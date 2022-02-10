By Tom Preston-Werner, Nick Quaranto, Parker Moore, and many awesome contributors!

Jekyll is a simple, blog-aware, static site generator perfect for personal, project, or organization sites. Think of it like a file-based CMS, without all the complexity. Jekyll takes your content, renders Markdown and Liquid templates, and spits out a complete, static website ready to be served by Apache, Nginx or another web server. Jekyll is the engine behind GitHub Pages, which you can use to host sites right from your GitHub repositories.

Philosophy

Jekyll does what you tell it to do — no more, no less. It doesn't try to outsmart users by making bold assumptions, nor does it burden them with needless complexity and configuration. Put simply, Jekyll gets out of your way and allows you to concentrate on what truly matters: your content.

Getting Started

Install the gem

Read up about its Usage and Configuration

Take a gander at some existing Sites

Fork and Contribute your own modifications

Have questions? Check out #jekyll on irc.freenode.net.

Diving In

Migrate from your previous system

Learn how the YAML Front Matter works

Put information on your site with Variables

Customize the Permalinks your posts are generated with

Use the built-in Liquid Extensions to make your life easier

Use custom Plugins to generate content specific to your site

License

See LICENSE.