标签： jdists 教程
通常软件发布时会将源文件做一次「预处理」再编译成可执行文件，才发布到市场。
一些 IDE 已在「编译」时集成了「预处理」功能。
jdists 是一款强大的代码块预处理工具。
通常就是注释或注释包裹的代码片段，用于表达各种各样的含义。
举个栗子
/* TODO 功能待开发 */
<!-- bower:css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/css/bootstrap.css" />
<!-- endbower -->
/*!
* JSHint, by JSHint Community.
*
* This file (and this file only) is licensed under the same slightly modified
* MIT license that JSLint is. It stops evil-doers everywhere:
*
* Copyright (c) 2002 Douglas Crockford (www.JSLint.com)
* .........
*/
/*jshint quotmark:double */
/*global console:true */
/*exported console */
总之，本文所指「代码块」就是有特殊意义的注释。
指在代码编译之前，将代码文件按代码块粒度做一次编码或解析。
举个栗子，原本无效的代码片段，经过编码后变成了有效代码。
预处理前：
/*<jdists>
console.log('Hello World!');
</jdists>*/
预处理后：
console.log('Hello World!');
市面上有不少，这里只列两个比较典型的。
/**
* Represents a book.
* @constructor
* @param {string} title - The title of the book.
* @param {string} author - The author of the book.
*/
function Book(title, author) {
}
C command line example:
jsdev -comment "Devel Edition." <input >output test_expose enter:trace.enter exit:trace.exit unless:alert
JavaScript:
output = JSDEV(input, [
"test_expose",
"enter:trace.enter",
"exit:trace.exit",
"unless:alert"
] , ["Devel Edition."]);
input:
// This is a sample file.
function Constructor(number) {
/*enter 'Constructor'*/
/*unless(typeof number !== 'number') 'number', "Type error"*/
function private_method() {
/*enter 'private_method'*/
/*exit 'private_method'*/
}
/*test_expose
this.private_method = private_method;
*/
this.priv = function () {
/*enter 'priv'*/
private_method();
/*exit 'priv'*/
}
/*exit "Constructor"*/
}
output:
// Devel Edition.
// This is a sample file.
function Constructor(number) {
{trace.enter('Constructor');}
if (typeof number !== 'number') {alert('number', "Type error");}
function private_method() {
{trace.enter('private_method');}
{trace.exit('private_method');}
}
{
this.private_method = private_method;
}
this.priv = function () {
{trace.enter('priv');}
private_method();
{trace.exit('priv');}
}
{trace.exit("Constructor");}
}
lightly minified:
function Constructor(number) {
function private_method() {
}
this.priv = function () {
private_method();
}
}
begin 还是
start，前缀还是后缀？
<!-- 乐居广告脚本 begin-->
/* jshint ignore:start */
/* TODO 待开发功能 */
/*jshint unused:true, eqnull:true*/
/*test_expose
this.private_method = private_method;
*/
问题也就是：怎么定义、怎么处理、什么情况下触发。
本人拟订了一个基于「XML 标签」+「多行注释」的代码块规范： CBML
优势：
处理的步骤无外乎就是：输入、编码、输出
经过解析 CBML 的语法树，获取
tag 和
attribute 两个关键信息。
如果
tag 值为
<jdists> 就开始按 jdists 的规则进行处理。
整个处理过程由四个关键属性决定：
-
import=指定输入媒介
-
export=指定输出媒介
-
encoding=指定编码集合
-
trigger=指定触发条件
举个例子
/*<jdists export="template.js" trigger="@version < '1.0.0'">
var template = /*<jdists encoding="base64,quoted" import="main.html?template" />*/
/*</jdists>
这里有两个代码块，还是一个嵌套结构
export="template.js" 指定内容导出到文件
template.js（目录相对于当前代码块所在的文件）。
trigger="@version < '1.0.0'" 指定命令行参数
version 小于
'1.0.0' 才触发。
encoding="base64,quoted" 表示先给内容做一次
base64 编码再做一次
quoted 即，编码成字符串字面量。
有两个触发条件：
tag 值为
<jdists> 或者是被配置为
jdists 标签
trigger= 表达式判断为
true
由 tag 标识的代码区域
代码块主要有如下三种形式：
/*<jdists import="main.js" />*/
/*<jdists encoding="uglify">*/
