jdi

jdists

by 王集鹄
2.2.4

A feature rich code block preprocessing tool.

Readme

jdists 强大的代码块预处理工具

标签： jdists 教程

Build Status NPM version NPM download Coverage Status

jdists logo

背景

软件发布流程

code pretreatment

通常软件发布时会将源文件做一次「预处理」再编译成可执行文件，才发布到市场。

「预处理」的目的主要是出于以下几点

  • 配置线上运行环境，如调试服务地址需变更为实现线上地址；
  • 减少执行程序的大小，移除没有使用的代码或资源并压缩；
  • 增加逆向工程的成本，给代码做混淆（包括改变标识符和代码结构），降低可读性；
  • 移除或增加调试功能，关闭或开启一些特权后门。

一些 IDE 已在「编译」时集成了「预处理」功能。

什么是 jdists

jdists 是一款强大的代码块预处理工具。

什么是「代码块」(code block)？

通常就是注释或注释包裹的代码片段，用于表达各种各样的含义。

举个栗子

  • TODO 注释，表示代码中待完善的地方
/* TODO 功能待开发 */
  • wiredep 注释，表示引入 bower 组件依赖的 css 资源
    <!-- bower:css -->
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/css/bootstrap.css" />
    <!-- endbower -->
  • jshint.js 顶部注释，表示版权声明
/*!
 * JSHint, by JSHint Community.
 *
 * This file (and this file only) is licensed under the same slightly modified
 * MIT license that JSLint is. It stops evil-doers everywhere:
 *
 *   Copyright (c) 2002 Douglas Crockford  (www.JSLint.com)
 * .........
 */
  • jshint.js 另一部分注释，表示代码检查配置项
/*jshint quotmark:double */
/*global console:true */
/*exported console */

总之，本文所指「代码块」就是有特殊意义的注释。

什么是「代码块预处理」？

指在代码编译之前，将代码文件按代码块粒度做一次编码或解析。

举个栗子，原本无效的代码片段，经过编码后变成了有效代码。

预处理前：

/*<jdists>
console.log('Hello World!');
</jdists>*/

预处理后：

console.log('Hello World!');

市面上还有哪一些「代码块预处理工具」？

市面上有不少，这里只列两个比较典型的。

  • 已被普遍使用的 JSDoc，功能是将代码中的注释抽离成 API 文档。
/**
 * Represents a book.
 * @constructor
 * @param {string} title - The title of the book.
 * @param {string} author - The author of the book.
 */
function Book(title, author) {
}
  • JSDev 是由 JSON 之父 Douglas Crockford 编写。jdists 与 JSDev 的功能类似，但 jdists 功能要复杂很多。

C command line example:

     jsdev -comment "Devel Edition." <input >output test_expose enter:trace.enter exit:trace.exit unless:alert

JavaScript:

        output = JSDEV(input, [
                "test_expose",
                "enter:trace.enter",
                "exit:trace.exit",
                "unless:alert"
        ] , ["Devel Edition."]);

input:

        // This is a sample file.

        function Constructor(number) {
                /*enter 'Constructor'*/
                /*unless(typeof number !== 'number') 'number', "Type error"*/
                function private_method() {
                        /*enter 'private_method'*/
                        /*exit 'private_method'*/
                }
                /*test_expose
                        this.private_method = private_method;
                */
                this.priv = function () {
                        /*enter 'priv'*/
                        private_method();
                        /*exit 'priv'*/
                }
                /*exit "Constructor"*/
        }

output:

        // Devel Edition.
        // This is a sample file.

        function Constructor(number) {
                {trace.enter('Constructor');}
                if (typeof number !== 'number') {alert('number', "Type error");}
                function private_method() {
                        {trace.enter('private_method');}
                        {trace.exit('private_method');}
                }
                {
                        this.private_method = private_method;
                }
                this.priv = function () {
                        {trace.enter('priv');}
                        private_method();
                        {trace.exit('priv');}
                }
                {trace.exit("Constructor");}
        }

lightly minified:

        function Constructor(number) {
                function private_method() {
                }
                this.priv = function () {
                        private_method();
                }
        }

