Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12K

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Jeet 7.0.0 is here!

7.0.0 breaks a lot of stuff. Be sure to read the migration guide!

Jeet is a simple fractional grid system for Sass and Stylus.

Learn the API in minutes and begin tossing together grids.

Check this out:

npm install -D jeet

@import 'node_modules/jeet/jeet';

.container {
  @include center();
}

.container div {
  @include column(1/3);
}

Jeet functions accept fractions (or float numbers) and generates a percentage width and gutter for grids. We're able to do this while maintaining a consistently-sized, infinitely-nestable, gutter (so long as you provide the parent element's fraction as context).

The API is documented in Sass, but we've worked hard to make the API very similar in both preprocessors. @include column(1/2); in SCSS would be column(1/2) in Stylus, ya dig?

Explore Official Integrations to see some community-backed plugins to your favorite frameworks and libraries.

Browser Support

  • IE9+ without help. IE8+ with Selectivizr. Obviously always use Autoprefixer.

