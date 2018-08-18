jdists 强大的代码块预处理工具

标签： jdists 教程

背景

软件发布流程

通常软件发布时会将源文件做一次「预处理」再编译成可执行文件，才发布到市场。

配置线上运行环境，如调试服务地址需变更为实现线上地址；

减少执行程序的大小，移除没有使用的代码或资源并压缩；

增加逆向工程的成本，给代码做混淆（包括改变标识符和代码结构），降低可读性；

移除或增加调试功能，关闭或开启一些特权后门。

一些 IDE 已在「编译」时集成了「预处理」功能。

什么是 jdists

jdists 是一款强大的代码块预处理工具。

通常就是注释或注释包裹的代码片段，用于表达各种各样的含义。

举个栗子

TODO 注释，表示代码中待完善的地方

wiredep 注释，表示引入 bower 组件依赖的 css 资源

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/css/bootstrap.css" />

jshint.js 另一部分注释，表示代码检查配置项

总之，本文所指「代码块」就是有特殊意义的注释。

指在代码编译之前，将代码文件按代码块粒度做一次编码或解析。

举个栗子，原本无效的代码片段，经过编码后变成了有效代码。

预处理前：

预处理后：

console .log( 'Hello World!' );

市面上有不少，这里只列两个比较典型的。

已被普遍使用的 JSDoc，功能是将代码中的注释抽离成 API 文档。

function Book ( title, author ) { }

JSDev 是由 JSON 之父 Douglas Crockford 编写。jdists 与 JSDev 的功能类似，但 jdists 功能要复杂很多。

C command line example:

jsdev -comment "Devel Edition." <input >output test_expose enter:trace.enter exit:trace.exit unless:alert

JavaScript:

output = JSDEV(input, [ "test_expose" , "enter:trace.enter" , "exit:trace.exit" , "unless:alert" ] , [ "Devel Edition." ]);

input:

function Constructor ( number ) { function private_method ( ) { } this .priv = function ( ) { private_method(); } }

output:

function Constructor ( number ) { {trace.enter( 'Constructor' );} if ( typeof number !== 'number' ) {alert( 'number' , "Type error" );} function private_method ( ) { {trace.enter( 'private_method' );} {trace.exit( 'private_method' );} } { this .private_method = private_method; } this .priv = function ( ) { {trace.enter( 'priv' );} private_method(); {trace.exit( 'priv' );} } {trace.exit( "Constructor" );} }

lightly minified:

function Constructor ( number ) { function private_method ( ) { } this .priv = function ( ) { private_method(); } }

处理速度快，按需对代码块部分进行指定编码；

控制力更强，可以控制每个字符的变化；

不干扰编译器，编译器天然忽略注释。

不容易学习和记忆。 begin 还是 start ，前缀还是后缀？

/* jshint ignore:start */ /* TODO 待开发功能 */

是否存在闭合不明显。什么时候生效，什么时候失效？

/ *jshint unused:true, eqnull:true* / / *test_expose this.private_method = private_method; * /

没有标准，不能跨语言。JSDev 和 JSDoc 不能用于其他主流语言，如 Python、Lua 等。

代码预处理的思考

问题也就是：怎么定义、怎么处理、什么情况下触发。

本人拟订了一个基于「XML 标签」+「多行注释」的代码块规范： CBML

优势：

学习成本低，XML、多行注释都是大家熟知的东西；

标签是否闭合很明显；

支持多种主流编程语言。

处理的步骤无外乎就是：输入、编码、输出

经过解析 CBML 的语法树，获取 tag 和 attribute 两个关键信息。

如果 tag 值为 <jdists> 就开始按 jdists 的规则进行处理。

整个处理过程由四个关键属性决定： import= 指定输入媒介 export= 指定输出媒介 encoding= 指定编码集合 trigger= 指定触发条件

举个例子

这里有两个代码块，还是一个嵌套结构

外层代码块属性 export="template.js" 指定内容导出到文件 template.js （目录相对于当前代码块所在的文件）。

指定内容导出到文件 （目录相对于当前代码块所在的文件）。 外层代码块属性 trigger="@version < '1.0.0'" 指定命令行参数 version 小于 '1.0.0' 才触发。

