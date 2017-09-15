Jedi

Jedi is a new template language (maybe do more such as url routing in the future) inspired by Jade / Coffeekup and many others. It's still in beta phase but we already use it in production (http://m.baixing.com/) for several years.

Install

npm install jedi -g

Usage

Compile to php:

jedi example.jedi php

Compile and run:

jediphp example

Watch changes and auto compiling:

jedi -w example.jedi php

Template Syntax

See examples

Build system

IDE/editor support

NOTE: Only support simple keywords highlighting

Copy jedi.xml to ~/Library/Preferences/WebIde70/filetypes for MacOS or %USERPROFILE%\.WebIde70\config\filetypes for Windows, restart WebStorm/PHPStorm

There is also a variant edition cssmagic/jedi.xml which adjust some details and add CMUI keywords.

See https://github.com/CyanSalt/Sublime-Jedi

Vim

See https://github.com/HerringtonDarkholme/jedi-syntax

Copyright & License

Copyright 2012, 2013 HE Shi-Jun

Copyright 2014, 2015, 2016 baixing.com

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.