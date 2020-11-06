This is a Node.js client for Jenkins.
Promise support can be enabled by setting
promisify to
true in Node
>= 0.12 or passing a wrapper (ex:
bluebird.fromCallback) in older versions.
These options will be passed along with any call, although only certain endpoints support them.
Initialize a new Jenkins client.
Options
require('form-data') as value for this option)
Usage
var jenkins = require('jenkins')({ baseUrl: 'http://user:pass@localhost:8080', crumbIssuer: true });
Get server information.
Usage
jenkins.info(function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('info', data);
});
Result
{
"assignedLabels": [
{}
],
"description": null,
"jobs": [
{
"color": "blue",
"name": "example",
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/"
}
],
"mode": "NORMAL",
"nodeDescription": "the master Jenkins node",
"nodeName": "",
"numExecutors": 2,
"overallLoad": {},
"primaryView": {
"name": "All",
"url": "http://localhost:8080/"
},
"quietingDown": false,
"slaveAgentPort": 12345,
"unlabeledLoad": {},
"useCrumbs": false,
"useSecurity": false,
"views": [
{
"name": "All",
"url": "http://localhost:8080/"
}
]
}
Get build information.
Options
Usage
jenkins.build.get('example', 1, function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('build', data);
});
Result
{
"actions": [],
"buildable": true,
"builds": [
{
"number": 1,
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/"
}
],
"color": "blue",
"concurrentBuild": false,
"description": "",
"displayName": "example",
"displayNameOrNull": null,
"downstreamProjects": [],
"firstBuild": {
"number": 1,
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/"
},
"healthReport": [
{
"description": "Build stability: No recent builds failed.",
"iconUrl": "health-80plus.png",
"score": 100
}
],
"inQueue": false,
"keepDependencies": false,
"lastBuild": {
"number": 1,
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/"
},
"lastCompletedBuild": {
"number": 1,
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/"
},
"lastFailedBuild": null,
"lastStableBuild": {
"number": 1,
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/"
},
"lastSuccessfulBuild": {
"number": 1,
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/"
},
"lastUnstableBuild": null,
"lastUnsuccessfulBuild": null,
"name": "example",
"nextBuildNumber": 2,
"property": [],
"queueItem": null,
"scm": {},
"upstreamProjects": [],
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/"
}
Get build log.
Options
Usage
jenkins.build.log('example', 1, function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('log', data);
});
Get build log stream.
Options
Usage
var log = jenkins.build.logStream('example', 1);
log.on('data', function(text) {
process.stdout.write(text);
});
log.on('error', function(err) {
console.log('error', err);
});
log.on('end', function() {
console.log('end');
});
Stop build.
Options
Usage
jenkins.build.stop('example', 1, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Terminates build.
Options
Usage
jenkins.build.term('example', 1, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Trigger build.
Options
Usage
jenkins.job.build('example', function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('queue item number', data);
});
jenkins.job.build({ name: 'example', parameters: { name: 'value' } }, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
jenkins.job.build({ name: 'example', parameters: { file: fs.createReadStream('test.txt') } }, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Get job XML configuration.
Options
Usage
jenkins.job.config('example', function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('xml', data);
});
Update job XML configuration.
Options
Usage
jenkins.job.config('example', xml, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Create job by copying existing job.
Options
Usage
jenkins.job.copy('fromJob', 'example', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Create job from scratch.
Options
Usage
jenkins.job.create('example', xml, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Delete job.
Options
Usage
jenkins.job.destroy('example', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Disable job.
Options
Usage
jenkins.job.disable('example', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Enable job.
Options
Usage
jenkins.job.enable('example', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Check job exists.
Options
Usage
jenkins.job.exists('example', function(err, exists) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('exists', exists);
});
Get job information.
Options
Usage
jenkins.job.get('example', function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('job', data);
});
Result
{
"actions": [],
"buildable": true,
"builds": [
{
"number": 1,
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/"
}
],
"color": "blue",
"concurrentBuild": false,
"description": "",
"displayName": "example",
"displayNameOrNull": null,
"downstreamProjects": [],
"firstBuild": {
"number": 1,
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/"
},
"healthReport": [
{
"description": "Build stability: No recent builds failed.",
"iconUrl": "health-80plus.png",
"score": 100
}
],
"inQueue": false,
"keepDependencies": false,
"lastBuild": {
"number": 1,
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/"
},
"lastCompletedBuild": {
"number": 1,
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/"
},
"lastFailedBuild": null,
"lastStableBuild": {
"number": 1,
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/"
},
"lastSuccessfulBuild": {
"number": 1,
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/1/"
},
"lastUnstableBuild": null,
"lastUnsuccessfulBuild": null,
"name": "example",
"nextBuildNumber": 2,
"property": [],
"queueItem": null,
"scm": {},
"upstreamProjects": [],
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/"
}
List jobs.