指定命令行参数 小于 才触发。 内层代码块属性 encoding="base64,quoted" 表示先给内容做一次 base64 编码再做一次 quoted 即，编码成字符串字面量。

有两个触发条件：

当 tag 值为 <jdists> 或者是被配置为 jdists 标签 当属性 trigger= 表达式判断为 true

jdists 基本概念

代码块 block

由 tag 标识的代码区域

代码块主要有如下三种形式：

空内容代码块，没有包裹任何代码

有效内容代码块，包裹的内容是编译器会解析

function format ( template, json ) { if ( typeof template === 'function' ) { template = String (template).replace( /[^]*\/\*!?\s*|\s*\*\/[^]*/g , '' ); } return template.replace( /#\{(.*?)\}/g , function ( all, key ) { return json && (key in json) ? json[key] : "" ; }); }

无效内容代码块，包裹的内容也在注释中

标签 tag

<jdists> | 自定义

属性 attribute

import= 指定输入媒介

指定输入媒介 export= 指定输出媒介

指定输出媒介 encoding= 指定编码集合

指定编码集合 trigger= 指定触发条件

媒介 medium

&content 默认为 "&"

file 文件 如： `main.js` `index.html`

#variant 变量 如： ` `

[file]?block readonly 代码块，默认 file 为当前文件 如： `filename?tagName` `filename?tagName[attrName=attrValue]` `filename?tagName[attrName=attrValue][attrName2=attrValue2]`

@argument readonly 控制台参数 如： `@output` `@version`

:environment readonly 环境变量 如： `:HOME` `:USER`

[...] 、 {...} readonly 字面量 > 如： > ` [1, 2, 3, 4] ` > `{ title : 'jdists' }`

'string' readonly 字符串 如： ` 'zswang' `

触发器 trigger

触发器有两种表达式

触发器名列表与控制台参数 --trigger 是否存在交集，存在则被触发

当 $ jdists ... --trigger release 触发

< label > release </ label >

将变量、属性、环境变量表达式替换后的字面量结果是否为 true

当 $ jdists ... --version 0.0.9 触发

< label > 1.0.0+ </ label >

如何扩展 jdists

可以参考项目中 processor 目录，中自带编码器的写法

举个栗子

var ejs = require ( 'ejs' ); module .exports = function processor ( content, attrs, scope ) { if (!content) { return content; } var render = ejs.compile(content); var data; if (attrs.data) { data = new Function ( 'return (' + scope.execImport(attrs.data) + ');' )(); } else { data = null ; } return scope.compile(render(data)); };

详情参考：jdists Scope

用例

代码编译成 dataurl

通过块导入

< script > console .log( 'hello world!' ); </ script >

通过变量导入

< script > console .log( 'hello world!' ); </ script >

实战

如何使用

jdists 依赖 node v0.10.0 以上的环境

安装

$ npm install jdists [-g]

命令行

Usage: jdists <input list > [options] Options: -r, --remove Remove block tag name list ( default "remove,test" ) -o, --output Output file ( default STDOUT) -v, --version Output jdists version -t, --trigger Trigger name list ( default "release" ) -c, --config Path to config file ( default ".jdistsrc" )

JS

var content = jdists.build(filename, { remove : 'remove,debug' , trigger : 'release' });

问题反馈和建议

https://github.com/zswang/jdists/issues

开发

复制项目代码

$ git clone https://github.com/zswang/jdists.git

初始化依赖

$ npm install

执行测试用例

$ npm test

预处理

$ npm run dist

代码覆盖率

$ npm run cover

关键文件目录结果