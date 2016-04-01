jello ['dʒeləu]

针对服务端为 JAVA + Velocity 的前端集成解决方案。

为优化前端开发而生，提供前后端开发分离、自动性能优化、模块化开发机制等功能。

本项目基于 fis2, 基于 fis3 的版本请移步至：https://github.com/fex-team/fis3-jello

目录

前后端分离

基于 velocity 模板引擎实现前后端分离，让前端攻城师更专注于 JS、CSS、VM(velocity 模板文件) 文件编写。 我们提供一种简单的机制，模拟线上环境，让你轻松的预览线上效果。

比如：创建一个 vm velocity 模板文件后，基于我们的工具，你可以直接预览此模板文件的内容， 在相应的目录创建一个同名 json 文件，按与后端开发人员约定好的数据格式， 在此 json 文件中添加测试数据便能自动与模板变量绑定上。

使用此机制可以让前端开发流程与后端开发完全分离，后端开发人员只需关心渲染哪个模板文件和添加相应的模板数据。

自动性能优化

我们基于 velocity 开发了些扩展标签 (directive)，如：html、head、body、script、style、widget... 如果你采用我们提供的标签 (directive) 组织代码，无论按什么顺序组织，我们可以保证所有 css 内容集中在头部输出，所有的 js 集中在底部输出，以达到一个性能优化的效果。

另外结合自动打包配置，可以让多个 js/css 资源合并成一个文件，更大程度的优化性能。

模板继承机制

扩展 velocity 实现类 smarty 的模板继承功能，让模板能够得到更充分的复用。

将多个页面间相同的部分提取到一个 layout.vm 文件里面，每个页面只需填充自己独有的内容。

更多细节查看模板继承。

模块化开发

提供 html、css、js 模块化机制，包括 widget 组件化与 js amd 加载机制，让内容更好的拆分与复用。

简化环境安装

内嵌 j2ee 开发服务器，你无需再折腾 j2ee 环境搭建。直接通过 jello server start 就能开起服务，预览页面。

如何使用

安装

安装 nodejs&npm

安装 java

安装jello & lights npm install lights -g npm install jello -g jello -v

快速上手

通过 lights 下载 jello-demo，或者通过 git clone jello-demo. lights install jello-demo

安装插件 npm install -g fis-parser-marked npm install -g fis-parser-utc npm install -g fis-parser-sass

编译预览 cd jello-demo jello release jello server start

预览： localhost:8080

在线 demo.

jello 命令

三条命令满足所有开发需求

jello -- help Usage: jello < command > Commands: release build and deploy your project install install components and demos server launch a embeded tomcat server Options: -h, -- help output usage information -v, --version output the version number --no-color disable colored output

模板继承

提供类似 smarty 的模板集成机制, 被继承的模板中的所有 block 标签都可以被覆盖。

layout.vm <!DOCTYPE html> #html("example:static/js/mod.js") #head() <meta charset="utf-8"/> <meta content="" name="description"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <title>Demo</title> #require("example:static/css/bootstrap.css") #require("example:static/css/bootstrap-theme.css") #require("example:static/js/jquery-1.10.2.js") #require("example:static/js/bootstrap.js") #end ## end head #body() <div id="wrapper"> #block("body_content") This is body. #end </div> #end ## end body #require("example:page/layout.vm") #end ## end html index.vm #extends("layout.vm") #block("body_content") <h1>Hello Demo</h1> #widget("example:widget/header/header.vm") #script() // var widgetA = require("example:widget/widgetA/widgetA.js"); require.async("example:widget/widgetB/widgetB.js", function(api) { api.sayHelloWorld(); }); #end ## end script #end ## end block #require("example:page/index.vm") #end

模板数据绑定

每个 page 目录下的模板页面都会自动绑定上 test 目录下同名的 json 数据，同时还支持添加同名 jsp 脚本动态添加。

test/page/index.json { "title" : "This will be override in index.jsp." , "subtitle" : "This is subtitle." } test/page/index.jsp 注意：这里任何内容输出都会被屏蔽。 <%@ page import = "org.apache.velocity.context.Context" %><% Context context = (Context)request.getAttribute( "context" );

context .put ( "title" , "Welcome to jello." );

