Table of Contents:
NPM utility for building CommonJS module bundles (and optionally making them js-modules compatible).
See js-modules.
The following diagram illustrates the basic flow (and components used) in the process of building a CommonJS module bundle. It uses a number of popular JavaScript and maven tools (CommonJS/node.js, Browserify, Gulp, frontend-maven-plugin and more).
require syntax synonymous with node.js (for module loading) e.g.
var mathUtil = require('../util/mathUtil');. This allows us to tap into the huge NPM JavaScript ecosystem.
require calls (see above) resolve properly to the correct module within the bundle.
js-builder does a number of things:
bundle task below). The bundle file is typically placed somewhere on the filesystem that allows a higher level Maven build to pick it up and include it in e.g. a Jenkins plugin HPI file (so it can be loaded by the browser at runtime).
.css file that can be picked up by the top level Maven build and included in the e.g. a Jenkins plugin HPI file. See the Bundling Options section below.
npm install --save-dev @jenkins-cd/js-builder
This assumes you have node.js (minimum v4.0.0) installed on your local development environment.
Note this is only required if you intend developing js-modules compatible module bundles. Plugins using this should automatically handle all build aspects via maven (see later) i.e. simple building of a plugin should require no machine level setup.
Note you can also install
js-builderglobally and use it's CLI.
Add a
gulpfile.js (see Gulp) in the same folder as the
package.json. Then use
js-builder as follows:
var builder = require('@jenkins-cd/js-builder');
builder.bundle('./src/main/js/myappbundle.js');
After running the the
gulp command from the command line, you will see an output something like the following.
[17:16:33] Javascript bundle "myappbundle" will be available in Jenkins as adjunct "org.jenkins.ui.jsmodules.myappbundle".
Or if run from a maven project where the
artifactId is (e.g.)
jenkins-xyz-plugin.
[17:16:33] Javascript bundle "myappbundle" will be available in Jenkins as adjunct "org.jenkins.ui.jsmodules.jenkins_xyz_plugin.myappbundle".
From this, you can deduce that the easiest way of using this JavaScript bundle in Jenkins is via the
<st:adjunct> jelly tag.
<st:adjunct includes="org.jenkins.ui.jsmodules.jenkins_xyz_plugin.myappbundle"/>
The best place to learn how to use this utility as part of building Jenkins plugins is to see the Sample Plugins repository.
The following sections describe the available predefined Gulp tasks.
Note: If no task is specified (i.e. you just type
gulpon its own), then the
bundleand
testtasks are auto-installed (i.e. auto-run) as the default tasks.
Run the 'bundle' task. See detail on this in the dedicated section titled "Bundling" (below).
gulp bundle
Run tests. The default location for tests is the
spec folder. The file names need to match the
pattern "*-spec.js". The default location can be overridden by calling
builder.tests(<new-path>).
gulp test
See jenkins-js-test for more on testing. See command line options for
--skipTestoption. See command line options for
--testoption (for running a single test spec).
Watch module source files (
index.js,
./lib/**/*.js and
./lib/**/*.hbs) for change, auto-running the
bundle task whenever changes are detected.
Note that this task will not be run by default, so you need to specify it explicitly on the gulp command in order to run it e.g.
gulp bundle:watch
Watch module source files changes (including test code) and rerun the tests e.g.
gulp test:watch
Run linting - ESLint or JSHint. ESlint is the default if no
.eslintrc or
.jshintrc file is found
(using eslint-config-jenkins) in the working
directory (
.eslintrc is also searched for in parent directories).
gulp lint
See command line options for
--skipLint,
--continueOnLintand
--fixLintoptions.
There are times when you need to break out and redefine one of the predefined gulp tasks (see previous section).
To redefine a task, you simply call
defineTask again e.g. to redefine the
test task to use mocha:
builder.defineTask('test', function() {
var mocha = require('gulp-mocha');
var babel = require('babel-core/register');
builder.gulp.src('src/test/js/*-spec.js')
.pipe(mocha({
compilers: {js: babel}
})).on('error', function(e) {
if (builder.isRetest()) {
// ignore test failures if we are running test:watch.
return;
}
throw e;
});
});
The following sections outline some options that can be specified on a
bundle instance.
Note that bundling of CSS or LESS is also supported through a similar syntax e.g.
builder.bundle('src/main/css/bootstrap336/bootstrap.css');
Or via LESS:
builder.bundle('src/main/css/bootstrap336/bootstrap_tweaked.less');
The above commands will add all resources under
src/main/css/bootstrap336 to the plugin classpath, making
them available as adjuncts e.g. using the bundled
bootstrap.css referenced above would be as simple as
adding the following to the relevant
.jelly file (check the build output for the correct adjunct):
<st:adjunct includes="org.jenkins.ui.jsmodules.bootstrap336.bootstrap"/>
By default, the bundle command will output the bundle to the
target/classes/org/jenkins/ui/jsmodules, making
the bundle loadable in Jenkins as an adjunct. See the General Usage section earlier
in this document.
Outputting the generated bundle to somewhere else is just a matter of specifying it on the
bundle instance
via the
inDir function e.g.
bundleSpec.inDir('<path-to-dir>');
This can be done by calling
minify on
js-builder:
bundleSpec.minify();
Or, by passing
--minify on the command line. This will result in the minification of all generated bundles.
$ gulp --minify
There are times when you will need access to the underlying Browserify
bundler just before the
bundling process is executed (e.g. for adding transforms etc).
