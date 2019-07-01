Single command to run your Mocha unit tests with both XUnit and LCov output (for Jenkins).
jenkins-mocha should be added to your test codebase as a dev dependency. You can do this with:
$ npm install --save-dev jenkins-mocha
Alternatively you can manually add it to your package.json file:
{
"devDependencies" : {
"jenkins-mocha": "latest"
}
}
then install with:
$ npm install --dev
jenkins-mocha should replace your mocha command in npm test
{
"scripts": {
"test": "jenkins-mocha test/*"
}
}
With coverage on (the default), you can pass a
--cobertura option to the command
to have nyc use the cobertura reporter
{
"scripts": {
"devtest": "jenkins-mocha --cobertura test/*"
}
}
If you want to turn coverage reporting off entirely, and just run unit tests with mocha,
you need to pass a
--no-coverage option to the command
{
"scripts": {
"devtest": "jenkins-mocha --no-coverage test/*"
}
}
Any other parameters added to the command will be passed directly to mocha.
If you need to configure nyc, you may create a .nycrc configuration file. Run
nyc help config for details.
If you want to configure how node is invoked (if you have a giant coverage file), you can set v8 arguments via
$(NODE_ARGS).
{
"scripts": {
"test": "NODE_ARGS='--max_old_space_size=4096' jenkins-mocha test/*"
}
}
When npm-test is invoked, the module will:
$(TEST_DIR)
$(COVERAGE_DIR) with a HTML report at
$(COVERAGE_DIR)\lcov-report
Default values are:
$(ARTIFACTS_DIR) = ./artifacts
$(TEST_DIR) = ./$(ARTIFACTS_DIR)/test
$(COVERAGE_DIR) = ./$(ARTIFACTS_DIR)/coverage