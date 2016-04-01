针对服务端为 JAVA + Velocity 的前端集成解决方案。
为优化前端开发而生，提供前后端开发分离、自动性能优化、模块化开发机制等功能。
本项目基于 fis2, 基于 fis3 的版本请移步至：https://github.com/fex-team/fis3-jello
基于 velocity 模板引擎实现前后端分离，让前端攻城师更专注于 JS、CSS、VM(velocity 模板文件) 文件编写。 我们提供一种简单的机制，模拟线上环境，让你轻松的预览线上效果。
比如：创建一个 vm velocity 模板文件后，基于我们的工具，你可以直接预览此模板文件的内容， 在相应的目录创建一个同名 json 文件，按与后端开发人员约定好的数据格式， 在此 json 文件中添加测试数据便能自动与模板变量绑定上。
使用此机制可以让前端开发流程与后端开发完全分离，后端开发人员只需关心渲染哪个模板文件和添加相应的模板数据。
我们基于 velocity 开发了些扩展标签 (directive)，如：html、head、body、script、style、widget... 如果你采用我们提供的标签 (directive) 组织代码，无论按什么顺序组织，我们可以保证所有 css 内容集中在头部输出，所有的 js 集中在底部输出，以达到一个性能优化的效果。
另外结合自动打包配置，可以让多个 js/css 资源合并成一个文件，更大程度的优化性能。
扩展 velocity 实现类 smarty 的模板继承功能，让模板能够得到更充分的复用。
将多个页面间相同的部分提取到一个 layout.vm 文件里面，每个页面只需填充自己独有的内容。
更多细节查看模板继承。
提供 html、css、js 模块化机制，包括 widget 组件化与 js amd 加载机制，让内容更好的拆分与复用。
内嵌 j2ee 开发服务器，你无需再折腾 j2ee 环境搭建。直接通过
jello server start 就能开起服务，预览页面。
安装 nodejs&npm
安装 java
安装jello & lights
npm install lights -g
npm install jello -g
jello -v
通过 lights 下载 jello-demo，或者通过 git clone jello-demo.
lights install jello-demo
安装插件
npm install -g fis-parser-marked
npm install -g fis-parser-utc
npm install -g fis-parser-sass
编译预览
cd jello-demo
jello release
jello server start
预览： localhost:8080
在线 demo.
三条命令满足所有开发需求
jello --help
Usage: jello <command>
Commands:
release build and deploy your project
install install components and demos
server launch a embeded tomcat server
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-v, --version output the version number
--no-color disable colored output
提供类似 smarty 的模板集成机制, 被继承的模板中的所有 block 标签都可以被覆盖。
layout.vm
<!DOCTYPE html>
#html("example:static/js/mod.js")
#head()
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
<meta content="" name="description">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<title>Demo</title>
#require("example:static/css/bootstrap.css")
#require("example:static/css/bootstrap-theme.css")
#require("example:static/js/jquery-1.10.2.js")
#require("example:static/js/bootstrap.js")
#end ## end head
#body()
<div id="wrapper">
#block("body_content")
This is body.
#end
</div>
#end ## end body
#require("example:page/layout.vm")
#end ## end html
index.vm
#extends("layout.vm")
#block("body_content")
<h1>Hello Demo</h1>
#widget("example:widget/header/header.vm")
#script()
// var widgetA = require("example:widget/widgetA/widgetA.js");
require.async("example:widget/widgetB/widgetB.js", function(api) {
api.sayHelloWorld();
});
#end ## end script
#end ## end block
#require("example:page/index.vm")
#end
每个 page 目录下的模板页面都会自动绑定上 test 目录下同名的 json 数据，同时还支持添加同名 jsp 脚本动态添加。
test/page/index.json
{
"title": "This will be override in index.jsp.",
"subtitle": "This is subtitle."
}
test/page/index.jsp 注意：这里任何内容输出都会被屏蔽。
<%@ page import="org.apache.velocity.context.Context" %><%
Context context = (Context)request.getAttribute("context");
context.put("title", "Welcome to jello.");
%>
3. page/index.vm
```velocity
<h1>$title</h1>
<h2>$subtitle</h2>
输出结果
<h1>Welcome to jello.</h1>
<h2>This is subtitle.</h2>
通过创建 vm 文件可以创建页面，但是访问路径是固定的 ${namespace}/page/${页面路径}，此路径与线上地址不一致怎么办？
可以通过添加
server.conf 文件，如下面的栗子，当请求 /testpage 的时候，实际上渲染的是 example/page/testpage 页面
rewrite ^\/testpage /example/page/testpage
处理 page 下的 vm 文件，还可重定向 test 的各种 json 文件和 jsp 文件。如
rewrite ^\/ajaxHander /test/page/ajaxHandler.jsp
rewrite ^\/somejsonfile /test/page/data.json
server.conf 支持 rewrite, redirect 两种指令。
基于 velocity 扩展了以下标签 (directive)。
代替
<html>标签，设置页面运行的前端框架，以及控制整体页面输出。
语法:
#html([$framework[, $attrs]])body #end
#html("fis-site:static/js/mod.js", "lang", "zh")
...
body content.