Options
Usage
jenkins.job.list(function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('jobs', data);
});
Result
[
{
"color": "blue",
"name": "example",
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/"
}
]
Get label information.
Options
Usage
jenkins.label.get('master', function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('label', data);
});
Result
{
"_class": "hudson.model.labels.LabelAtom",
"actions": [],
"busyExecutors": 0,
"clouds": [],
"description": null,
"idleExecutors": 2,
"loadStatistics": {
"_class": "hudson.model.Label$1"
},
"name": "master",
"nodes": [
{
"_class": "hudson.model.Hudson",
"nodeName": ""
}
],
"offline": false,
"tiedJobs": [],
"totalExecutors": 2,
"propertiesList": []
}
Get node XML configuration.
Options
Usage
jenkins.node.config('example', function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('xml', data);
});
Create node.
Options
Usage
jenkins.node.create('slave', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Delete node.
Options
Usage
jenkins.node.destroy('slave', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Disconnect node.
Options
Usage
jenkins.node.disconnect('slave', 'no longer used', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Disable node.
Options
Usage
jenkins.node.disable('slave', 'network failure', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Enable node.
Options
Usage
jenkins.node.enable('slave', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Check node exists.
Options
Usage
jenkins.node.exists('slave', function(err, exists) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('exists', exists);
});
Get node information.
Options
Usage
jenkins.node.get('slave', function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('node', data);
});
Result
{
"actions": [],
"displayName": "slave",
"executors": [
{},
{}
],
"icon": "computer-x.png",
"idle": true,
"jnlpAgent": true,
"launchSupported": false,
"loadStatistics": {},
"manualLaunchAllowed": true,
"monitorData": {
"hudson.node_monitors.ArchitectureMonitor": null,
"hudson.node_monitors.ClockMonitor": null,
"hudson.node_monitors.DiskSpaceMonitor": null,
"hudson.node_monitors.ResponseTimeMonitor": {
"average": 5000
},
"hudson.node_monitors.SwapSpaceMonitor": null,
"hudson.node_monitors.TemporarySpaceMonitor": null
},
"numExecutors": 2,
"offline": true,
"offlineCause": null,
"offlineCauseReason": "",
"oneOffExecutors": [],
"temporarilyOffline": false
}
List all nodes.
Options
Usage
jenkins.node.list(function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('nodes', data);
});
Result
{
"busyExecutors": 0,
"computer": [
{
"actions": [],
"displayName": "master",
"executors": [
{},
{}
],
"icon": "computer.png",
"idle": true,
"jnlpAgent": false,
"launchSupported": true,
"loadStatistics": {},
"manualLaunchAllowed": true,
"monitorData": {
"hudson.node_monitors.ArchitectureMonitor": "Linux (amd64)",
"hudson.node_monitors.ClockMonitor": {
"diff": 0
},
"hudson.node_monitors.DiskSpaceMonitor": {
"path": "/var/lib/jenkins",
"size": 77620142080
},
"hudson.node_monitors.ResponseTimeMonitor": {
"average": 0
},
"hudson.node_monitors.SwapSpaceMonitor": {
"availablePhysicalMemory": 22761472,
"availableSwapSpace": 794497024,
"totalPhysicalMemory": 515358720,
"totalSwapSpace": 805302272
},
"hudson.node_monitors.TemporarySpaceMonitor": {
"path": "/tmp",
"size": 77620142080
}
},
"numExecutors": 2,
"offline": false,
"offlineCause": null,
"offlineCauseReason": "",
"oneOffExecutors": [],
"temporarilyOffline": false
},
{
"actions": [],
"displayName": "slave",
"executors": [
{},
{}
],
"icon": "computer-x.png",
"idle": true,
"jnlpAgent": true,
"launchSupported": false,
"loadStatistics": {},
"manualLaunchAllowed": true,
"monitorData": {
"hudson.node_monitors.ArchitectureMonitor": null,
"hudson.node_monitors.ClockMonitor": null,
"hudson.node_monitors.DiskSpaceMonitor": null,
"hudson.node_monitors.ResponseTimeMonitor": {
"average": 5000
},
"hudson.node_monitors.SwapSpaceMonitor": null,
"hudson.node_monitors.TemporarySpaceMonitor": null
},
"numExecutors": 2,
"offline": true,
"offlineCause": null,
"offlineCauseReason": "",
"oneOffExecutors": [],
"temporarilyOffline": false
}
],
"displayName": "nodes",
"totalExecutors": 2
}
List plugins (note: depth defaults to 1).