To do this, you call the
onPreBundle function. This function takes a
listener function as an argument.
This
listener function, when called, receives the
bundle as
this and the
bundler as the only argument to
the supplied
listener.
var builder = require('@jenkins-cd/js-builder');
builder.onPreBundle(function(bundler) {
var bundle = this;
console.log('Adding the funky transform to bundler for bundle: ' + bundle.as);
bundler.transform(myFunkyTransform);
});
The default paths depend on whether or not running in a maven project.
For a maven project, the default source and test/spec paths are:
./src/main/js and
./src/main/less (used primarily by the
bundle:watch task, watching these folders for source changes)
./src/test/js (used by the
test task)
Otherwise, they are:
./js and
./less (used primarily by the
bundle:watch task, watching these folders for source changes)
./spec (used by the
test task)
Changing these defaults is done through the
builder instance e.g.:
var builder = require('@jenkins-cd/js-builder');
builder.src('src/main/js');
builder.tests('src/test/js');
You can also specify an array of
src folders e.g.
builder.src(['src/main/js', 'src/main/less']);
A number of
js-builder options can be specified on the command line. If you are looking for
--h (or
--help)
Get a link to this documentation.
$ gulp --h
--minify
Passing
--minify on the command line will result in the minification of all generated bundles.
$ gulp --minify
--test
Run a single test.
$ gulp --test configeditor
The above example would run test specs matching the
**/configeditor*-spec.js pattern (in the test source directory).
--skipTest,
--skipLint,
--skipBundle
Skip one or more of the tasks/phases e.g.
$ gulp --skipTest --skipLint
--skipLint,
--continueOnLint,
--fixLint
Many of the more irritating formatting rule errors/warnings can be fixed automatically by running
with the
--fixLint option, making them a little less irritating e.g.
$ gulp --fixLint
Or if you are just running the
lint task on it's own (explicitly):
$ gulp lint --fixLint
Alternatively, if you wish to run
lint and see all of the lint errors, but not fail the build:
$ gulp --continueOnLint
And to skip linting completely:
$ gulp --skipLint
Hooking a Gulp based build into a Maven build involves adding a few Maven
<profile>s to the
Maven project's
pom.xml. For Jenkins plugins, the easiest way to get this integration is to simply
have the plugin
pom.xml depend on the Jenkins plugin-pom. For other project types, you'll need
to copy those profiles locally (see plugin-pom).
These integrations hook the Gulp build into the maven build lifecycles. A few
mvn build
switches are supported, as described in the following sections.
-DcleanNode
Cleans out the local node and NPM artifacts and resource (including the
node_modules folder).
$ mvn clean -DcleanNode
-DskipTests
This switch is a standard
mvn switch and is honoured by the profiles defined in the plugin-pom.
$ mvn clean -DskipTests
-DskipTests also skips linting. See
-DskipLint
-DskipLint
Skip linting.
$ mvn clean -DskipLint
You can install
js-builder globally and then use it as command-line tool.
sudo npm install -g @jenkins-cd/js-builder
Once installed, you do not need a globally installed Gulp in order to run
js-builder builds. Instead, you can execute build tasks via
the
jjsbuilder command (or aliases
jjsbuild and
jjsb).
E.g. to run a full build, simply run
jjsbuilder with no args (equivalent to running
gulp with no args).
jjsbuilder
To run specific tasks e.g.
test and
lint.
jjsbuilder --tasks test,lint
To run specific tasks and specify a switch e.g. the
lint task with the
--fixList switch.
jjsbuilder --tasks lint --fixLint
So as you can see, the CLI operates more or less the same as when executing via
gulp.
gulpfile.js
The introduction of the CLI has allowed us to remove the
gulpfile.js in a lot of situation
because the CLI has it's own built in
gulpfile.js.
If your
gulpfile.js is as simple as:
var builder = require('@jenkins-cd/js-builder');
//
// Create a bundle.
// See https://github.com/jenkinsci/js-builder
//
builder.bundle('src/main/js/rollbar.js');
This
gulpfile.js can be deleted and the bundling command moved to the
jenkinscd.bundle section of the
package.json e.g.
{
"jenkinscd": {
"bundle": [
"src/main/js/rollbar.js"
]
}
}
Then you can add
scripts to the
package.json for executing build tasks. This allows the tasks to be executed without
installing
js-builder globally (which you would not want to require for e.g. a CI/CD build agent) e.g from a
package.json generated by
generator-blueocean-usain.
{
"scripts": {
"build": "jjsbuilder",
"bundle": "jjsbuilder --tasks bundle",
"test": "jjsbuilder --tasks test",
"lint": "jjsbuilder --tasks lint",
"lint:fix": "jjsbuilder --tasks lint --fixLint",
"bundle:watch": "jjsbuilder --tasks bundle:watch",
"mvnbuild": "jjsbuilder --tasks bundle",
"mvntest": "jjsbuilder --tasks test,lint"
}
}
Generated JavaScript bundles can become very big very fast if you don't manage them properly. This is a constant challenge and something you need to keep an eye on. We constantly do battle against this problem on Blue Ocean.
Once it has been identified that a bundle has become very large, then you need to analyse the bundle to find out what modules/packages are causing the bloat and if there's an opportunity to externalize modules/packages that are in use across a number of bundles.
Note: browserify-tree is a tool that we developed to help analyse Browserify generated bundles. Note: disc is another useful tool for analysing Browserify generated bundles. See this Jenkins Dev list thread for some details on how we've used it in the past.