预处理以「代码块」为粒度有什么优势？

  • 处理速度快，按需对代码块部分进行指定编码；
  • 控制力更强，可以控制每个字符的变化；
  • 不干扰编译器，编译器天然忽略注释。

现有「代码块预处理工具」存在什么问题？

  • 不容易学习和记忆。begin 还是 start，前缀还是后缀？
<!-- 乐居广告脚本 begin-->
/* jshint ignore:start */
/* TODO 待开发功能 */
  • 是否存在闭合不明显。什么时候生效，什么时候失效？
/*jshint unused:true, eqnull:true*/
/*test_expose
        this.private_method = private_method;
    */
  • 没有标准，不能跨语言。JSDev 和 JSDoc 不能用于其他主流语言，如 Python、Lua 等。

代码预处理的思考

问题也就是：怎么定义、怎么处理、什么情况下触发。

怎么定义「代码块」？

本人拟订了一个基于「XML 标签」+「多行注释」的代码块规范： CBML

CBML

优势：

  • 学习成本低，XML、多行注释都是大家熟知的东西；
  • 标签是否闭合很明显；
  • 支持多种主流编程语言。

怎么处理「代码块」？

处理的步骤无外乎就是：输入、编码、输出

processor

经过解析 CBML 的语法树，获取 tagattribute 两个关键信息。

如果 tag 值为 <jdists> 就开始按 jdists 的规则进行处理。

整个处理过程由四个关键属性决定：

  1. import= 指定输入媒介
  2. export= 指定输出媒介
  3. encoding= 指定编码集合
  4. trigger= 指定触发条件

举个例子

/*<jdists export="template.js" trigger="@version < '1.0.0'">
    var template = /*<jdists encoding="base64,quoted" import="main.html?template" />*/
/*</jdists>

这里有两个代码块，还是一个嵌套结构

  • 外层代码块属性 export="template.js" 指定内容导出到文件 template.js（目录相对于当前代码块所在的文件）。
  • 外层代码块属性 trigger="@version < '1.0.0'" 指定命令行参数 version 小于 '1.0.0' 才触发。
  • 内层代码块属性 encoding="base64,quoted" 表示先给内容做一次 base64 编码再做一次 quoted 即，编码成字符串字面量。

什么情况下触发？

有两个触发条件：

  1. tag 值为 <jdists> 或者是被配置为 jdists 标签
  2. 当属性 trigger= 表达式判断为 true

jdists 基本概念

代码块 block

由 tag 标识的代码区域

代码块主要有如下三种形式：

  • 空内容代码块，没有包裹任何代码
/*<jdists import="main.js" />*/
  • 有效内容代码块，包裹的内容是编译器会解析
/*<jdists encoding="uglify">*/
    function format(template, json) {
        if (typeof template === 'function') { // 函数多行注释处理
            template = String(template).replace(
                /[^]*\/\*!?\s*|\s*\*\/[^]*/g, // 替换掉函数前后部分
                ''
            );
        }
        return template.replace(/#\{(.*?)\}/g, function(all, key) {
                return json && (key in json) ? json[key] : "";
        });
    }
/*</jdists>*/
  • 无效内容代码块，包裹的内容也在注释中
/*<jdists>
console.log('version: %s', version);
<jdists>*/

标签 tag

  • <jdists> | 自定义

属性 attribute

  • import= 指定输入媒介
  • export= 指定输出媒介
  • encoding= 指定编码集合
  • trigger= 指定触发条件

媒介 medium

  • &content 默认为 "&"

