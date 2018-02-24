Beautify your Jenkins with the Material Design theme!

Website: http://afonsof.com/jenkins-material-theme

So you love Jenkins but hate its ugly user interface and icons... Me too! Introducing Jenkins Material Theme. You can turn your favorite frog CI tool into a handsome prince in few steps!

Features

Just one small css file (35K)

Embed minified SVG images

Multiple ways to install

Customize the color and logo using the generator

Screenshots

Installation

Choose your color: Replace {{your-color-name}} in the URL by the chosen color: https://cdn.rawgit.com/afonsof/jenkins-material-theme/gh-pages/dist/material-{{your-color-name}}.css Install Jenkins Simple Theme Plugin Click Manage Jenkins Click Configure System and scroll down to Theme Set the CSS field to the generated URL. Click Save

Using your Jenkins Hosting

Follow the step 1 and 2 of the previous method Download the generated URL Upload the downloaded file to your web server Follow the steps 3 to 7 of the previous method using your uploaded file as URL in step 6

Using Stylish (only you will be able to see the awesome theme)

Follow the step 1 and 2 of the previous method Copy the content of the file downloaded file Install the Stylish Chrome extension Go to Stylish options and click in Write new style Paste the theme css in the code box Click in Specify and set your jenkins domain Click in Save Go to your Jenkins website and enable the theme in the Stylish Chrome toolbar icon

Development

CSS file are minified and compressed with Grunt. To prepare the environment:

npm install grunt

This will generate the following file:

dist/material-light.css

Compatibility

Simple Theme plugin 0.3

Jenkins 1.636

Firefox 3.5+

Chrome 4+

Safari 4+

Opera 15+

Microsoft IE11 and Edge

If you are experiencing issues please let me know! Also, feel free to contribute!

License

http://afonsof.mit-license.org/

Thanks to