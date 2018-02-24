openbase logo
jmt

jenkins-material-theme

by Afonso F
1.1.12 (see all)

Beautify your Jenkins with the Material Design theme!

Readme

image

jenkins-material-theme Build Status

Beautify your Jenkins with the Material Design theme!

Click here to lend your support to: Jenkins Material Theme and make a donation at pledgie.com !

Website: http://afonsof.com/jenkins-material-theme

So you love Jenkins but hate its ugly user interface and icons... Me too! Introducing Jenkins Material Theme. You can turn your favorite frog CI tool into a handsome prince in few steps!

Features

  • Just one small css file (35K)
  • Embed minified SVG images
  • Multiple ways to install
  • Customize the color and logo using the generator

Screenshots

Screenshot jenkins-material-theme main Screenshot jenkins-material-theme legend Screenshot jenkins-material-theme console Screenshot jenkins-material-theme history

Installation

Using this GitHub page (recommended) (auto-updated)

  1. Choose your color: image

  2. Replace {{your-color-name}} in the URL by the chosen color: https://cdn.rawgit.com/afonsof/jenkins-material-theme/gh-pages/dist/material-{{your-color-name}}.css

  3. Install Jenkins Simple Theme Plugin

  4. Click Manage Jenkins

  5. Click Configure System and scroll down to Theme

  6. Set the CSS field to the generated URL.

  7. Click Save

Using your Jenkins Hosting

  1. Follow the step 1 and 2 of the previous method

  2. Download the generated URL

  3. Upload the downloaded file to your web server

  4. Follow the steps 3 to 7 of the previous method using your uploaded file as URL in step 6

Using Stylish (only you will be able to see the awesome theme)

  1. Follow the step 1 and 2 of the previous method

  2. Copy the content of the file downloaded file

  3. Install the Stylish Chrome extension

  4. Go to Stylish options and click in Write new style

  5. Paste the theme css in the code box

  6. Click in Specify and set your jenkins domain

  7. Click in Save

  8. Go to your Jenkins website and enable the theme in the Stylish Chrome toolbar icon

Development

CSS file are minified and compressed with Grunt. To prepare the environment:

npm install
grunt

This will generate the following file:

  • dist/material-light.css

Compatibility

  • Simple Theme plugin 0.3
  • Jenkins 1.636
  • Firefox 3.5+
  • Chrome 4+
  • Safari 4+
  • Opera 15+
  • Microsoft IE11 and Edge

If you are experiencing issues please let me know! Also, feel free to contribute!

License

http://afonsof.mit-license.org/

Thanks to

