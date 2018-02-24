Beautify your Jenkins with the Material Design theme!
Website: http://afonsof.com/jenkins-material-theme
So you love Jenkins but hate its ugly user interface and icons... Me too! Introducing Jenkins Material Theme. You can turn your favorite frog CI tool into a handsome prince in few steps!
Choose your color:
Replace
{{your-color-name}} in the URL by the chosen color:
https://cdn.rawgit.com/afonsof/jenkins-material-theme/gh-pages/dist/material-{{your-color-name}}.css
Install Jenkins Simple Theme Plugin
Click
Manage Jenkins
Click
Configure System and scroll down to
Theme
Set the CSS field to the generated URL.
Click
Save
Follow the step 1 and 2 of the previous method
Download the generated URL
Upload the downloaded file to your web server
Follow the steps 3 to 7 of the previous method using your uploaded file as URL in step 6
Follow the step 1 and 2 of the previous method
Copy the content of the file downloaded file
Install the Stylish Chrome extension
Go to Stylish options and click in
Write new style
Paste the theme css in the code box
Click in
Specify and set your jenkins domain
Click in
Save
Go to your Jenkins website and enable the theme in the Stylish Chrome toolbar icon
CSS file are minified and compressed with Grunt. To prepare the environment:
npm install
grunt
This will generate the following file:
If you are experiencing issues please let me know! Also, feel free to contribute!
http://afonsof.mit-license.org/