Jenkins

This is a Node.js client for Jenkins.

Documentation

Promise

Promise support can be enabled by setting promisify to true in Node >= 0.12 or passing a wrapper (ex: bluebird.fromCallback ) in older versions.

Common Options

These options will be passed along with any call, although only certain endpoints support them.

depth (Number, default: 0): how much data to return (see depth control)

tree (String, optional): path expression (see Jenkins API documentation for more information)

Initialize a new Jenkins client.

Options

baseUrl (String): Jenkins URL

crumbIssuer (Boolean, default: false): enable CSRF Protection support

formData (Function, optional): enable file upload support on parameterized builds (must pass in require('form-data') as value for this option)

as value for this option) headers (Object, optional): headers included in every request

promisify (Boolean|Function, optional): convert callback methods to promises

and more via papi

Usage

var jenkins = require ( 'jenkins' )({ baseUrl : 'http://user:pass@localhost:8080' , crumbIssuer : true });

Get server information.

Usage

jenkins.info( function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'info' , data); });

Result

{ "assignedLabels" : [ {} ], "description" : null , "jobs" : [ { "color" : "blue" , "name" : "example" , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/" } ], "mode" : "NORMAL" , "nodeDescription" : "the master Jenkins node" , "nodeName" : "" , "numExecutors" : 2 , "overallLoad" : {}, "primaryView" : { "name" : "All" , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/" }, "quietingDown" : false , "slaveAgentPort" : 12345 , "unlabeledLoad" : {}, "useCrumbs" : false , "useSecurity" : false , "views" : [ { "name" : "All" , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/" } ] }

Get build information.

Options

name (String): job name

number (Integer): build number

Usage

jenkins.build.get( 'example' , 1 , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'build' , data); });

Result

{ "actions" : [], "buildable" : true , "builds" : [ { "number" : 1 , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/" } ], "color" : "blue" , "concurrentBuild" : false , "description" : "" , "displayName" : "example" , "displayNameOrNull" : null , "downstreamProjects" : [], "firstBuild" : { "number" : 1 , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/" }, "healthReport" : [ { "description" : "Build stability: No recent builds failed." , "iconUrl" : "health-80plus.png" , "score" : 100 } ], "inQueue" : false , "keepDependencies" : false , "lastBuild" : { "number" : 1 , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/" }, "lastCompletedBuild" : { "number" : 1 , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/" }, "lastFailedBuild" : null , "lastStableBuild" : { "number" : 1 , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/" }, "lastSuccessfulBuild" : { "number" : 1 , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/" }, "lastUnstableBuild" : null , "lastUnsuccessfulBuild" : null , "name" : "example" , "nextBuildNumber" : 2 , "property" : [], "queueItem" : null , "scm" : {}, "upstreamProjects" : [], "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/" }

Get build log.

Options

name (String): job name

number (Integer): build number

start (Integer, optional): start offset

type (String, enum: text, html, default: text): output format

meta (Boolean, default: false): return object with text (log data), more (boolean if there is more log data), and size (used with start to offset on subsequent calls)

Usage

jenkins.build.log( 'example' , 1 , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'log' , data); });

Get build log stream.

Options

name (String): job name

number (Integer): build number

type (String, enum: text, html, default: text): output format

delay (Integer, default: 1000): poll interval in milliseconds

Usage

var log = jenkins.build.logStream( 'example' , 1 ); log.on( 'data' , function ( text ) { process.stdout.write(text); }); log.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'error' , err); }); log.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'end' ); });

Stop build.

Options

name (String): job name

number (Integer): build number

Usage

jenkins.build.stop( 'example' , 1 , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Terminates build.

Options

name (String): job name

number (Integer): build number

Usage

jenkins.build.term( 'example' , 1 , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Trigger build.