function format(template, json) {
if (typeof template === 'function') { // 函数多行注释处理
template = String(template).replace(
/[^]*\/\*!?\s*|\s*\*\/[^]*/g, // 替换掉函数前后部分
''
);
}
return template.replace(/#\{(.*?)\}/g, function(all, key) {
return json && (key in json) ? json[key] : "";
});
}
/*</jdists>*/
/*<jdists>
console.log('version: %s', version);
<jdists>*/
<jdists> | 自定义
import= 指定输入媒介
export= 指定输出媒介
encoding= 指定编码集合
trigger= 指定触发条件
&content 默认为 "&"
file 文件
> 如：
> `main.js`
> `index.html`
#variant 变量
> 如：
> `#name`
> `#data`
[file]?block readonly 代码块，默认
file 为当前文件
> 如：
> `filename?tagName`
> `filename?tagName[attrName=attrValue]`
> `filename?tagName[attrName=attrValue][attrName2=attrValue2]`
@argument readonly 控制台参数
> 如：
> `@output`
> `@version`
:environment readonly 环境变量
> 如：
> `:HOME`
> `:USER`
[...]、
{...} readonly 字面量
> 如：
> `[1, 2, 3, 4]`
> `{title: 'jdists'}`
'string' readonly 字符串
> 如：
> `'zswang'`
触发器有两种表达式
--trigger 是否存在交集，存在则被触发
当
$ jdists ... --trigger release触发
<!--remove trigger="release"-->
<label>release</label>
<!--/remove-->
当
$ jdists ... --version 0.0.9触发
<!--remove trigger="@version < '1.0.0'"-->
<label>1.0.0+</label>
<!--/remove-->
可以参考项目中 processor 目录，中自带编码器的写法
举个栗子
var ejs = require('ejs');
/**
* ejs 模板渲染
*
* @param {string} content 文本内容
* @param {Object} attrs 属性
* @param {string} attrs.data 数据项
* @param {Object} scope 作用域
* @param {Function} scope.execImport 导入数据
* @param {Function} scope.compile 二次编译 jdists 文本
*/
module.exports = function processor(content, attrs, scope) {
if (!content) {
return content;
}
var render = ejs.compile(content);
var data;
if (attrs.data) {
/*jslint evil: true */
data = new Function(
'return (' +
scope.execImport(attrs.data) +
');'
)();
}
else {
data = null;
}
return scope.compile(render(data));
};
详情参考：jdists Scope
通过块导入
<!--remove-->
<script>
/*<jdists encoding="base64" id="code">*/
console.log('hello world!');
/*</jdists>*/
</script>
<!--/remove-->
<!--jdists>
<script src="data:application/javascript;base64,/*<jdists import="?[id=code]" />*/"></script>
</jdists-->
通过变量导入
<!--remove-->
<script>
/*<jdists encoding="base64" export="#code">*/
console.log('hello world!');
/*</jdists>*/
</script>
<!--/remove-->
<!--jdists>
<script src="data:application/javascript;base64,/*<jdists import="#code" />*/"></script>
</jdists-->
jdists 依赖 node v0.10.0 以上的环境
$ npm install jdists [-g]
Usage:
jdists <input list> [options]
Options:
-r, --remove Remove block tag name list (default "remove,test")
-o, --output Output file (default STDOUT)
-v, --version Output jdists version
-t, --trigger Trigger name list (default "release")
-c, --config Path to config file (default ".jdistsrc")
var content = jdists.build(filename, {
remove: 'remove,debug',
trigger: 'release'
});
https://github.com/zswang/jdists/issues
$ git clone https://github.com/zswang/jdists.git
$ npm install
$ npm test
$ npm run dist
$ npm run cover
[lib] --- 发布后的代码目录
jdists.js --- jdists 业务代码
scope.js --- jdists 作用域
[processor] --- 预制编码器
[processor-extend] --- 未预制的编码器，可能会常用的
[src] --- 开发期代码
[test] --- 测试目录
[fixtures] --- 测试用例
test.js --- 测试调度文件
index.js --- jdists 声明
cli.js --- jdists 控制台