
npm will also work. You can compare
yarn and
npm commands in the yarn docs, here.
Let's get started by writing a test for a hypothetical function that adds two numbers. First, create a
sum.js file:
function sum(a, b) {
return a + b;
}
module.exports = sum;
Then, create a file named
sum.test.js. This will contain our actual test:
const sum = require('./sum');
test('adds 1 + 2 to equal 3', () => {
expect(sum(1, 2)).toBe(3);
});
Add the following section to your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "jest"
}
}
Finally, run
yarn test or
npm test and Jest will print this message:
PASS ./sum.test.js
✓ adds 1 + 2 to equal 3 (5ms)
You just successfully wrote your first test using Jest!
This test used
expect and
toBe to test that two values were exactly identical. To learn about the other things that Jest can test, see Using Matchers.
You can run Jest directly from the CLI (if it's globally available in your
PATH, e.g. by
yarn global add jest or
npm install jest --global) with a variety of useful options.
Here's how to run Jest on files matching
my-test, using
config.json as a configuration file and display a native OS notification after the run:
jest my-test --notify --config=config.json
If you'd like to learn more about running
jest through the command line, take a look at the Jest CLI Options page.
Based on your project, Jest will ask you a few questions and will create a basic configuration file with a short description for each option:
jest --init
To use Babel, install required dependencies via
yarn:
yarn add --dev babel-jest @babel/core @babel/preset-env
Configure Babel to target your current version of Node by creating a
babel.config.js file in the root of your project:
// babel.config.js
module.exports = {
presets: [['@babel/preset-env', {targets: {node: 'current'}}]],
};
The ideal configuration for Babel will depend on your project. See Babel's docs for more details.
Jest will set
process.env.NODE_ENV to
'test' if it's not set to something else. You can use that in your configuration to conditionally setup only the compilation needed for Jest, e.g.
// babel.config.js
module.exports = api => {
const isTest = api.env('test');
// You can use isTest to determine what presets and plugins to use.
return {
// ...
};
};
Note:
babel-jestis automatically installed when installing Jest and will automatically transform files if a babel configuration exists in your project. To avoid this behavior, you can explicitly reset the
transformconfiguration option:
// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
transform: {},
};
Jest can be used in projects that use webpack to manage assets, styles, and compilation. webpack does offer some unique challenges over other tools. Refer to the webpack guide to get started.
Jest can be used in projects that use parcel-bundler to manage assets, styles, and compilation similar to webpack. Parcel requires zero configuration. Refer to the official docs to get started.
Jest supports TypeScript, via Babel. First, make sure you followed the instructions on using Babel above. Next, install the
@babel/preset-typescript via
yarn:
yarn add --dev @babel/preset-typescript
Then add
@babel/preset-typescript to the list of presets in your
babel.config.js.
// babel.config.js
module.exports = {
presets: [
['@babel/preset-env', {targets: {node: 'current'}}],
+ '@babel/preset-typescript',
],
};
However, there are some caveats to using TypeScript with Babel. Because TypeScript support in Babel is purely transpilation, Jest will not type-check your tests as they are run. If you want that, you can use ts-jest instead, or just run the TypeScript compiler tsc separately (or as part of your build process).
Development of Jest happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements. Read below to learn how you can take part in improving Jest.
Facebook has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.
Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to Jest.
To help you get your feet wet and get you familiar with our contribution process, we have a list of good first issues that contain bugs which have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started.
Jest is MIT licensed.
Give your unit tests super powers and really enhance your testing experience. This is as good as when hot reloading was first introduced to frameworks like react. It gives you everything that feels good in testing which you miss when using other test runners. It doesn't feel like a big thing, but having your tests run in watch mode continuously really helps those of you that like test driven development and it's interactive test runner allows you to easily focus on what matter during development, whether it be certain test files or just simply, your failing tests.
Jest now comes preconfigured with react using create-react-app. This also remains constant across my project for more then 2+ years now and counting. This package makes it really intutive to write unit tests across backend and frontend. It also have many plugins that help to simply the package further and add more funtionality. Documentation as well as the coummunity is great. Project is maintained quite actively. Have found any issues with this until now. I will rate it positive and recommend this too.
My GOTO testing library for all of my tests (except Cypress for e2e). Actively maintained and backed by Facebook, that's why it has a huge community with examples and such.
Jest is a great javascript/typescript test runner. Based on my experiences, they do a really good job at like incremental compilation and allowing you or the ide to easily run only like the tests that have changed, one test at a time, etc, etc. I'm still getting used to jest, I'll admit, but I do still think you'd be better off with jest plus a separate dependency injection system like angular has. Yea you can mock imports in jest, but try mocking nested redux higher order components with jest using the module syntax--it's just not fun is all I'm saying and it's hard to get right. At the end of the day tho jest + angular is where it's at in my personal opinion! 🔥
If you haven't already got in to test the break-fix cycle this is the best path to get started. Jest makes testing simple and intuitive. The syntax and features delivered are a pleasure to use. Its ability to play nicely with husky makes it a great addition to any CI/CD system. You can just set up git hooks and test your commits before they are pushed. I like to set up Jest in my GitHub actions as well to keep my repos bug-free ( when collaborating with others ). One thing I am not a huge fan of about Jest is the time it takes to run tests but other than that I would recommend you give it a try.