Options

name (String): job name

parameters (Object, optional): build parameters

token (String, optional): authorization token

Usage

jenkins.job.build( 'example' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'queue item number' , data); });

jenkins.job.build({ name : 'example' , parameters : { name : 'value' } }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

jenkins.job.build({ name : 'example' , parameters : { file : fs.createReadStream( 'test.txt' ) } }, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Get job XML configuration.

Options

name (String): job name

Usage

jenkins.job.config( 'example' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'xml' , data); });

Update job XML configuration.

Options

name (String): job name

xml (String): configuration XML

Usage

jenkins.job.config( 'example' , xml, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Create job by copying existing job.

Options

name (String): new job name

from (String): source job name

Usage

jenkins.job.copy( 'fromJob' , 'example' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Create job from scratch.

Options

name (String): job name

xml (String): configuration XML

Usage

jenkins.job.create( 'example' , xml, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Delete job.

Options

name (String): job name

Usage

jenkins.job.destroy( 'example' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Disable job.

Options

name (String): job name

Usage

jenkins.job.disable( 'example' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Enable job.

Options

name (String): job name

Usage

jenkins.job.enable( 'example' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Check job exists.

Options

name (String): job name

Usage

jenkins.job.exists( 'example' , function ( err, exists ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'exists' , exists); });

Get job information.

Options

name (String): job name

Usage

jenkins.job.get( 'example' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'job' , data); });

Result

{ "actions" : [], "buildable" : true , "builds" : [ { "number" : 1 , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/" } ], "color" : "blue" , "concurrentBuild" : false , "description" : "" , "displayName" : "example" , "displayNameOrNull" : null , "downstreamProjects" : [], "firstBuild" : { "number" : 1 , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/" }, "healthReport" : [ { "description" : "Build stability: No recent builds failed." , "iconUrl" : "health-80plus.png" , "score" : 100 } ], "inQueue" : false , "keepDependencies" : false , "lastBuild" : { "number" : 1 , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/" }, "lastCompletedBuild" : { "number" : 1 , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/" }, "lastFailedBuild" : null , "lastStableBuild" : { "number" : 1 , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/" }, "lastSuccessfulBuild" : { "number" : 1 , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/" }, "lastUnstableBuild" : null , "lastUnsuccessfulBuild" : null , "name" : "example" , "nextBuildNumber" : 2 , "property" : [], "queueItem" : null , "scm" : {}, "upstreamProjects" : [], "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/" }

List jobs.

Options

name (String, optional): folder name

Usage

jenkins.job.list( function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'jobs' , data); });

Result

[ { "color" : "blue" , "name" : "example" , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/" } ]

Get label information.

Options

name (String): label name

Usage

jenkins.label.get( 'master' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'label' , data); });

Result

{ "_class" : "hudson.model.labels.LabelAtom" , "actions" : [], "busyExecutors" : 0 , "clouds" : [], "description" : null , "idleExecutors" : 2 , "loadStatistics" : { "_class" : "hudson.model.Label$1" }, "name" : "master" , "nodes" : [ { "_class" : "hudson.model.Hudson" , "nodeName" : "" } ], "offline" : false , "tiedJobs" : [], "totalExecutors" : 2 , "propertiesList" : [] }

Get node XML configuration.

Options

name (String): node name

Usage

jenkins.node.config( 'example' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'xml' , data); });

Create node.

Options

name (String): node name

Usage

jenkins.node.create( 'slave' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Delete node.

Options

name (String): node name

Usage

jenkins.node.destroy( 'slave' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Disconnect node.

Options

name (String): node name

message (String, optional): reason for being disconnected

Usage

jenkins.node.disconnect( 'slave' , 'no longer used' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Disable node.

Options

name (String): node name

message (String, optional): reason for being disabled

Usage

jenkins.node.disable( 'slave' , 'network failure' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Enable node.

Options

name (String): node name

Usage

jenkins.node.enable( 'slave' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Check node exists.

Options

name (String): node name

Usage

jenkins.node.exists( 'slave' , function ( err, exists ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'exists' , exists); });

Get node information.

