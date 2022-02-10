By Tom Preston-Werner, Nick Quaranto, Parker Moore, and many awesome contributors!
Jekyll is a simple, blog-aware, static site generator perfect for personal, project, or organization sites. Think of it like a file-based CMS, without all the complexity. Jekyll takes your content, renders Markdown and Liquid templates, and spits out a complete, static website ready to be served by Apache, Nginx or another web server. Jekyll is the engine behind GitHub Pages, which you can use to host sites right from your GitHub repositories.
Jekyll does what you tell it to do — no more, no less. It doesn't try to outsmart users by making bold assumptions, nor does it burden them with needless complexity and configuration. Put simply, Jekyll gets out of your way and allows you to concentrate on what truly matters: your content.
#jekyll on irc.freenode.net.
Jekyll is the first static generator I got introduced via Github pages. This gave me confidence to host various website (Personal website, MozillaTN website) easily. I have also helped few members to setup their blog using Jekyll based Github pages. Have tweaked to some extent, but I am sure I am just a beginner. I felt it needed bigger learning curve to learn in depth and tweak lot of things.
I'm a big fan of Jekyll ever since I've been introduced to it on GitHub. It's a great way and easy way to make a simple, static site in markdown. Adding themes and plugins is super easy, and compiling it to HTML is a breeze. I recommend it for anyone needing a quick static site and don't want to spend too much time on HTML.
The original static site generator! I have been using Jekyll since it's early days to host webpages on GitHub and have my personal site hosted on it. Frankly, it has saved me a lot of money over the years in hosting fees alone and for that reason it's an all time favourite of mine. Highly recommended!
Jekyll is one of the best Ruby static site generator i've used. We can mix and match HTML and markdown pages accordingly with jekyll. And since it's supported by github pages, we can freely host our site on github pages. The community is large and active because of it's popularity. There are alot of free learning materials available hence it's easy to learn. They even have a built-in server(jekyll serve) to test the site locally. I feel like it's perfect for blogging. The import supports alot of dynamic blog engines. The supoort for windows is not that great though since it's not officially supoorted. Perfect for linux and mac users though. Thank you!