  • file 文件

    > 如：
> `main.js`
> `index.html`

  • #variant 变量

    > 如：
> `#name`
> `#data`

  • [file]?block readonly 代码块，默认 file 为当前文件

    > 如：
> `filename?tagName`
> `filename?tagName[attrName=attrValue]`
> `filename?tagName[attrName=attrValue][attrName2=attrValue2]`

  • @argument readonly 控制台参数

    > 如：
> `@output`
> `@version`

  • :environment readonly 环境变量

    > 如：
> `:HOME`
> `:USER`

  • [...]{...} readonly 字面量

    > 如：
> `[1, 2, 3, 4]`
> `{title: 'jdists'}`

  • 'string' readonly 字符串

    > 如：
> `'zswang'`

触发器 trigger

触发器有两种表达式

  • 触发器名列表与控制台参数 --trigger 是否存在交集，存在则被触发

$ jdists ... --trigger release 触发

<!--remove trigger="release"-->
<label>release</label>
<!--/remove-->
  • 将变量、属性、环境变量表达式替换后的字面量结果是否为 true

$ jdists ... --version 0.0.9 触发

<!--remove trigger="@version < '1.0.0'"-->
<label>1.0.0+</label>
<!--/remove-->

如何扩展 jdists

可以参考项目中 processor 目录，中自带编码器的写法

举个栗子

var ejs = require('ejs');

/**
 * ejs 模板渲染
 *
 * @param {string} content 文本内容
 * @param {Object} attrs 属性
 * @param {string} attrs.data 数据项
 * @param {Object} scope 作用域
 * @param {Function} scope.execImport 导入数据
 * @param {Function} scope.compile 二次编译 jdists 文本
 */
module.exports = function processor(content, attrs, scope) {
    if (!content) {
        return content;
    }
    var render = ejs.compile(content);
    var data;
    if (attrs.data) {
        /*jslint evil: true */
        data = new Function(
            'return (' +
            scope.execImport(attrs.data) +
            ');'
        )();
    }
    else {
        data = null;
    }
    return scope.compile(render(data));
};

详情参考：jdists Scope

用例

代码编译成 dataurl

通过块导入

<!--remove-->
<script>
/*<jdists encoding="base64" id="code">*/
console.log('hello world!');
/*</jdists>*/
</script>
<!--/remove-->

<!--jdists>
<script src="data:application/javascript;base64,/*<jdists import="?[id=code]" />*/"></script>
</jdists-->

通过变量导入

<!--remove-->
<script>
/*<jdists encoding="base64" export="#code">*/
console.log('hello world!');
/*</jdists>*/
</script>
<!--/remove-->

<!--jdists>
<script src="data:application/javascript;base64,/*<jdists import="#code" />*/"></script>
</jdists-->

实战

如何使用

jdists 依赖 node v0.10.0 以上的环境

安装

$ npm install jdists [-g]

命令行

Usage:

        jdists <input list> [options]

Options:

        -r, --remove                 Remove block tag name list (default "remove,test")
        -o, --output                 Output file (default STDOUT)
        -v, --version                Output jdists version
        -t, --trigger                Trigger name list (default "release")
        -c, --config                 Path to config file (default ".jdistsrc")

JS

var content = jdists.build(filename, {
        remove: 'remove,debug',
        trigger: 'release'
});

问题反馈和建议

https://github.com/zswang/jdists/issues

开发

复制项目代码

$ git clone https://github.com/zswang/jdists.git

初始化依赖

$ npm install

执行测试用例

$ npm test

预处理

$ npm run dist

代码覆盖率

$ npm run cover

关键文件目录结果

[lib]                 --- 发布后的代码目录
        jdists.js         --- jdists 业务代码
        scope.js          --- jdists 作用域
[processor]           --- 预制编码器
[processor-extend]    --- 未预制的编码器，可能会常用的
[src]                 --- 开发期代码
[test]                --- 测试目录
        [fixtures]        --- 测试用例
        test.js           --- 测试调度文件
index.js              --- jdists 声明
cli.js                --- jdists 控制台