%>

3. page/index.vm ```velocity < h1 > $title </ h1 > < h2 > $subtitle </ h2 >

输出结果 < h1 > Welcome to jello. </ h1 > < h2 > This is subtitle. </ h2 >

页面模拟

通过创建 vm 文件可以创建页面，但是访问路径是固定的 ${namespace}/page/${页面路径}，此路径与线上地址不一致怎么办？

可以通过添加 server.conf 文件，如下面的栗子，当请求 /testpage 的时候，实际上渲染的是 example/page/testpage 页面

rewrite ^\/testpage /example/page/testpage

处理 page 下的 vm 文件，还可重定向 test 的各种 json 文件和 jsp 文件。如

rewrite ^\/ajaxHander /test/page/ajaxHandler.jsp rewrite ^\/somejsonfile /test/page/data.json

server.conf 支持 rewrite, redirect 两种指令。

插件说明

基于 velocity 扩展了以下标签 (directive)。

html

代替 <html> 标签，设置页面运行的前端框架，以及控制整体页面输出。

语法: #html([$framework[, $attrs]])body #end

#html("fis-site:static/js/mod.js", "lang", "zh") ... body content. ... #end

输出

< html lang = "zh" > ... body content ... </ html >

head

代替 <head> 标签，控制CSS资源加载输出。

语法: #head([$attrs]) body #end

#head() <meta charset="utf-8"/> #end

body

代替 <body> 标签，控制JS资源加载输出。

语法: #body([$attrs]) body #end

#html("home:static/lib/mod.js") #head() <meta charset="utf-8"/> #end #body() ... #end #end

script

代替 <script> 标签，收集使用JS组件的代码块，控制输出至页面底部。

语法: #script([$attrs]) body #end

#html("home:static/lib/mod.js") #head() <meta charset="utf-8"/> ## 通过script插件收集加载组件化JS代码 #script() require.async("home:static/ui/B/B.js"); console.log('here'); #end #end #body() ... #end #end

style

代替 <style> 标签，收集使用CSS组件的代码块，控制输出至页面头部。

语法: #style([$attrs]) body #end

#html("home:static/lib/mod.js") #head <meta charset="utf-8"/> #style() @import url(xxx.css); body { color: #fff; } #end #end #body ... #end #end

require

通过静态资源管理框架加载静态资源。

语法: #require( $uri )

#html("home:static/lib/mod.js") #head() <meta charset="utf-8"/> ## 通过script插件收集加载组件化JS代码 #script() require.async("home:static/ui/B/B.js"); console.log('here'); #end #end #body() #require("home:static/index/index.css") #end #end

widget

调用模板组件，渲染输出模板片段。

语法: #widget( $uri )

#html("home:static/lib/mod.js") #head() <meta charset="utf-8"/> ## 通过script插件收集加载组件化JS代码 #script() require.async("home:static/ui/B/B.js"); console.log('here'); #end #end #body() #require("home:static/index/index.css") #widget("home:widget/A/A.tpl") #end #end

uri

定位线上资源，允许跨模块(project)。

语法: #uri( $uri )

#html("home:static/lib/mod.js") #head() <meta charset="utf-8"/> #end #body() #uri("home:static/css/bootstrap.css") #end #end

配置

参考fis配置

后端整合

后端一般都是使用 spring 来开发，所以这里给出 spring 集成方式，其他运行模式请参考。关于 spring 整合的 demo 可以看这里。

对于后端来说，只需关心前端输出的模板文件、静态资源和 map json文件。

默认的输出路径是：

模板文件： /templates/**.vm

静态资源： /static/**

map json 文件：/WEB-INF/config/xxx-map.json

为了让 velocity 能正常渲染模板，需要设置模板目录，以及将 fis 提供的自定义 diretives 启动。 配置内容如下：

< bean id = "velocityConfigurer" class = "org.springframework.web.servlet.view.velocity.VelocityConfigurer" > < property name = "resourceLoaderPath" value = "/velocity 模板目录/" /> < property name = "velocityProperties" > < props > < prop key = "input.encoding" > utf-8 </ prop > < prop key = "output.encoding" > utf-8 </ prop > < prop key = "userdirective" > com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Html, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Head, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Body, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Require, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Script, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Style, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Uri, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Widget, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Block, com.baidu.fis.velocity.directive.Extends </ prop > </ props > </ property > </ bean >

为了让 fis 自定义的 directive 能够正常读取 map.json 文件，需要添加一个 bean 初始化一下。

< bean id = "fisInit" class = "com.baidu.fis.velocity.spring.FisBean" />

默认 map json 文件是从 /WEB-INF/config 文件夹下读取的，如果有修改存放地址，则需要添加一个 fis.properties 文件到 /WEB-INF/ 目录。 内容如下：

mapDir = /velocity/config

fis 框架代码可以在此下载。所有代码开源在 github 上。

fis 中有以下默认配置项，如果需要修改，请在项目根目录下面新建 fis.properties 文件。此文件将被 release 到 /WEB-INF/fis.properties

views.path = /WEB-INF/views mapDir = /WEB-INF/config encoding = UTF- 8 sourceMap = true

默认

更多资料