Options

name (String): node name

Usage

jenkins.node.get( 'slave' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'node' , data); });

Result

{ "actions" : [], "displayName" : "slave" , "executors" : [ {}, {} ], "icon" : "computer-x.png" , "idle" : true , "jnlpAgent" : true , "launchSupported" : false , "loadStatistics" : {}, "manualLaunchAllowed" : true , "monitorData" : { "hudson.node_monitors.ArchitectureMonitor" : null , "hudson.node_monitors.ClockMonitor" : null , "hudson.node_monitors.DiskSpaceMonitor" : null , "hudson.node_monitors.ResponseTimeMonitor" : { "average" : 5000 }, "hudson.node_monitors.SwapSpaceMonitor" : null , "hudson.node_monitors.TemporarySpaceMonitor" : null }, "numExecutors" : 2 , "offline" : true , "offlineCause" : null , "offlineCauseReason" : "" , "oneOffExecutors" : [], "temporarilyOffline" : false }

List all nodes.

Options

full (Boolean, default: false): include executor count in response

Usage

jenkins.node.list( function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'nodes' , data); });

Result

{ "busyExecutors" : 0 , "computer" : [ { "actions" : [], "displayName" : "master" , "executors" : [ {}, {} ], "icon" : "computer.png" , "idle" : true , "jnlpAgent" : false , "launchSupported" : true , "loadStatistics" : {}, "manualLaunchAllowed" : true , "monitorData" : { "hudson.node_monitors.ArchitectureMonitor" : "Linux (amd64)" , "hudson.node_monitors.ClockMonitor" : { "diff" : 0 }, "hudson.node_monitors.DiskSpaceMonitor" : { "path" : "/var/lib/jenkins" , "size" : 77620142080 }, "hudson.node_monitors.ResponseTimeMonitor" : { "average" : 0 }, "hudson.node_monitors.SwapSpaceMonitor" : { "availablePhysicalMemory" : 22761472 , "availableSwapSpace" : 794497024 , "totalPhysicalMemory" : 515358720 , "totalSwapSpace" : 805302272 }, "hudson.node_monitors.TemporarySpaceMonitor" : { "path" : "/tmp" , "size" : 77620142080 } }, "numExecutors" : 2 , "offline" : false , "offlineCause" : null , "offlineCauseReason" : "" , "oneOffExecutors" : [], "temporarilyOffline" : false }, { "actions" : [], "displayName" : "slave" , "executors" : [ {}, {} ], "icon" : "computer-x.png" , "idle" : true , "jnlpAgent" : true , "launchSupported" : false , "loadStatistics" : {}, "manualLaunchAllowed" : true , "monitorData" : { "hudson.node_monitors.ArchitectureMonitor" : null , "hudson.node_monitors.ClockMonitor" : null , "hudson.node_monitors.DiskSpaceMonitor" : null , "hudson.node_monitors.ResponseTimeMonitor" : { "average" : 5000 }, "hudson.node_monitors.SwapSpaceMonitor" : null , "hudson.node_monitors.TemporarySpaceMonitor" : null }, "numExecutors" : 2 , "offline" : true , "offlineCause" : null , "offlineCauseReason" : "" , "oneOffExecutors" : [], "temporarilyOffline" : false } ], "displayName" : "nodes" , "totalExecutors" : 2 }

List plugins (note: depth defaults to 1).

Usage

jenkins.plugin.list( function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'plugins' , data); });

Result

[{ "active" : true , "backupVersion" : null , "bundled" : false , "deleted" : false , "dependencies" : [ {}, {}, {}, {}, {}, {}, {}, {} ], "downgradable" : false , "enabled" : true , "hasUpdate" : false , "longName" : "Email Extension Plugin" , "pinned" : false , "shortName" : "email-ext" , "supportsDynamicLoad" : "MAYBE" , "url" : "http://wiki.jenkins-ci.org/display/JENKINS/Email-ext+plugin" , "version" : "2.53" }]

List queues.

