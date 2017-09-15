Jedi is a new template language (maybe do more such as url routing in the future) inspired by Jade / Coffeekup and many others. It's still in beta phase but we already use it in production (http://m.baixing.com/) for several years.
npm install jedi -g
Compile to php:
jedi example.jedi php
Compile and run:
jediphp example
Watch changes and auto compiling:
jedi -w example.jedi php
See examples
NOTE: Only support simple keywords highlighting
Copy jedi.xml to
~/Library/Preferences/WebIde70/filetypes for MacOS
or
%USERPROFILE%\.WebIde70\config\filetypes for Windows, restart WebStorm/PHPStorm
There is also a variant edition cssmagic/jedi.xml which adjust some details and add CMUI keywords.
See https://github.com/CyanSalt/Sublime-Jedi
See https://github.com/HerringtonDarkholme/jedi-syntax
Copyright 2012, 2013 HE Shi-Jun
Copyright 2014, 2015, 2016 baixing.com
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.