Usage
jenkins.plugin.list(function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('plugins', data);
});
Result
[{
"active": true,
"backupVersion": null,
"bundled": false,
"deleted": false,
"dependencies": [
{},
{},
{},
{},
{},
{},
{},
{}
],
"downgradable": false,
"enabled": true,
"hasUpdate": false,
"longName": "Email Extension Plugin",
"pinned": false,
"shortName": "email-ext",
"supportsDynamicLoad": "MAYBE",
"url": "http://wiki.jenkins-ci.org/display/JENKINS/Email-ext+plugin",
"version": "2.53"
}]
List queues.
Usage
jenkins.queue.list(function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('queues', data);
});
Result
{
"items": [
{
"actions": [
{
"causes": [
{
"shortDescription": "Started by user anonymous",
"userId": null,
"userName": "anonymous"
}
]
}
],
"blocked": true,
"buildable": false,
"buildableStartMilliseconds": 1389418977387,
"id": 20,
"inQueueSince": 1389418977358,
"params": "",
"stuck": false,
"task": {
"color": "blue_anime",
"name": "example",
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/"
},
"url": "queue/item/20/",
"why": "Build #2 is already in progress (ETA:N/A)"
}
]
}
Lookup a queue item.
Options
Usage
jenkins.queue.item(130, function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('item', data);
});
Result
{
"actions": [
{
"causes": [
{
"shortDescription": "Started by user anonymous",
"userId": null,
"userName": "anonymous"
}
]
}
],
"blocked": false,
"buildable": false,
"id": 130,
"inQueueSince": 1406363479853,
"params": "",
"stuck": false,
"task": {
"name": "test-job-b7ef0845-6515-444c-96a1-d2266d5e0f18",
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/test-job-b7ef0845-6515-444c-96a1-d2266d5e0f18/",
"color": "blue"
},
"url": "queue/item/130/",
"why": null,
"executable" : {
"number" : 28,
"url" : "http://localhost:8080/job/test-job-b7ef0845-6515-444c-96a1-d2266d5e0f18/28/"
}
}
Cancel build in queue.
Options
Usage
jenkins.queue.cancel(23, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Get view XML configuration.
Options
Usage
jenkins.view.config('example', function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('xml', data);
});
Update view XML configuration.
Options
Usage
jenkins.view.config('example', xml, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Create view.
Options
Usage
jenkins.view.create('example', 'list', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Delete view.
Options
Usage
jenkins.view.destroy('example', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Check view exists.
Options
Usage
jenkins.view.exists('example', function(err, exists) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('exists', exists);
});
Get view information.
Options
Usage
jenkins.view.get('example', function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('view', data);
});
Result
{
"description": null,
"jobs": [
{
"name": "test",
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/",
"color": "blue"
}
],
"name": "example",
"property": [],
"url": "http://localhost:8080/view/example/"
}
List all views.
Usage
jenkins.view.list(function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('views', data);
});
Result
{
"views": [
{
"url": "http://localhost:8080/",
"name": "All"
},
{
"url": "http://localhost:8080/view/example/",
"name": "Test"
}
],
"useSecurity": false,
"useCrumbs": false,
"unlabeledLoad": {},
"slaveAgentPort": 0,
"quietingDown": false,
"primaryView": {
"url": "http://localhost:8080/",
"name": "All"
},
"assignedLabels": [
{}
],
"mode": "NORMAL",
"nodeDescription": "the master Jenkins node",
"nodeName": "",
"numExecutors": 2,
"description": null,
"jobs": [
{
"color": "notbuilt",
"url": "http://localhost:8080/job/example/",
"name": "test"
}
],
"overallLoad": {}
}
Add job to view.
Options
Usage
jenkins.view.add('example', 'jobExample', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Remove job from view.
Options
Usage
jenkins.view.remove('example', 'jobExample', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
Run unit tests
$ npm test
Run acceptance tests
$ docker-compose -f test/docker-compose.yml up -d
$ npm run acceptance
$ docker-compose -f test/docker-compose.yml down
This work is licensed under the MIT License (see the LICENSE file).
python-jenkins (BSD License, see NOTES) was used as a reference when implementing this client and its create/reconfigure job XML was used in the tests.