Usage

jenkins.queue.list( function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'queues' , data); });

Result

{ "items" : [ { "actions" : [ { "causes" : [ { "shortDescription" : "Started by user anonymous" , "userId" : null , "userName" : "anonymous" } ] } ], "blocked" : true , "buildable" : false , "buildableStartMilliseconds" : 1389418977387 , "id" : 20 , "inQueueSince" : 1389418977358 , "params" : "" , "stuck" : false , "task" : { "color" : "blue_anime" , "name" : "example" , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/" }, "url" : "queue/item/20/" , "why" : "Build #2 is already in progress (ETA:N/A)" } ] }

Lookup a queue item.

Options

number (Integer): queue item number

Usage

jenkins.queue.item( 130 , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'item' , data); });

Result

{ "actions" : [ { "causes" : [ { "shortDescription" : "Started by user anonymous" , "userId" : null , "userName" : "anonymous" } ] } ], "blocked" : false , "buildable" : false , "id" : 130 , "inQueueSince" : 1406363479853 , "params" : "" , "stuck" : false , "task" : { "name" : "test-job-b7ef0845-6515-444c-96a1-d2266d5e0f18" , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/test-job-b7ef0845-6515-444c-96a1-d2266d5e0f18/" , "color" : "blue" }, "url" : "queue/item/130/" , "why" : null , "executable" : { "number" : 28 , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/test-job-b7ef0845-6515-444c-96a1-d2266d5e0f18/28/" } }

Cancel build in queue.

Options

number (Integer): queue item id

Usage

jenkins.queue.cancel( 23 , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Get view XML configuration.

Options

name (String): job name

Usage

jenkins.view.config( 'example' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'xml' , data); });

Update view XML configuration.

Options

name (String): job name

xml (String): configuration XML

Usage

jenkins.view.config( 'example' , xml, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Create view.

Options

name (String): view name

type (String, enum: list, my): view type

Usage

jenkins.view.create( 'example' , 'list' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Delete view.

Options

name (String): view name

Usage

jenkins.view.destroy( 'example' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Check view exists.

Options

name (String): view name

Usage

jenkins.view.exists( 'example' , function ( err, exists ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'exists' , exists); });

Get view information.

Options

name (String): view name

Usage

jenkins.view.get( 'example' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'view' , data); });

Result

{ "description" : null , "jobs" : [ { "name" : "test" , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/" , "color" : "blue" } ], "name" : "example" , "property" : [], "url" : "http://localhost:8080/view/example/" }

List all views.

Usage

jenkins.view.list( function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'views' , data); });

Result

{ "views" : [ { "url" : "http://localhost:8080/" , "name" : "All" }, { "url" : "http://localhost:8080/view/example/" , "name" : "Test" } ], "useSecurity" : false , "useCrumbs" : false , "unlabeledLoad" : {}, "slaveAgentPort" : 0 , "quietingDown" : false , "primaryView" : { "url" : "http://localhost:8080/" , "name" : "All" }, "assignedLabels" : [ {} ], "mode" : "NORMAL" , "nodeDescription" : "the master Jenkins node" , "nodeName" : "" , "numExecutors" : 2 , "description" : null , "jobs" : [ { "color" : "notbuilt" , "url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/example/" , "name" : "test" } ], "overallLoad" : {} }

Add job to view.

Options

name (String): view name

job (String): job name

Usage

jenkins.view.add( 'example' , 'jobExample' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Remove job from view.

Options

name (String): view name

job (String): job name

Usage

jenkins.view.remove( 'example' , 'jobExample' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Test

Run unit tests

$ npm test

Run acceptance tests

$ docker-compose -f test /docker-compose.yml up -d $ npm run acceptance $ docker-compose -f test /docker-compose.yml down

License

This work is licensed under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file).

Notes

python-jenkins (BSD License, see NOTES) was used as a reference when implementing this client and its create/reconfigure job XML was used in the tests.