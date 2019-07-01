Single command to run your Mocha unit tests with both XUnit and LCov output (for Jenkins).

Installation

jenkins-mocha should be added to your test codebase as a dev dependency. You can do this with:

npm install --save-dev jenkins-mocha

Alternatively you can manually add it to your package.json file:

{ "devDependencies" : { "jenkins-mocha" : "latest" } }

then install with:

npm install --dev

Run

jenkins-mocha should replace your mocha command in npm test

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "jenkins-mocha test/*" } }

With coverage on (the default), you can pass a --cobertura option to the command to have nyc use the cobertura reporter

{ "scripts" : { "devtest" : "jenkins-mocha --cobertura test/*" } }

If you want to turn coverage reporting off entirely, and just run unit tests with mocha, you need to pass a --no-coverage option to the command

{ "scripts" : { "devtest" : "jenkins-mocha --no-coverage test/*" } }

Any other parameters added to the command will be passed directly to mocha.

If you need to configure nyc, you may create a .nycrc configuration file. Run nyc help config for details.

If you want to configure how node is invoked (if you have a giant coverage file), you can set v8 arguments via $(NODE_ARGS) .

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "NODE_ARGS='--max_old_space_size=4096' jenkins-mocha test/*" } }

When npm-test is invoked, the module will:

Create XUnit test results in $(TEST_DIR)

Create LCov coverage in $(COVERAGE_DIR) with a HTML report at $(COVERAGE_DIR)\lcov-report

Default values are:

$(ARTIFACTS_DIR) = ./artifacts

$(TEST_DIR) = ./$(ARTIFACTS_DIR)/test

$(COVERAGE_DIR) = ./$(ARTIFACTS_DIR)/coverage

License

MIT © St. John Johnson