...
#end
输出
<html lang="zh">
...
body content
...
</html>
代替
<head>标签，控制CSS资源加载输出。
语法:
#head([$attrs]) body #end
#head()
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
#end
代替
<body>标签，控制JS资源加载输出。
语法:
#body([$attrs]) body #end
#html("home:static/lib/mod.js")
#head()
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
#end
#body()
...
#end
#end
代替
<script>标签，收集使用JS组件的代码块，控制输出至页面底部。
语法:
#script([$attrs]) body #end
#html("home:static/lib/mod.js")
#head()
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
## 通过script插件收集加载组件化JS代码
#script()
require.async("home:static/ui/B/B.js");
console.log('here');
#end
#end
#body()
...
#end
#end
代替
<style>标签，收集使用CSS组件的代码块，控制输出至页面头部。
语法:
#style([$attrs]) body #end
#html("home:static/lib/mod.js")
#head
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
#style()
@import url(xxx.css);
body {
color: #fff;
}
#end
#end
#body
...
#end
#end
通过静态资源管理框架加载静态资源。
语法:
#require( $uri )
#html("home:static/lib/mod.js")
#head()
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
## 通过script插件收集加载组件化JS代码
#script()
require.async("home:static/ui/B/B.js");
console.log('here');
#end
#end
#body()
#require("home:static/index/index.css")
#end
#end
调用模板组件，渲染输出模板片段。
语法:
#widget( $uri )
#html("home:static/lib/mod.js")
#head()
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
## 通过script插件收集加载组件化JS代码
#script()
require.async("home:static/ui/B/B.js");
console.log('here');
#end
#end
#body()
#require("home:static/index/index.css")
#widget("home:widget/A/A.tpl")
#end
#end
定位线上资源，允许跨模块(project)。
语法:
#uri( $uri )
#html("home:static/lib/mod.js")
#head()
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
#end
#body()
#uri("home:static/css/bootstrap.css")
#end
#end
参考fis配置
后端一般都是使用 spring 来开发，所以这里给出 spring 集成方式，其他运行模式请参考。关于 spring 整合的 demo 可以看这里。
对于后端来说，只需关心前端输出的模板文件、静态资源和 map json文件。
默认的输出路径是：
为了让 velocity 能正常渲染模板，需要设置模板目录，以及将 fis 提供的自定义 diretives 启动。 配置内容如下：
<bean id="velocityConfigurer" class="org.springframework.web.servlet.view.velocity.VelocityConfigurer">
<property name="resourceLoaderPath" value="/velocity 模板目录/"/>
<property name= "velocityProperties">
<props>
<prop key="input.encoding">utf-8</prop>
<prop key="output.encoding">utf-8</prop>
<!--启用 fis 提供的自定义 diretives 启动-->
<prop key="userdirective">com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Html, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Head, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Body, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Require, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Script, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Style, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Uri, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Widget, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Block, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Extends</prop>
</props>
</property>
</bean>
为了让 fis 自定义的 directive 能够正常读取 map.json 文件，需要添加一个 bean 初始化一下。
<!--初始 fis 配置-->
<bean id="fisInit" class="com.baidu.fis.velocity.spring.FisBean" />
默认 map json 文件是从 /WEB-INF/config 文件夹下读取的，如果有修改存放地址，则需要添加一个 fis.properties 文件到 /WEB-INF/ 目录。 内容如下：
# 相对与 WEB-APP 根目录。
mapDir = /velocity/config
fis 框架代码可以在此下载。所有代码开源在 github 上。
fis 中有以下默认配置项，如果需要修改，请在项目根目录下面新建
fis.properties 文件。此文件将被 release 到
/WEB-INF/fis.properties
# 本地调试才需要修改，与后端结合不需要设置。
# 设置 velelocity 模板存放目录，目录相对于 webapp 根目录。
views.path = /WEB-INF/views
# map json 所在目录。
mapDir = /WEB-INF/config
encoding = UTF-8
# 是否自动输出 resouceMap，此选项跟 mod.js 有关，没有 resouceMap 异步js 无法加载。
sourceMap = true
默认